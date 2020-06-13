Apartment List
/
MA
/
dedham
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:26 PM

315 Apartments for rent in Dedham, MA

📍
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
16 Units Available
Avalon Station 250
250 Station Cir, Dedham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,110
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,190
1377 sqft
Residents enjoy easy access to Boston via I-95. Legacy Place is literally only steps away, so shopping, dining and entertainment are all nearby. Units feature breakfast bars, soaking tubs, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
22 Units Available
Jefferson at Dedham Station
1000 Presidents Way, Dedham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,809
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1123 sqft
Unbeatable location just three minutes to Legacy Place and 25 minutes to Boston's South Station! Pool table, 24-hour gym, pool and courtyard in community. Apartments feature recent renovations and huge closets.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Upper Washington - Spring Street
7 Units Available
Rockingham Glen
30 Rockingham Ave, Dedham, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,080
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
920 sqft
Ideally situated close to Millennium Park, Legacy Place and Franklin Park Zoo. Apartments feature spacious layouts with air conditioning and large closets. Community amenities include a BBQ and picnic area, library and laundry.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Downtown Dedham
1 Unit Available
68 Clack St.
68 Clark Street, Dedham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1000 sqft
This Charming Single-Level 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom is Situated on the First Floor of a Well-Maintained Two-Family, Quiet Home in Dedham's Desirable Endicott Neighborhood.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
250 Station Cir.
250 Station Circle, Dedham, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
1360 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Downtown Dedham
1 Unit Available
19 Demetra Terr
19 Demetra Terrace, Dedham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1860 sqft
Available June 15-Aug 1 for a lease ending 8/31/2021 with option to renew. Beautiful Townhouse living in the heart of Dedham. Close to main routes ( 93,95,128 VFW Parkwy) and Commuter Rail. Close to Legacy Place, Whole Foods, Dedham Mall.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
92 Violet Ave
92 Violet Avenue, Dedham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1280 sqft
Bright light and just right. Spacious two bedrooms, 1.5 bath duplex. Open floor plan has great living and entertainment space. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets and counter space which opens to the dining area.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Oakdale
1 Unit Available
140 Sanderson Ave
140 Sanderson Avenue, Dedham, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1742 sqft
Beautiful, renovated, single family house, prime location - across from Endicott Estate that has distinction of being listed on the National Register of Historic Places, known for great events.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Downtown Dedham
1 Unit Available
46 Church St: Precinct 1
46 Church St, Dedham, MA
5 Bedrooms
$7,200
3906 sqft
PLEASE CALL FOR A PRIVATE OR VIRTUAL SHOWING. Introducing the landmark Clarke House ideally located in Dedham's Precinct 1 Historic District.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 10:37am
East Dedham
1 Unit Available
25 Sherwood St.
25 Sherwood Street, Dedham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1230 sqft
Rare opportunity! Sunny, renovated 3 bedroom apartment w/an eat-in kitchen, spacious living room, front and rear porches. Recently updated kitchen.New appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Dedham
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Gables University Station
85 University Ave, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,085
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1297 sqft
Luxury units offer stainless steel appliances, granite counters and walk-in closets. Community amenities include pool, clubhouse, courtyard and bike storage. Located just minutes from I-95, which makes commuting easy and convenient.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
West Roxbury Center
35 Units Available
Ridgecrest Village
5120 Washington St, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,525
356 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1033 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to Routes 1, 1A, 93, 128, and I-95. Luxurious homes have energy-efficient appliances, water saving toilets, and chandeliers. Community has on-site management, 24-hour maintenance, and more.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Upper Washington - Spring Street
20 Units Available
Oak Row
1235 Vfw Parkway, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,750
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1280 sqft
Beyond 9 to 5. Surrounded by schools, shops, restaurants and parks - you're in the heart of everything.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Upper Washington - Spring Street
1 Unit Available
4983 Washington St Unit 1
4983 Washington St, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1200 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Spacious 3 bedroom unit on the first floor in a multi-family house located in West Roxbury. Unit features a living room and a modern kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Upper Washington - Spring Street
1 Unit Available
14 Heron St
14 Heron Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
912 sqft
Available 07/01/20 =====> Super STEAL!! <======= - Property Id: 290257 ** Available for July 1st ** Virtual tour available upon request! Heat & Hot water included!! 1 Parking spot included Central Air Gym Pool Private balcony Pets Negotiable One

