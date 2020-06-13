107 Apartments for rent in Belmont, MA📍
1 of 9
1 of 12
1 of 28
1 of 9
1 of 20
1 of 15
1 of 9
1 of 24
1 of 18
1 of 11
1 of 19
1 of 24
1 of 10
1 of 17
1 of 14
1 of 29
1 of 24
1 of 11
1 of 9
1 of 8
1 of 29
1 of 31
1 of 11
1 of 15
Belmont is a bedroom community that serves as a suburb for Boston. Located less than 10 miles inland of Boston, Belmont is a combination of a commuter town that also has its own distinct and vibrant Main Street. The population of Belmont was just under 25,000 according to the 2010 United States Census. Despite that relatively small population, Belmont has been home to several Nobel Prize winners and other nationally noteworthy figures. In addition to once being the home of former Presidential Candidate Mitt Romney, Belmont can also call itself the former or current home of literally dozens of figures from academia, literature, sports, and the arts. This is due, in large part, to the city's proximity to MIT and Harvard.
Having trouble with Craigslist Belmont? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
If you decide to move to Belmont, you will be in the company of some of the country's most accomplished individuals. It is not unheard of to see a Nobel Prize winner at the local grocery store. As one might expect, the national housing crisis did not affect the city of Belmont. In fact, housing prices in Belmont remained stable throughout 2008, and have risen gradually since then. While far from impossible, it can take some time to find places for rent in Belmont, so be sure to allow enough time before moving. While there are some studio apartments and one bedroom apartments in the city, Belmont is typically a town of larger homes, so be sure to start your search early. All bills paid apartments in particular are uncommon in the town, so if that is what you are looking for, Belmont might not be the city for you. Before attempting a move to Belmont, it is imperative that enough time is allotted to find the right neighborhood, and then allow for the battery of background, credit, and rental history checks that almost all landlords in Belmont take fairly seriously.
Belmont has retained the same small-town charm it has enjoyed since the mid-20th century. While Belmont is well known for its large estates, there are still several distinct neighborhoods in this Bostonian suburb.
Waverley: Waverley is the westernmost part of Belmont, and surprisingly is where many of the best deals on rental properties can be found. Waverley has been one of the few places in Belmont that has seen significant new construction over the past couple of decades, and is a good first place to look when considering a move to Belmont.
Town Center: The center of town is where many of the oldest parts of Belmont can be found. While this area can be expensive, the ability to be surrounded by awe-inspiring historical architecture, and the very real possibility of running into a Nobel Prize winner, makes this neighborhood worth checking out when considering a move to Belmont.
Concord Avenue and Blanchard Road: This neighborhood is in the eastern part of town, and is less than 10 miles from the city of Boston. As a result, this part of town has a fair number of daily commuters. One other great part of this neighborhood is its proximity to Fresh Pond and the Fresh Pond Golf Course.
As an old-school New England town, Belmont is full of country clubs, golf courses, parks, and small bodies of water. If you like being in nature but also like having that nature manicured, you will love the clean, sweet-smelling streets of Belmont. Residents of Belmont also benefit from a culturally vibrant town center, where there is no shortage of events thanks to the academics and artists that call Belmont their home. For those who want more the of the "big city" experience, there are a number of mass transit and state highways that can take them the short 10-mile ride into Boston.