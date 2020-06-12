Apartment List
/
MA
/
boston
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:48 PM

526 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Boston, MA

Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Chinatown - Leather District
56 Units Available
Radian
120 Kingston St, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$5,893
1471 sqft
Modern high-rise living near Downtown Crossing and Chinatown. New apartments are bright and feature modern kitchens and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community with garage, gym and conference room. Green community.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
D Street - West Broadway
28 Units Available
Waterside Place by Windsor
505 Congress St, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$5,685
1349 sqft
Located in the Seaport District and only minutes away from historic monuments, this community is packed with amenities like garage parking, 24-hour gym and concierge. Units feature walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
South End
145 Units Available
345 Harrison Avenue
345 Harrison Ave, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$5,999
1460 sqft
Never-lived-in apartment community featuring a sky deck, a resort-style pool, a dog park and an on-site CVS pharmacy. Interiors boast chef's kitchens, keyless entry, in-unit laundry and California closets. Near South End's "Restaurant Row."
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
D Street - West Broadway
80 Units Available
100 Pier 4
100 Pier 4 Blvd., Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$8,898
1613 sqft
Rising 21 stories above the Boston Seaport, 100 Pier 4 is the must-have address near downtown.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
Back Bay
43 Units Available
Garrison Square
32 Garrison St, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$5,907
1356 sqft
A luxury community in trendy Back Bay. On-site amenities include a rooftop lounge, intimate courtyard gardens and elegant lobby amenities. Apartments feature satin wood flooring, wood-burning fireplaces and a high-end kitchen.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 09:48pm
$
Chinatown - Leather District
34 Units Available
660 Washington
660 Washington St, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$5,773
1540 sqft
Recently renovated residences with walnut flooring, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy a gym, indoor pool and massage room on site. Close to Orange and Green T-stops and I-90. Right near Boston Common.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 12 at 09:48pm
$
West End
46 Units Available
Towers at Longfellow
72 Staniford St., Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$5,335
1744 sqft
Walking distance from the Massachusetts General Hospital. Units are pet-friendly. Includes gym, pool, washer/dryer and on-site laundry. Located close to Charles River and close to bus stations.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 09:48pm
$
West End
33 Units Available
Emerson Place
1 Emerson Place Suite 8N, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,720
1380 sqft
Building is on the Charles River with views of Charlesbank Park. Offers community basketball court, bocce court, tennis court and more. Conveniently located next to the Longfellow Bridge and the Massachusetts General Hospital.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Downtown Boston
64 Units Available
Avalon North Station
1 Nashua St, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,825
1380 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments centrally located to I-93, highways 28 and 3, and North Station commuter rail. In-unit laundry. Patio and balcony views of downtown skyline. Extra storage available.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Back Bay
36 Units Available
Avalon Exeter
77 Exeter St, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$9,465
1653 sqft
Pet-friendly studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments near Charles River Basin in Boston, MA. Luxury homes in 28-story tower with easy access to Mass Pike, transit, shopping and dining. Modern kitchens.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Back Bay
21 Units Available
AVA Back Bay
790 Boylston St, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$6,895
1919 sqft
Spacious layouts with beautiful wood flooring, energy efficient windows and ample storage. 24-hour fitness center. Heat, water and air conditioning included. Pet- friendly and eco-friendly living with on-site recycling.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 03:45am
$
Lower Roxbury
7 Units Available
150 Camden
150 Camden Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
1054 sqft
Luxury new construction, located in the heart of Boston's historic South End- Camden Street Apartments, 150 offers modern living and premium access to all that Boston has to offer; close transit access, countless restaurants and shops, with a
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Mission Hill
57 Units Available
CityView at Longwood
75 St Alphonsus St, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,356
1580 sqft
Wood flooring, private balconies and ample closet space. Community amenities include outdoor grilling area, fitness center and swimming pool. Easy access to retail, restaurants and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Telegraph Hill
2 Units Available
Carson Tower
1410 Columbia Rd, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,080
1060 sqft
High-rise apartments with window coverings and spacious floor plans. Residents get access to a gym, courtyard and business center. Easy access to I-93 and The "T." Near Joe Moakley Park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
D Street - West Broadway
44 Units Available
The Benjamin
25 Northern Ave, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$7,511
1242 sqft
Prime location in the Seaport District, community offers room service, door service and concierge services. Units have waterfront and city views, floor-to-ceiling windows and chef's kitchens. Penthouse units with private elevator available.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
Mission Hill
28 Units Available
Serenity
101 S Huntington Ave, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,626
1228 sqft
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments in a community boasting exceptional views of Olmsted Park. Each apartment features a contemporary kitchen with energy-efficient appliances and stone countertops. Residents enjoy relaxing in the communal lounge and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Columbia Point
57 Units Available
Peninsula Apartments
401 Mount Vernon St, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,812
1339 sqft
Apartment complex right by the University of Massachusetts Boston with pool and gym. Joe Moakley Park is a few minutes away, as is the train station for easy access to South and Downtown Boston.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 12 at 09:37pm
D Street - West Broadway
14 Units Available
Flats on D
411 D St, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
1474 sqft
Short walk gets you to Seaport and South Boston. Pet-friendly studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, granite counters, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Covered, gated parking. Walk to Silver Line and Convention Center.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 06:35pm
$
Lower Roxbury
16 Units Available
Douglass Park Apartments
650 Columbus Ave, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$5,600
1553 sqft
This community in historic South End offers heated parking, a fitness center and on-site concierge service. Homes include large picture and bay windows, walk-in closets and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 09:37pm
$
Downtown Boston
33 Units Available
One Greenway
99 Kneeland St, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$5,992
1437 sqft
Pet-friendly studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments where Leather District, Chinatown and Theater District come together in Boston, MA. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Fitness center and terrace.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Upper Washington - Spring Street
20 Units Available
Oak Row
1235 Vfw Parkway, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1280 sqft
Beyond 9 to 5. Surrounded by schools, shops, restaurants and parks - you're in the heart of everything.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 09:37pm
$
Downtown Boston
54 Units Available
Devonshire
1 Devonshire Place, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$8,450
2225 sqft
Modern apartments. Curated amenity spaces. Unrivaled customer service. Rising from the heart of the city is Devonshire; a landmark of vibrant living atop downtown Boston.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
South End
54 Units Available
Ink Block
300 Harrison Ave, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$5,693
1372 sqft
Commuter's Paradise. Near the intersection of I-90 and I-93. Walkable, with easy public transit. Covered access to Zipcar and grocery stores. Smoke-free and pet-friendly with parking, pool, in-unit laundry, and dog park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
South End
56 Units Available
The Smith
89 E Dedham St, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$6,575
1358 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Now preleasing for 9/1 move-in!

