632 Apartments for rent in Melrose, MA
Melrose is technically a suburb of Boston since it’s considered to be part of the Greater Boston Metropolitan area. It’s really tiny--only 4.76 square miles, so it’s more of a neighborhood than anything else. Melrose is a great combination of city bustle and peaceful escape. It’s also a historic town; both the downtown area and library are on the Register of Historic Places. The homes are old, quaint and lovely, and the town is home to lots and lots of parks and greenery. At the same time, all of this is located just 7 miles from Boston, so you can get to the city quickly and easily when you need some more excitement in your life.
If you want to live in a grand old home, move to Melrose. About 65 percent of the city is made up of single-family homes – most of which are old and gorgeous. There are rental properties of all types in Melrose, however, so if you’re looking for an apartment or a house to rent, it could be just right for you. Only 5 percent of the homes in Melrose are vacant, so it might be hard to find just the right thing. However, once you do, you’ll be likely to stay.
Melrose is a neighborhood, but it’s also a self-sufficient community. Nearly every area is similar, but here is more information about where you can live in the city:
Mt. Hood Golf Club: If you live in the southeast corner of Melrose you’ll be near Mt. Hood Golf Club and close to the Melrose Common.
Pine Banks Park: This area, in southwest Melrose, has a lot of houses here.
Ell Pond: Right in the Northern central part of Melrose is Ell Pond. There is a huge park around the pond, and the area around it is lovely.
If you live in Melrose, you most likely live there to get into and out of Boston. Lucky for you there is a train right in and you don’t need to drive. (Even luckier because Boston traffic is terrifying.) People walk there so you can get away without a car, but you might want one, especially if you will travel long distances. You have easy flight and train options out of Boston, too.
Like most of Boston, Melrose is a great spot for history buffs. It has a real old-town feel, and people love the feelings of the old mansions. Melrose gives you quick and easy access to the excitement of Boston with the feel of a suburban town. It has a beautiful landscape and bustling town center.