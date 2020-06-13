Apartment List
632 Apartments for rent in Melrose, MA

Oak Grove Pine Banks
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
14 Units Available
The Washingtons
102 Washington St, Melrose, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,085
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community's numerous amenities include a trash valet, gym, fire pit and garage parking. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Oakdale Park and the Melrose Family YMCS are both nearby.
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
41 Units Available
Windsor at Oak Grove
12 Island Hill Ave, Melrose, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,140
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1110 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes featuring high ceilings, modern kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Boston downtown is 15 minutes away. Community amenities include a fitness center and a swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
6 Units Available
Jack Flats by Windsor
1000 Stone Pl, Melrose, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,080
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a historic building in Melrose. Within walking distance of multiple rail stations and bus stops for an easy commute to downtown Boston. Each apartment features a kitchen with designer cabinets and granite countertops.

Melrose East Side
1 Unit Available
26 Beacon Street
26 Beacon Street, Melrose, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1150 sqft
Heat and hot water included - First month free - monthly discount is rent is paid electronically Two swimming pools Tennis Court Fitness center New playground Barbeque areas Basketball Court Soccer field 24/7 maintenance snow removal Rental Office

Wyoming
1 Unit Available
12 West Wyoming Ave.
12 West Wyoming Avenue, Melrose, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1901 sqft
Large 4 bedroom unit in a commuters paradise. Two-level unit has a kitchen with maple cabinets, granite counters, gas stove & modern fixtures. Living room boasts French doors opening to light filled sunroom.

Downtown Melrose
1 Unit Available
8 Philpot Ter.
8 Philpot Terrace, Melrose, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease

Melrose Highlands
1 Unit Available
49 Melrose St.
49 Melrose Street, Melrose, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
800 sqft
Melrose Towers condo is a great location close to everything you need; Whole Foods, commuter rail, buses, churches, ect. Short leap to Melrose center to enjoy all the great restaurants & stores.
Results within 1 mile of Melrose
Oakland Vale
15 Units Available
The Residences at Stevens Pond
1 Founders Way, Saugus, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,810
1016 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1336 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently situated just minutes from US-1, I-95 and I-93 for easy commuting. Luxury units feature laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community has pool, playground, gym, parking, fire pit and more.
West Revere
90 Units Available
The Emery at Overlook Ridge
21 Quarry Lane, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,935
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,955
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1075 sqft
Now Leasing! The Emery at Overlook Ridge brings together modern apartment features and on-point amenities in a tucked-away setting that is only 15 minutes from downtown Boston.
Maplewood
13 Units Available
Gateway at Malden Center
14 Summer St, Malden, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,065
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,870
1172 sqft
Less than 8 miles from downtown Boston and close to I-93, Middlesex Fells Reservation, shopping, dining and more. This pet-friendly complex offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, clubhouse, indoor pool, gym, sauna and hot tub.
Malden Center
180 Units Available
J Malden Center
190 Pleasant St, Malden, MA
Studio
$2,240
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,425
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,340
1149 sqft
Discover airy modern apartment living and an amazing collection of imaginative amenities located in the heart of a walk-friendly downtown full of small shops and tantalizing restaurants.
West Revere
100 Units Available
Alterra (Revere)
11 Overlook Ridge Drive, Revere, MA
Studio
$1,546
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,719
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,091
1146 sqft
Alterra at Overlook Ridge in Revere, Massachusetts offers the comfort and ease of apartment living with all of the thoughtful finishing touches that make this a glorious place to call home.
Nobility Hill
219 Units Available
Alta Clara at the Fells
21 Executive Dr, Stoneham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,265
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
1246 sqft
Apply Today and receive 1 MONTH FREE! Call now for your virtual tour.
West Revere
108 Units Available
The Chase at Overlook Ridge (Malden)
4 Stone Lane, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,651
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,767
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,186
1155 sqft
Living well means moving forward. Not just keeping up, but staying ahead. Step into The Chase at Overlook Ridge apartments in Malden, Massachusetts and step up to modern apartment living on the North Shore of Boston.
Malden Center
32 Units Available
Residences at Malden Station
138 Pleasant Street, Malden, MA
Studio
$2,065
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,420
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,920
1021 sqft
Brand-new, pet-friendly community with a roof deck, a 24-hour gym, in-home laundry, built-in desks and wine racks. Commuting is easy - just 15 minutes to downtown Boston.
Malden Center
2 Units Available
Pleasant Plaza
36 Dartmouth St, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Welcome home to Pleasant Plaza, a Carabetta Community.
Malden Center
1 Unit Available
Malden Gardens
520 Main St, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1030 sqft
As one of the tallest buildings in Malden, Malden Gardens is an 18 story complex that offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood with close access to bus lines, highways, shopping and restaurants, including

Oak Grove
1 Unit Available
155 Clifton St
155 Clifton Street, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,550
This is a private room in a newly renovated house designed and built for shared living. Tenants share multiple bathrooms, two sets of laundry machines and a common kitchen.

