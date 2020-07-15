186 Studio Apartments for rent in Boston, MA

AL
$
37 Units Available
Downtown Boston
One Greenway
99 Kneeland St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,634
535 sqft
Pet-friendly studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments where Leather District, Chinatown and Theater District come together in Boston, MA. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Fitness center and terrace.
$
31 Units Available
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
The Eddy
10 New St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,225
490 sqft
Modern homes with views of the Boston skyline. Bike storage and parking available. Tenants get access to a pool, fire pit and gym. Easy access to Logan International Airport. Near Lo Presti Park.
$
27 Units Available
Mission Hill
Serenity
101 S Huntington Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,444
509 sqft
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments in a community boasting exceptional views of Olmsted Park. Each apartment features a contemporary kitchen with energy-efficient appliances and stone countertops. Residents enjoy relaxing in the communal lounge and courtyard.
22 Units Available
Jamaica Central - South Sumner
MetroMark
3611 Washington St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,014
501 sqft
Make MetroMark Apartments your next stop for hip community living. Enjoy courtyards with barbecue areas and a bike repair shop, all within easy access of the Orange Line.
$
31 Units Available
West End
Emerson Place
1 Emerson Place Suite 8N, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,245
638 sqft
Building is on the Charles River with views of Charlesbank Park. Offers community basketball court, bocce court, tennis court and more. Conveniently located next to the Longfellow Bridge and the Massachusetts General Hospital.
53 Units Available
D Street - West Broadway
Park Lane Seaport
1 Park Ln, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,258
651 sqft
Located moments away from the Massachusetts Turnpike, this community is a short drive from shopping and dining options. Recently renovated units feature hardwood flooring. Amenities include gym, clubhouse and beautiful view of the waterfront.
$
80 Units Available
D Street - West Broadway
VIA
5 Fan Pier Blvd, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,689
455 sqft
Prime Seaport location with access to the MBTA Silver Line Courthouse Station and District Hall. Units have modern floor plans, eco-friendly appliances and chef-inspired kitchens. Community has a roof deck living room with fire pit.
$
88 Units Available
Coolidge Corner
1144 Commonwealth Avenue
1144 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,475
250 sqft
Situated on a shady tree-lined block of Commonwealth Avenue on the Brookline/Boston border, The Commonwealth Apartments offer city convenience in an attractive package.
$
201 Units Available
Columbia Point
The Andi
4 Lucy St, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,994
547 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! At The Andi, no matter who you are or where you're going, you' ll feel right at home here.
$
35 Units Available
Medford Street - The Neck
The Harvey
50 Hood Park Drive, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,875
484 sqft
The Harvey is as unique as you are. Located in Hood Park, the newest neighborhood in Boston, The Harvey is a short subway or bike ride from downtown Boston and Cambridge.
9 Units Available
Jamaica Hills - Pond
Bell Olmsted Park
161 S Huntington Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,290
541 sqft
Beautiful apartments with great location. Adjacent to Olmstead Park, Jamaica Pond and downtown Centre Street shopping. Spacious units with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. On-site amenities include specialty concierge services, gym and cyber cafe.
$
45 Units Available
Back Bay
Avalon Exeter
77 Exeter St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,835
485 sqft
Pet-friendly studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments near Charles River Basin in Boston, MA. Luxury homes in 28-story tower with easy access to Mass Pike, transit, shopping and dining. Modern kitchens.
$
56 Units Available
Mission Hill
CityView at Longwood
75 St Alphonsus St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,336
561 sqft
Wood flooring, private balconies and ample closet space. Community amenities include outdoor grilling area, fitness center and swimming pool. Easy access to retail, restaurants and entertainment.
$
38 Units Available
Chinatown - Leather District
660 Washington
660 Washington St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,705
557 sqft
Recently renovated residences with walnut flooring, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy a gym, indoor pool and massage room on site. Close to Orange and Green T-stops and I-90. Right near Boston Common.
31 Units Available
Coolidge Corner
E3 Apartments
65 Brainerd Rd, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,231
559 sqft
Smoke-free units available. Recently renovated, furnished apartments with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and private balcony. Swimming pool, 24-hour gym and outdoor grill. Green community with gardens and dog park.
$
18 Units Available
Allston
Radius
530 Western Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,250
520 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
6 Units Available
Back Bay
St. Botolph Street
150 Saint Botolph St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,200
338 sqft
Within walking distance to Northeastern University and Boston Medical Center. Also close to Fenway Park and Back Bay area attractions. Residents enjoy easy access to multiple MBTA railway lines and bus stops.
250 Units Available
D Street - West Broadway
Ora
899 Congress St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,795
542 sqft
With open-concept floor plans, lofted ceilings, and oversized windows throughout, Ora provides the context; for a vibrant life, all yours to call home. Take advantage of our amenities, typically found in world-class hotels.
62 Units Available
Columbia Point
Peninsula Apartments
401 Mount Vernon St, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,875
537 sqft
Apartment complex right by the University of Massachusetts Boston with pool and gym. Joe Moakley Park is a few minutes away, as is the train station for easy access to South and Downtown Boston.
9 Units Available
West Roxbury Center
Centre Street Apartments
1799 Centre Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,550
390 sqft
Welcome to 1799 Centre Street.
$
17 Units Available
Commonwealth
Commonwealth Gardens
1131 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,425
286 sqft
Offering spacious studio, one, two and three-bedroom residences and a superb Packard’s Corner location that’s convenient to the MBTA Green Line and the Boston University campus.
$
12 Units Available
South End
601 Albany St
601 Albany Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,725
565 sqft
Constructed in 2009 and boasting a desirable South End location close to Boston Medical Center, the Boston University medical campus, and Route 93, the residences at 601 Albany Street offer the very best in city living.
13 Units Available
Allston
34 Gardner Street Apartments
34 Gardner Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,700
392 sqft
These one- and two-bedroom homes feature spacious floor plans and in-unit dishwashers. Residents have access to 24-hour emergency maintenance services. Brighton Avenue is just a block away.
$
32 Units Available
West Roxbury Center
Ridgecrest Village
5120 Washington St, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,525
356 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to Routes 1, 1A, 93, 128, and I-95. Luxurious homes have energy-efficient appliances, water saving toilets, and chandeliers. Community has on-site management, 24-hour maintenance, and more.
Rent Report
Boston

