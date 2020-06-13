Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:18 AM

107 Apartments for rent in Belmont, MA

📍
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
East Watertown
73 Units Available
The Bradford
525 Common Street, Belmont, MA
Studio
$3,021
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,381
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,151
1083 sqft
The Bradford is a luxury apartment community located in the heart of Belmont, MA.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Belmont Hill
1 Unit Available
566 Concord Ave 403
566 Concord Avenue, Belmont, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1200 sqft
Unit 403 Available 08/01/20 Cambridge /Belmont - Property Id: 292245 Very bright and sunny unit. W/Dr in unit, hardwood floors in common area .carpet in the bedrooms. The bedrooms are good size and same dimensions. 1 garage parking space.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Belmont Center
1 Unit Available
12 Merrill St.
12 Merrill Avenue, Belmont, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1800 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Waverley Square
1 Unit Available
174 BEECH St.
174 Beech Street, Belmont, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1350 sqft
NEW LISTING SECOND FLOOR WITH TWO BEDROOMS AND OFFICE NEW KITCHEN SINCE PICTURES HARDWOOD FLOORS PANTRY FEE TO TENANT NO PETS...SORRY STEPS TO BUS TO HARVARD SQUARE WALK TO MANY STORES...................

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Cushing Square
1 Unit Available
30 Lewis Rd.
30 Lewis Road, Belmont, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1819 sqft
This spacious hill top 4 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms (1819 sq feet) is bright and fully deleaded. The first floor of the unit has hardwood floors in all the common areas and two bedrooms and wall to wall in a hallway and one bedroom.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Waverley Square
1 Unit Available
50 Waverley St.
50 Waverley Street, Belmont, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
800 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Belmont Center
1 Unit Available
43 Glenn Rd.
43 Glenn Road, Belmont, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,588
708 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Waverley Square
1 Unit Available
18 Ash St.
18 Ash Street, Belmont, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
900 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Waverley Square
1 Unit Available
42 Alma Ave.
42 Alma Avenue, Belmont, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2000 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Cushing Square
1 Unit Available
17 OXFORD Cir.
17 Oxford Circle, Belmont, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1000 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW...FLOUR UNITS........................NEW GOURMET KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS APPLIANCES..eat in PET FRIENDLY........................................... AVAILABLE APRIL FIRST...

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Waverley Square
1 Unit Available
43 Walnut St.
43 Walnut Street, Belmont, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2000 sqft
CHARMING TWO LEVEL UNIT GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS SOLAR PANELS TO HEAT HOT WATER FEE TO TENANT NEW GOURMET KITCHEN WITH BLACK GRANITE AND STAINLESS APPLIANCES FORMAL DINING ROOM...

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Cushing Square
1 Unit Available
120 Lewis Rd.
120 Lewis Road, Belmont, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1200 sqft
Spacious 3 Bed 2 Bathroom Classic First Floor Unit in a Two-Family Home ***Lead Compliant Home*** - Fully Insulated - Living Room, Dining Room, Fully Applianced Kitchen and Office Room - Finished Basement Space - Hardwood Floors - Two Bathroom

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Cushing Square
1 Unit Available
381 Belmont
381 Belmont Street, Belmont, MA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2000 sqft
Virtual Tour is Available! Sunny sophisticated apartment with 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths New to the Market! Located in a two-family home, on a very desirable location across the street from Oakley Golf Course in Belmont.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Cushing Square
1 Unit Available
77 Thingvalla Ave.
77 Thingvalla Avenue, Belmont, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
780 sqft
This is a fully renovated apartment with lots of space and in a super location with a private parking spot included! 1/2 Fee Only.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Waverley Square
1 Unit Available
110 Waverley St.
110 Waverley Street, Belmont, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1788 sqft
Renting the furnished house with great common space and layout. Cleaning service ($100 per visit), garden service provided (Fall-Spring-Summer). Host responsible for snow removal.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Belmont Center
1 Unit Available
56 Channing Rd.
56 Channing Road, Belmont, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1200 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Waverley Square
1 Unit Available
138 Beech St.
138 Beech Street, Belmont, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1700 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Belmont Center
1 Unit Available
17 BAKER St.
17 Baker Street, Belmont, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1350 sqft
SECOND FLOOR HARDWOOD FLOORS THREE BEDROOMS HIGH CEILINGS AVAILABLE JULY FIRST SMALLER DOGS UP TO 40 LBS OK WALK TO BUS TO HARVARD SQUARE PLEASE TEXT 781 316 4172 FEE PAID BY TENANT Terms: One year lease

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Waverley Square
1 Unit Available
34 UPLAND Rd.
34 Upland Road, Belmont, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
NEW TO MARKET NICE TWO BEDROOM ON FIRST FLOOR HARDWOOD FLOORS SUN ROOM PARKING FOR TWO CARS OFF STREET SMALLER DOG UP TO APPROX 40 LBS OK AVAILABLE JULY FIRST WALK TO 73 BUS TO HARVARD SQUARE CLOSE TO MANY CAFES AND STORES FEE TO TENANT PLEASE TEXT

