107 Apartments for rent in Belmont, MA

Neighborhoods in Belmont

Belmont has retained the same small-town charm it has enjoyed since the mid-20th century. While Belmont is well known for its large estates, there are still several distinct neighborhoods in this Bostonian suburb.

Waverley: Waverley is the westernmost part of Belmont, and surprisingly is where many of the best deals on rental properties can be found. Waverley has been one of the few places in Belmont that has seen significant new construction over the past couple of decades, and is a good first place to look when considering a move to Belmont.

Town Center: The center of town is where many of the oldest parts of Belmont can be found. While this area can be expensive, the ability to be surrounded by awe-inspiring historical architecture, and the very real possibility of running into a Nobel Prize winner, makes this neighborhood worth checking out when considering a move to Belmont.

Concord Avenue and Blanchard Road: This neighborhood is in the eastern part of town, and is less than 10 miles from the city of Boston. As a result, this part of town has a fair number of daily commuters. One other great part of this neighborhood is its proximity to Fresh Pond and the Fresh Pond Golf Course.