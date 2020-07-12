Apartment List
466 Apartments for rent in Boston, MA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Boston apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Boston
One India Street Apartments
1 India Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,525
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,045
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,705
1000 sqft
An elegant newly renovated community with views of the Boston Harbor. On-site fitness center, package service, concierge, and Tiki Rock. Apartments feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and a washer and dryer.
$
25 Units Available
South End
Troy Boston
55 Traveler St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,240
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,610
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
South End location near theaters, dining and nightlife. Walkable to Tufts Medical Center and transit. Pet-friendly community with dog park. New construction features pool, yoga, game room, bike storage. Granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets.
$
33 Units Available
West End
Emerson Place
1 Emerson Place Suite 8N, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,240
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,290
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,230
1200 sqft
Building is on the Charles River with views of Charlesbank Park. Offers community basketball court, bocce court, tennis court and more. Conveniently located next to the Longfellow Bridge and the Massachusetts General Hospital.
$
21 Units Available
South End
Girard
50 Malden St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,665
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,410
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally located 1-3 bedroom apartments in contemporary style. Common spaces feature rotating exhibits from Boston's top modern artists. Gym, garage, bike storage and parking available. Smoke-free community.
$
9 Units Available
D Street - West Broadway
315 ON A
315 A St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,280
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,830
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,290
1130 sqft
Modern, loft-style apartments with great features including laundry, dishwasher, air-con and walk-in closets. Boston Fire Museum and lots of restaurants, like Pastoral and Menton, are along nearby Congress Street.
60 Units Available
Chinatown - Leather District
Radian
120 Kingston St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,757
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,827
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,797
1095 sqft
Modern high-rise living near Downtown Crossing and Chinatown. New apartments are bright and feature modern kitchens and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community with garage, gym and conference room. Green community.
14 Units Available
Thompson Square - Bunker Hill
Harborview at the Navy Yard
250 1st Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,819
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,272
1367 sqft
Waterfront apartments, studio to three-bedroom, close to Tobin Memorial Bridge. Great options for commuters, as residents have access to a discounted water taxi, shuttle to Government Center, and MBTA just steps away.
56 Units Available
D Street - West Broadway
Park Lane Seaport
1 Park Ln, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,258
651 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,685
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,465
1063 sqft
Located moments away from the Massachusetts Turnpike, this community is a short drive from shopping and dining options. Recently renovated units feature hardwood flooring. Amenities include gym, clubhouse and beautiful view of the waterfront.
6 Units Available
Medford Street - The Neck
Mezzo Design Lofts
30 Caldwell St, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,274
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,811
943 sqft
Apartments offer a location that is close to great universities. They are pet-friendly, offer 24 hour maintenance and a courtyard. Other amenities include controlled access entry, air conditioning and covered garage parking.
12 Units Available
Egleston Square
3200 Washington
3200 Washington St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,564
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,520
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,163
834 sqft
With thoughtful unit layouts, amazing amenities and well-known JP offerings just steps (or a bike ride!) away, its hard to see yourself living anywhere else. 3200 Washington make JP home.
56 Units Available
South End
Ink Block
300 Harrison Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,372
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,005
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,846
1073 sqft
Commuter's Paradise. Near the intersection of I-90 and I-93. Walkable, with easy public transit. Covered access to Zipcar and grocery stores. Smoke-free and pet-friendly with parking, pool, in-unit laundry, and dog park.
54 Units Available
Forest Hills - Woodbourne
Velo
3686 Washington Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,995
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,375
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1020 sqft
Take the fast track to Boston, Cambridge, and beyond. Relax in luxury and convenience at home. Velo offers apartment living thats just your speedonly steps from the Forest Hills station in Jamaica Plain.
$
20 Units Available
Allston
Radius
530 Western Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,250
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,531
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,396
895 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
192 Units Available