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Waverley Square
1 Unit Available
8 Laurel St.
8 Laurel Street, Belmont, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
Gorgeous 2nd floor apartment is in a multi family house. Hardwood floors throughout. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. LAUNDRY IN UNIT! Off street parking for 2 cars. Good sized bedrooms.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Belmont Center
1 Unit Available
35 Lodge Rd.
35 Lodge Road, Belmont, MA
4 Bedrooms
$4,495
1995 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Cushing Square
1 Unit Available
11-13 Clarendon Rd.
11-13 Clarendon Road, Belmont, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1400 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Cushing Square
1 Unit Available
8 Dalton Road
8 Dalton Road, Belmont, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1306 sqft
Spacious and sunny three bedroom, first floor unit in a great location! Easy access to parks, walking trails and public transportation.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Waverley Square
1 Unit Available
11-13 Hawthorne St
11 Hawthorne St, Belmont, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1190 sqft
Bright and sunny 2nd floor updated 6RM 3BR 1.5 BA unit with 1190 SF of very spacious living space with its own separate entrance. Maple kitchen with granite countertop & stainless steel appliances that opens up to formal dining area.

Median Rent in Belmont

Last updated Jun. 2017
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Belmont is $1,669, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,070.
Studio
$1,463
1 Bed
$1,669
2 Beds
$2,070
3+ Beds
$2,602
City GuideBelmont
Belmont: A home for Nobel Prize winners! Who knows, maybe some of those smarts will rub off on you!

Belmont is a bedroom community that serves as a suburb for Boston. Located less than 10 miles inland of Boston, Belmont is a combination of a commuter town that also has its own distinct and vibrant Main Street. The population of Belmont was just under 25,000 according to the 2010 United States Census. Despite that relatively small population, Belmont has been home to several Nobel Prize winners and other nationally noteworthy figures. In addition to once being the home of former Presidential Candidate Mitt Romney, Belmont can also call itself the former or current home of literally dozens of figures from academia, literature, sports, and the arts. This is due, in large part, to the city's proximity to MIT and Harvard.

Having trouble with Craigslist Belmont? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Moving to Belmont

If you decide to move to Belmont, you will be in the company of some of the country's most accomplished individuals. It is not unheard of to see a Nobel Prize winner at the local grocery store. As one might expect, the national housing crisis did not affect the city of Belmont. In fact, housing prices in Belmont remained stable throughout 2008, and have risen gradually since then. While far from impossible, it can take some time to find places for rent in Belmont, so be sure to allow enough time before moving. While there are some studio apartments and one bedroom apartments in the city, Belmont is typically a town of larger homes, so be sure to start your search early. All bills paid apartments in particular are uncommon in the town, so if that is what you are looking for, Belmont might not be the city for you. Before attempting a move to Belmont, it is imperative that enough time is allotted to find the right neighborhood, and then allow for the battery of background, credit, and rental history checks that almost all landlords in Belmont take fairly seriously.

Neighborhoods in Belmont

Belmont has retained the same small-town charm it has enjoyed since the mid-20th century. While Belmont is well known for its large estates, there are still several distinct neighborhoods in this Bostonian suburb.

Waverley: Waverley is the westernmost part of Belmont, and surprisingly is where many of the best deals on rental properties can be found. Waverley has been one of the few places in Belmont that has seen significant new construction over the past couple of decades, and is a good first place to look when considering a move to Belmont.

Town Center: The center of town is where many of the oldest parts of Belmont can be found. While this area can be expensive, the ability to be surrounded by awe-inspiring historical architecture, and the very real possibility of running into a Nobel Prize winner, makes this neighborhood worth checking out when considering a move to Belmont.

Concord Avenue and Blanchard Road: This neighborhood is in the eastern part of town, and is less than 10 miles from the city of Boston. As a result, this part of town has a fair number of daily commuters. One other great part of this neighborhood is its proximity to Fresh Pond and the Fresh Pond Golf Course.

Things to Do in Belmont

As an old-school New England town, Belmont is full of country clubs, golf courses, parks, and small bodies of water. If you like being in nature but also like having that nature manicured, you will love the clean, sweet-smelling streets of Belmont. Residents of Belmont also benefit from a culturally vibrant town center, where there is no shortage of events thanks to the academics and artists that call Belmont their home. For those who want more the of the "big city" experience, there are a number of mass transit and state highways that can take them the short 10-mile ride into Boston.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Belmont?
In Belmont, the median rent is $1,463 for a studio, $1,669 for a 1-bedroom, $2,070 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,602 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Belmont, check out our monthly Belmont Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Belmont?
Some of the colleges located in the Belmont area include Rhode Island College, Providence College, Becker College, Hult International Business School, and Berklee College of Music. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Belmont?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Belmont from include Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, Lowell, and Worcester.

