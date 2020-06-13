315 Apartments for rent in Dedham, MA📍
Dedham's population has steadily risen in recent years. The city itself is sometimes referred to as the "mother of towns," because it spawned 14 local communities that were originally a part of Dedham. Today, this maternal town, just about 12 miles from the culture, entertainment, and nightlife of Boston, includes a variety of historic locations such as Fairbanks house, built in 1637, and the oldest surviving house framed with timber in North America. But don't worry, your search for places to rent will turn up considerably newer options.
Dedham contains a number of neighborhoods, each with city apartments available. So, if you're looking to rent, gather your leasing documents and your belongings, and start a hunt! There are some great neighborhoods where you might end up calling home. Be aware of which type of rental offerings interest you the most, as there are several different housing options at your disposal. Make sure to be equipped with all of the important information, particularly documentation identifying who you are, what you do, where you come from, and what's your favorite color. Well, maybe not that last item.
Dedham also includes excellent rail service for easy commuting, access to major highways, and tree lined, comfortable neighborhoods. With a solid mix of renters and owners, each of Dedham's communities are welcoming. You'll want to give yourself at least a month to look for property, as rentals are in high demand.
There are not many distinct neighborhoods in this quaint little community. Knowing that, wherever you land in Dedham is surely in close proximity to, well, everybody else in town. It's a sure-fire way to get to know your neighbors and to get immersed with the local community.
Oakdale: Located in the center of town, this area has plenty of green space,and a wide variety of two bedroom apartments and condos for rent.
Riverdale: Like the sound of running water? This community is an island surrounded by the Charles River and the water of Long Ditch.
East Dedham: Convenient to the Boston city line, this pleasant neighborhood is near the historic Mother Brook.
With over eleven parks in town, you could say every day is just a walk in the park. You certainly will have plenty of room for picnics, impromptu ball games, and showing up to support the town's Little League. Barnes Memorial Park, Condon Park and Dedham Common are the three largest, with Condon Park offering seven acres of nature, and Barnes serving up a whopping fourteen acres.
Community events are popular here. In September, you'll find the twenty-five year tradition of Dedham Days heating up Barnes Memorial Park with barbecue, crafts, games, music, and carnival rides. The community fun doesn't stop there; there's also an Annual Memorial Cow Flap, a somewhat complex game of chance where inexpensive "deeds" are sold to attendees for one of three thousand yard squares located in a field. The parks and rec department then leads a cow onto the field, and prize winners are determined by what squares she fertilizes.