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Upper Washington - Spring Street
1 Unit Available
122 Edgemere Rd.
122 Edgemere Road, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
753 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Upper Washington - Spring Street
1 Unit Available
5110 Washington St.
5110 Washington Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
863 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Upper Washington - Spring Street
1 Unit Available
118 Edgemere Rd.
118 Edgemere Road, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1007 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Upper Washington - Spring Street
1 Unit Available
15 Mann St.
15 Mann Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,195
881 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Upper Washington - Spring Street
1 Unit Available
27 Ridgecrest Ter.
27 Ridgecrest Terrace, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
690 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Upper Washington - Spring Street
1 Unit Available
45 Ridgecrest Ter.
45 Ridgecrest Terrace, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Georgetown
1 Unit Available
75 Sunnyside St.
75 Sunnyside Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1150 sqft
Fairmount 2 Bedroom 1 Bath First Floor in Well-Maintained Two-Family Home Seeks Quiet and Respectable Tenants with Good Credit and References.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
120 University Ave
120 University Avenue, Norfolk County, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,700
962 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly Built TOP FLOOR Condo for rent with GARAGE PARKING! 1 Bedroom unit with extra bonus room that can be used as a guest room, dining room, office, or second family room.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Upper Washington - Spring Street
1 Unit Available
45 Spring Street
45 Spring Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,079
1571 sqft
Ground up new construction unparalleled luxury apartments in West Roxbury, only minutes to the commuter rail! Hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, biggest bedrooms you will find in the area.

Median Rent in Dedham

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Dedham is $1,847, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,290.
Studio
$1,619
1 Bed
$1,847
2 Beds
$2,290
3+ Beds
$2,878
City GuideDedham
Settled in 1636, Dedham can lay claim to the creation of the first man-made canal in the United States. Called Mother Brook, and built in 1639, this engineering marvel linked the Charles River and the Neponset River. Both move slowly, but at different elevations--with a canal in place, that difference made the current of the canal both swift and capable of powering local mills.

Dedham's population has steadily risen in recent years. The city itself is sometimes referred to as the "mother of towns," because it spawned 14 local communities that were originally a part of Dedham. Today, this maternal town, just about 12 miles from the culture, entertainment, and nightlife of Boston, includes a variety of historic locations such as Fairbanks house, built in 1637, and the oldest surviving house framed with timber in North America. But don't worry, your search for places to rent will turn up considerably newer options.

Having trouble with Craigslist Dedham? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Moving to Dedham

Dedham contains a number of neighborhoods, each with city apartments available. So, if you're looking to rent, gather your leasing documents and your belongings, and start a hunt! There are some great neighborhoods where you might end up calling home. Be aware of which type of rental offerings interest you the most, as there are several different housing options at your disposal. Make sure to be equipped with all of the important information, particularly documentation identifying who you are, what you do, where you come from, and what's your favorite color. Well, maybe not that last item.

Dedham also includes excellent rail service for easy commuting, access to major highways, and tree lined, comfortable neighborhoods. With a solid mix of renters and owners, each of Dedham's communities are welcoming. You'll want to give yourself at least a month to look for property, as rentals are in high demand.

Neighborhoods

There are not many distinct neighborhoods in this quaint little community. Knowing that, wherever you land in Dedham is surely in close proximity to, well, everybody else in town. It's a sure-fire way to get to know your neighbors and to get immersed with the local community.

Oakdale: Located in the center of town, this area has plenty of green space,and a wide variety of two bedroom apartments and condos for rent.

Riverdale: Like the sound of running water? This community is an island surrounded by the Charles River and the water of Long Ditch.

East Dedham: Convenient to the Boston city line, this pleasant neighborhood is near the historic Mother Brook.

Living in Dedham

With over eleven parks in town, you could say every day is just a walk in the park. You certainly will have plenty of room for picnics, impromptu ball games, and showing up to support the town's Little League. Barnes Memorial Park, Condon Park and Dedham Common are the three largest, with Condon Park offering seven acres of nature, and Barnes serving up a whopping fourteen acres.

Community events are popular here. In September, you'll find the twenty-five year tradition of Dedham Days heating up Barnes Memorial Park with barbecue, crafts, games, music, and carnival rides. The community fun doesn't stop there; there's also an Annual Memorial Cow Flap, a somewhat complex game of chance where inexpensive "deeds" are sold to attendees for one of three thousand yard squares located in a field. The parks and rec department then leads a cow onto the field, and prize winners are determined by what squares she fertilizes.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Dedham?
In Dedham, the median rent is $1,619 for a studio, $1,847 for a 1-bedroom, $2,290 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,878 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Dedham, check out our monthly Dedham Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Dedham?
Some of the colleges located in the Dedham area include Rhode Island College, Providence College, Becker College, Hult International Business School, and Berklee College of Music. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Dedham?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Dedham from include Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, Lowell, and Worcester.

Similar Pages

Dedham 1 BedroomsDedham 2 Bedrooms
Dedham Apartments with GymDedham Apartments with Parking
Dedham Cheap Places