June 2020 Boston Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Boston Rent Report. Boston rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Boston rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Boston Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Boston Rent Report. Boston rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Boston rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Boston rents declined moderately over the past month

Boston rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Boston stand at $1,709 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,119 for a two-bedroom. Boston's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Boston Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Boston over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Boston metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Brockton has the least expensive rents in the Boston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,528; the city has also seen rents fall by 1.5% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Somerville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,205, while one-bedrooms go for $1,778.

    Other large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Boston

    As rents have fallen slightly in Boston, many other large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most similar cities across the country, Boston is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Massachusetts as a whole logging rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.2% in Worcester.
    • Boston's median two-bedroom rent of $2,119 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.4% decline in Boston.
    • While rents in Boston fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Seattle (+1.2%), Chicago (+0.8%), and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Boston than most other large cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,181, where Boston is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Boston
    $1,710
    $2,120
    -0.3%
    -0.4%
    Lowell
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Cambridge
    $1,850
    $2,300
    -0.9%
    0.2%
    Brockton
    $1,230
    $1,530
    0.8%
    -1.5%
    Quincy
    $1,540
    $1,910
    -0.6%
    1.1%
    Newton
    $1,830
    $2,270
    -0.7%
    -0.4%
    Lawrence
    $1,460
    $1,810
    0.1%
    1%
    Somerville
    $1,780
    $2,210
    0
    3.9%
    Framingham
    $1,580
    $1,960
    -0.4%
    3.5%
    Haverhill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Waltham
    $1,740
    $2,160
    -0.3%
    -0.6%
    Malden
    $1,530
    $1,900
    -0.3%
    4.5%
    Brookline
    $2,190
    $2,720
    0.3%
    2.7%
    Medford
    $1,700
    $2,100
    -0.3%
    -3%
    Revere
    $1,350
    $1,670
    -1.1%
    -3.2%
    Peabody
    $1,570
    $1,950
    0.1%
    3.8%
    Salem
    $1,440
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    2.1%
    Beverly
    $1,370
    $1,700
    0
    2.6%
    Marlborough
    $1,310
    $1,650
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Woburn
    $1,590
    $1,970
    -0.8%
    -1.6%
    Chelsea
    $1,660
    $2,060
    -0.8%
    2.5%
    Melrose
    $1,390
    $1,720
    -0.7%
    -5.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBoston 3 BedroomsBoston Accessible ApartmentsBoston Apartments under $1,400Boston Apartments under $1,700Boston Apartments under $1500
    Boston Apartments with BalconyBoston Apartments with GarageBoston Apartments with GymBoston Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBoston Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBoston Apartments with ParkingBoston Apartments with Pool
    Boston Apartments with Washer-DryerBoston Cheap PlacesBoston Dog Friendly ApartmentsBoston Furnished ApartmentsBoston Luxury PlacesBoston Pet Friendly PlacesBoston Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
    Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
    Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
    D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
    Columbia PointLower Roxbury

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Berklee College of MusicBoston University
    Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
    Emmanuel College