Oak Grove
1 Unit Available
18 Beltran Street 1
18 Beltran Street, Malden, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Unit 1 Available 06/15/20 5-min walk to Orange Line T. Nice 3-bed unit - Property Id: 300572 3 bedroom unit with one large living room, one eat-in kitchen, and one spacious bathroom. Very close (5-min walk) to Orange Line. Recent renovation.

Oak Grove
1 Unit Available
103 Summer Street
103 Summer Street, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
* HALF BROKER FEE PAID BY LANDLORD** Well maintained brick building a mere 5 minute walk to the Malden Center T stop and many restaurants, bars, and shops! Apartments in this building all have hardwood floors, heat and hot water included, laundry

West End
1 Unit Available
172 Maple Street
172 Maple Street, Malden, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, updated 2BR on the third (top) floor, corner of a beautiful brick building just outside Malden Center! Updated bath, two good sized bedrooms, and a huge, sunny living room make this unit a STEAL.

West Revere
1 Unit Available
19 Overlook Ridge Terrace
19 Overlook Ridge Terrace, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,780
800 sqft
[Style] 1B1B (Patio included) No Shared Room Needed [Date] April - July 22.

Maplewood
1 Unit Available
1538 Eastern Ave.
1538 Eastern Avenue, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
600 sqft
Bright open 1 bed 1 bathroom apartment Hardwood Floors, Newly refinished bathroom. Private deck off living room Laundry in building New appliances. Parking space included with rent. Large common yard.

Maplewood
1 Unit Available
17 Jordan St.
17 Jordan Ter, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bd,1 Bath, Pet Ok, Central Air, Covered Parking, Elevator Terms: One year lease

Median Rent in Melrose

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Melrose is $1,389, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,722.
Studio
$1,217
1 Bed
$1,389
2 Beds
$1,722
3+ Beds
$2,164
City GuideMelrose
Melrose was originally called Ponde Fielde for its abundance of ponds and streams. Guess Heather Locklear won't be starring here any time soon, huh?

Melrose is technically a suburb of Boston since it’s considered to be part of the Greater Boston Metropolitan area. It’s really tiny--only 4.76 square miles, so it’s more of a neighborhood than anything else. Melrose is a great combination of city bustle and peaceful escape. It’s also a historic town; both the downtown area and library are on the Register of Historic Places. The homes are old, quaint and lovely, and the town is home to lots and lots of parks and greenery. At the same time, all of this is located just 7 miles from Boston, so you can get to the city quickly and easily when you need some more excitement in your life.

Having trouble with Craigslist Melrose? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Moving to Melrose

If you want to live in a grand old home, move to Melrose. About 65 percent of the city is made up of single-family homes – most of which are old and gorgeous. There are rental properties of all types in Melrose, however, so if you’re looking for an apartment or a house to rent, it could be just right for you.  Only 5 percent of the homes in Melrose are vacant, so it might be hard to find just the right thing. However, once you do, you’ll be likely to stay.

Melrose Places

Melrose is a neighborhood, but it’s also a self-sufficient community. Nearly every area is similar, but here is more information about where you can live in the city:

Mt. Hood Golf Club: If you live in the southeast corner of Melrose you’ll be near Mt. Hood Golf Club and close to the Melrose Common.

Pine Banks Park: This area, in southwest Melrose, has a lot of houses here.

Ell Pond: Right in the Northern central part of Melrose is Ell Pond. There is a huge park around the pond, and the area around it is lovely.

Living in Melrose

If you live in Melrose, you most likely live there to get into and out of Boston. Lucky for you there is a train right in and you don’t need to drive. (Even luckier because Boston traffic is terrifying.) People walk there so you can get away without a car, but you might want one, especially if you will travel long distances. You have easy flight and train options out of Boston, too.

Like most of Boston, Melrose is a great spot for history buffs. It has a real old-town feel, and people love the feelings of the old mansions. Melrose gives you quick and easy access to the excitement of Boston with the feel of a suburban town. It has a beautiful landscape and bustling town center.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Melrose?
In Melrose, the median rent is $1,217 for a studio, $1,389 for a 1-bedroom, $1,722 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,164 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Melrose, check out our monthly Melrose Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Melrose?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Melrose include Oak Grove Pine Banks.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Melrose?
Some of the colleges located in the Melrose area include Rhode Island College, Providence College, Becker College, Hult International Business School, and Berklee College of Music. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Melrose?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Melrose from include Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, Lowell, and Worcester.

