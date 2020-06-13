540 Apartments for rent in Boston, MA with balcony

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South End
54 Units Available
Ink Block
300 Harrison Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,503
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,119
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,934
1073 sqft
Commuter's Paradise. Near the intersection of I-90 and I-93. Walkable, with easy public transit. Covered access to Zipcar and grocery stores. Smoke-free and pet-friendly with parking, pool, in-unit laundry, and dog park.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Brook Farm
28 Units Available
Hancock Village
298 Independence Drive, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,310
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,690
974 sqft
Designed to resemble stately brownstones, these pet-friendly apartments feature a gym, garage parking, hardwood floors and private patios. Convenient to downtown Boston via I-95 and Routes 1, 9, and 128.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Mission Hill
28 Units Available
Serenity
101 S Huntington Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,532
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,537
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,697
970 sqft
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments in a community boasting exceptional views of Olmsted Park. Each apartment features a contemporary kitchen with energy-efficient appliances and stone countertops. Residents enjoy relaxing in the communal lounge and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 02:48am
$
South End
39 Units Available
Troy Boston
55 Traveler St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,420
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,810
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,635
871 sqft
South End location near theaters, dining and nightlife. Walkable to Tufts Medical Center and transit. Pet-friendly community with dog park. New construction features pool, yoga, game room, bike storage. Granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
D Street - West Broadway
28 Units Available
Waterside Place by Windsor
505 Congress St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,885
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,920
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,685
1349 sqft
Located in the Seaport District and only minutes away from historic monuments, this community is packed with amenities like garage parking, 24-hour gym and concierge. Units feature walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
North End
77 Units Available
Portside at East Pier
40 East Pier Drive, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,322
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,727
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,455
1126 sqft
Discover new luxury apartments in East Boston. It doesn’t matter where you started. What matters is where you go from there. Let your heart be your compass, for it points east. A new horizon. Where discovery lies around every corner.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
West Roxbury Center
35 Units Available
Ridgecrest Village
5120 Washington St, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,525
356 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1033 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to Routes 1, 1A, 93, 128, and I-95. Luxurious homes have energy-efficient appliances, water saving toilets, and chandeliers. Community has on-site management, 24-hour maintenance, and more.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Downtown Boston
47 Units Available
One Canal Apartment Homes
1 Canal Sreet, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,734
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,049
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,249
1148 sqft
Ideally situated apartments in historic district. Excellent links to the rest of Boston. Parking and car charging available. Units feature laundry facilities, walk-in closets, balconies and fireplaces. Rooftop swimming pool and round-the-clock concierge service.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
South End
145 Units Available
345 Harrison Avenue
345 Harrison Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,499
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,927
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,225
1021 sqft
Never-lived-in apartment community featuring a sky deck, a resort-style pool, a dog park and an on-site CVS pharmacy. Interiors boast chef's kitchens, keyless entry, in-unit laundry and California closets. Near South End's "Restaurant Row."
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
D Street - West Broadway
80 Units Available
100 Pier 4
100 Pier 4 Blvd., Boston, MA
Studio
$2,523
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,715
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,467
1034 sqft
Rising 21 stories above the Boston Seaport, 100 Pier 4 is the must-have address near downtown.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
Back Bay
43 Units Available
Garrison Square
32 Garrison St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,115
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,580
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,907
1356 sqft
A luxury community in trendy Back Bay. On-site amenities include a rooftop lounge, intimate courtyard gardens and elegant lobby amenities. Apartments feature satin wood flooring, wood-burning fireplaces and a high-end kitchen.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Downtown Boston
64 Units Available
Avalon North Station
1 Nashua St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,175
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,780
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,685
1112 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments centrally located to I-93, highways 28 and 3, and North Station commuter rail. In-unit laundry. Patio and balcony views of downtown skyline. Extra storage available.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Back Bay
30 Units Available
Avalon at Prudential Center
780 Boylston St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,187
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,370
1304 sqft
Studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments located in the Back Bay. Apartments have great views from their balconies, plus features like granite counters and hardwood floors. Just a block from the Commonwealth Avenue Mall.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
Back Bay
28 Units Available
30 Dalton
30 Dalton St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,688
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,803
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$11,499
2362 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments available in centrally located complex, near I-90, Highway 9, Boston Common, Fenway Park and Green Line MBTA stops. In-unit laundry and air conditioning. Parking available.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Medford Street - The Neck
6 Units Available
Mezzo Design Lofts
30 Caldwell St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,441
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,677
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,208
943 sqft
Apartments offer a location that is close to great universities. They are pet-friendly, offer 24 hour maintenance and a courtyard. Other amenities include controlled access entry, air conditioning and covered garage parking.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Thompson Square - Bunker Hill
13 Units Available
Harborview at the Navy Yard
250 1st Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,624
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,322
1367 sqft
Waterfront apartments, studio to three-bedroom, close to Tobin Memorial Bridge. Great options for commuters, as residents have access to a discounted water taxi, shuttle to Government Center, and MBTA just steps away.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
South End
56 Units Available
The Smith
89 E Dedham St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,723
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,123
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,098
1075 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Now preleasing for 9/1 move-in!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 03:45am
$
Lower Roxbury
7 Units Available
150 Camden
150 Camden Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,825
831 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
1054 sqft
Luxury new construction, located in the heart of Boston's historic South End- Camden Street Apartments, 150 offers modern living and premium access to all that Boston has to offer; close transit access, countless restaurants and shops, with a
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Commonwealth
Contact for Availability
26 Allston Street Apartments
26 Allston Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
825 sqft
Welcome Home to 26 Allston Street!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
D Street - West Broadway
44 Units Available
The Benjamin
25 Northern Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,838
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,986
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,597
1096 sqft
Prime location in the Seaport District, community offers room service, door service and concierge services. Units have waterfront and city views, floor-to-ceiling windows and chef's kitchens. Penthouse units with private elevator available.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:54am
$
St. Elizabeth's
42 Units Available
Washington Heights
127-135 Washington Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,600
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
680 sqft
Heights Apartments. Where Luxury Meets Living.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:45am
$
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood
19 Units Available
MBH Apartments
1126 Boylston Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,000
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,250
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1270 sqft
Located one block from the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Boylston Street at the crossroads of the Back Bay and Fenway neighborhoods, the residences at MBH apartments are perfectly situated between two of the most desirable and dynamic
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Allston
Contact for Availability
40 Malvern Street Apartments
40 Malvern Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
820 sqft
Welcome Home to [Property Name]!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:38am
$
Allston
44 Units Available
The Atrium on Commonwealth
1079 Commonwealth Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,400
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1135 sqft
Located minutes from the MBTA Green Line and I-90. Close to Boston University. On-site pool, laundry facilities and green space. Discounted gym memberships. Homes include hardwood flooring and ample storage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Boston, MA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Boston renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

