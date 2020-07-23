/
suffolk county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:33 AM
1552 Apartments for rent in Suffolk County, MA📍
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
79 Units Available
D Street - West Broadway
VIA
5 Fan Pier Blvd, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,117
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,953
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,831
1111 sqft
Prime Seaport location with access to the MBTA Silver Line Courthouse Station and District Hall. Units have modern floor plans, eco-friendly appliances and chef-inspired kitchens. Community has a roof deck living room with fire pit.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
44 Units Available
Columbia Point
HUB 25
25 Morrissey Blvd, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,717
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,112
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,857
975 sqft
Convenient location next to I-93, Red Line and JFK rail stop. Units have in-unit laundry and a private patio or balcony. Game room with pool table and media room. Swimming pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
$
62 Units Available
South End
The Smith
89 E Dedham St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,623
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,069
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,412
1076 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Now preleasing for 8/15 move-in!
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
$
12 Units Available
D Street - West Broadway
Watermark Seaport
85 Seaport Blvd, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,336
407 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,131
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,048
968 sqft
Situated in the center of Seaport Square. All apartments feature oversized windows, stainless steel appliances, and an in-unit washer and dryer. Community amenities include a Skydeck and wellness center. Multiple shops and restaurants located on-site.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
35 Units Available
Crescent Beach
The Eliot on Ocean
660 Ocean Ave, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,917
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,742
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,998
1524 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartments with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Located along historic Revere Beach. Residents have easy access to local festivals, activities, and new local bike share program "ofo".
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
100 Units Available
West Revere
Alterra (Revere)
11 Overlook Ridge Drive, Revere, MA
Studio
$1,446
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,572
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,016
1146 sqft
Alterra at Overlook Ridge in Revere, Massachusetts offers the comfort and ease of apartment living with all of the thoughtful finishing touches that make this a glorious place to call home.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
8 Units Available
Admirals Hill
Axis Admiral's Hill
325 Commandants Way, Chelsea, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,915
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1250 sqft
Luxurious apartment homes with designer amenities. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, gas fireplaces, and oversized bathrooms with soaking tubs. Easy access to public transit. Covered parking available.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
12 Units Available
Soldiers Home
Parkside Commons
100 Stockton St, Chelsea, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,798
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,112
1002 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments have oversized floor plans. Fully-equipped kitchens feature efficient appliances. The complex has a pool and a recently renovated fitness center. Located by Paul A. Dever Park.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
7 Units Available
Southern Mattapan
SoMa Apartments
15 Bismarck St, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
923 sqft
Just two blocks from the center of Mattapan Square and its many restaurants and shops. Air conditioned apartments with fully-equipped kitchens, wall-to-wall carpeting and private balconies. Online rent payments and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
71 Units Available
North End
Portside at East Pier
40 East Pier Drive, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,212
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,527
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,252
1126 sqft
Discover new luxury apartments in East Boston. It doesn’t matter where you started. What matters is where you go from there. Let your heart be your compass, for it points east. A new horizon. Where discovery lies around every corner.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
11 Units Available
Jamaica Hills - Pond
Bell Olmsted Park
161 S Huntington Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,055
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,485
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
974 sqft
Beautiful apartments with great location. Adjacent to Olmstead Park, Jamaica Pond and downtown Centre Street shopping. Spacious units with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. On-site amenities include specialty concierge services, gym and cyber cafe.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
7 Units Available
Upper Washington - Spring Street
Rockingham Glen
30 Rockingham Ave, Dedham, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,095
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
920 sqft
Ideally situated close to Millennium Park, Legacy Place and Franklin Park Zoo. Apartments feature spacious layouts with air conditioning and large closets. Community amenities include a BBQ and picnic area, library and laundry.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
25 Units Available
Jamaica Central - South Sumner
MetroMark
3611 Washington St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,014
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,170
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,686
999 sqft
Make MetroMark Apartments your next stop for hip community living. Enjoy courtyards with barbecue areas and a bike repair shop, all within easy access of the Orange Line.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
30 Units Available
Coolidge Corner
E3 Apartments
65 Brainerd Rd, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,231
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,703
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
973 sqft
Smoke-free units available. Recently renovated, furnished apartments with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and private balcony. Swimming pool, 24-hour gym and outdoor grill. Green community with gardens and dog park.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
58 Units Available
Columbia Point
Peninsula Apartments
401 Mount Vernon St, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,825
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,602
1036 sqft
Apartment complex right by the University of Massachusetts Boston with pool and gym. Joe Moakley Park is a few minutes away, as is the train station for easy access to South and Downtown Boston.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
5 Units Available
St. Elizabeth's
286 Chestnut Hill Ave
286 Chestnut Hill Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,925
508 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from local grocery shops and public parks, this beautiful complex offers a variety of floor plans, hardwood floors, large windows, fully equipped kitchens, on-site laundry, and more.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
7 Units Available
Oak Square
4 Elko St
4 Elko St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
505 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
645 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,055
756 sqft
Sitting in downtown Brighton, this beautiful complex offers a selection of amenities and proximity to Whole Foods and Brighton Center. Features include cable hookups, dishwashers, disposals, and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
1 Unit Available
Chinatown - Leather District
31-35 South Street
31 South Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
752 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sitting in Brighton, this complex features one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include disposals, efficient appliances, gas ranges, and hardwood floors. Pets are allowed and the community offers recycling and more.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
54 Units Available
South End
Ink Block
300 Harrison Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,331
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,922
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,846
1073 sqft
Commuter's Paradise. Near the intersection of I-90 and I-93. Walkable, with easy public transit. Covered access to Zipcar and grocery stores. Smoke-free and pet-friendly with parking, pool, in-unit laundry, and dog park.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
28 Units Available
Brook Farm
Hancock Village
298 Independence Drive, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,310
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,690
974 sqft
Designed to resemble stately brownstones, these pet-friendly apartments feature a gym, garage parking, hardwood floors and private patios. Convenient to downtown Boston via I-95 and Routes 1, 9, and 128.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 12:31 AM
$
200 Units Available
Columbia Point
Harbor Point on the Bay
24 Oyster Bay Rd, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,356
1295 sqft
Easy access to I-90 and I-93. Walking distance to JFK Redline T Stop and Carson Beach. Amenities include two swimming pools, gym and athletic courts. Apartments feature washer/dryer hookup and patio.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
$
146 Units Available
West Revere
500 Ocean Ave
500 Ocean Ave, Revere, MA
Studio
$1,950
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,085
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,135
1047 sqft
Call us today to schedule a virtual or in-person tour! The unmatched beauty of the beach and the eclectic energy of Boston come together at 500 Ocean.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
$
184 Units Available
Columbia Point
The Andi
4 Lucy St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,069
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,390
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,031
1076 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! At The Andi, no matter who you are or where you're going, you' ll feel right at home here.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
$
18 Units Available
Allston
Radius
530 Western Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,299
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,537
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,396
895 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Suffolk County area include Rhode Island College, Providence College, Becker College, Hult International Business School, and Berklee College of Music. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