Columbia Point
Harbor Point on the Bay
24 Oyster Bay Rd, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1295 sqft
Easy access to I-90 and I-93. Walking distance to JFK Redline T Stop and Carson Beach. Amenities include two swimming pools, gym and athletic courts. Apartments feature washer/dryer hookup and patio.
43 Units Available
Columbia Point
HUB 25
25 Morrissey Blvd, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,897
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,137
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,897
975 sqft
Convenient location next to I-93, Red Line and JFK rail stop. Units have in-unit laundry and a private patio or balcony. Game room with pool table and media room. Swimming pool and 24-hour gym.
44 Units Available
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
Boston East
126 Border Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,251
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,427
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,243
1042 sqft
Wireless entry using smartphones, free Wi-Fi in common areas and storage including refrigeration. Walk to the Blue Line Maverick T stop and the water Taxi. Air-conditioned units with contemporary kitchens.
$
23 Units Available
West End
The West End Apartments-Asteria, Villas and Vesta
4 Emerson Pl, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,405
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,690
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,615
1242 sqft
Convenient location near the Thoreau Path. Apartments offer sweeping views of the Charles River and Boston Harbor through large windows and from private balconies. Prepare meals at the kitchen's island while enjoying the scenery.
$
83 Units Available
D Street - West Broadway
VIA
5 Fan Pier Blvd, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,689
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,253
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,831
1111 sqft
Prime Seaport location with access to the MBTA Silver Line Courthouse Station and District Hall. Units have modern floor plans, eco-friendly appliances and chef-inspired kitchens. Community has a roof deck living room with fire pit.
22 Units Available
Jamaica Central - South Sumner
MetroMark
3611 Washington St, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,957
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,227
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
999 sqft
Make MetroMark Apartments your next stop for hip community living. Enjoy courtyards with barbecue areas and a bike repair shop, all within easy access of the Orange Line.
10 Units Available
Back Bay
Boylston Crossing
829 Boylston Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,750
326 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
850 sqft
Looking for an apartment in Boston, MA? Welcome to a new way of life in Boylston Crossing. Our spacious one and two bedroom apartments are perfectly located close to everything you need and everything you love.
$
106 Units Available
Coolidge Corner
1144 Commonwealth Avenue
1144 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,450
287 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
509 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
613 sqft
Situated on a shady tree-lined block of Commonwealth Avenue on the Brookline/Boston border, The Commonwealth Apartments offer city convenience in an attractive package.
$
110 Units Available
Downtown Boston
Devonshire
1 Devonshire Place, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,845
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,476
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,391
2225 sqft
Modern apartments. Curated amenity spaces. Unrivaled customer service. Rising from the heart of the city is Devonshire; a landmark of vibrant living atop downtown Boston.
$
67 Units Available
Allston
Lantera at Boston Landing
125 Guest Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,532
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,900
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,985
1144 sqft
Brighton Music Hall and Portsmouth Playground are convenient to this community. The property features a swimming pool, cabanas, virtual concierge and covered parking. Apartments include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and kitchen islands.
$
18 Units Available
D Street - West Broadway
Watermark Seaport
85 Seaport Blvd, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,579
407 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,046
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,651
968 sqft
Situated in the center of Seaport Square. All apartments feature oversized windows, stainless steel appliances, and an in-unit washer and dryer. Community amenities include a Skydeck and wellness center. Multiple shops and restaurants located on-site.
City Guide for Boston, MA

"Boston is actually the capital of the world. You didn't know that? We breed smart-ass, quippy, funny people." (-John Krasinski).

Boston is on the A-list of American History, the site of seminal showdowns in the revolutionary and evolutionary charge for American independence. Go ahead, ask any Bostonian, they'll tell you. After they spend the first 45 minutes talking about the Red Sox. Beantown, as it is called by so many (not one of them a local) is small by world-class standards, but titanic in offerings. Of course one could get by on clam chowder (cream based - mention the other kind and you'll start a fight) and lobster rolls seven days a week, but the restaurant scene is kaleidoscopically magical. The Boston Symphony, The Pops, the Theatre District, the beach, the sports, and the sites are all in remarkably manageable, compact reach. You’ve made a good choice with Boston, let’s get you into an apartment.

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Boston, MA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Boston apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

