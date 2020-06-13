315 Apartments for rent in Dedham, MA

Settled in 1636, Dedham can lay claim to the creation of the first man-made canal in the United States. Called Mother Brook, and built in 1639, this engineering marvel linked the Charles River and the Neponset River. Both move slowly, but at different elevations--with a canal in place, that difference made the current of the canal both swift and capable of powering local mills.

Dedham's population has steadily risen in recent years. The city itself is sometimes referred to as the "mother of towns," because it spawned 14 local communities that were originally a part of Dedham. Today, this maternal town, just about 12 miles from the culture, entertainment, and nightlife of Boston, includes a variety of historic locations such as Fairbanks house, built in 1637, and the oldest surviving house framed with timber in North America. But don't worry, your search for places to rent will turn up considerably newer options.