July 2020 Boston Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Boston Rent Report. Boston rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Boston rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Boston rents declined significantly over the past month

Boston rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Boston stand at $1,700 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,108 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Boston's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rent trends vary across the Boston Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Boston over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing varying rent trends. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Boston metro, half have seen increases, while the other half have been decreasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Cambridge has the most expensive rents in the Boston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,269; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 2.3% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Framingham has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,948, while one-bedrooms go for $1,571.
    • Lowell has the least expensive rents in the Boston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,532; rents went down 0.2% over the past month and 0.2% over the past year.

    Other large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Boston

    As rents have fallen moderately in Boston, a few other large cities nationwide have also seen prices fall, in some cases substantially. Compared to most similar cities across the country, Boston is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Massachusetts have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.2% in Worcester.
    • Boston's median two-bedroom rent of $2,108 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Boston fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), and Miami (-1.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Boston than most other large cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,180, where Boston is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Boston
    $1,700
    $2,110
    -0.5%
    -1.6%
    Lowell
    $1,240
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Cambridge
    $1,830
    $2,270
    -1.3%
    -2.3%
    Brockton
    $1,240
    $1,540
    0.5%
    0.6%
    Quincy
    $1,540
    $1,910
    0
    -0.3%
    Newton
    $1,820
    $2,250
    -0.8%
    -2%
    Lawrence
    $1,460
    $1,810
    0.1%
    0.1%
    Somerville
    $1,770
    $2,190
    -0.5%
    1.6%
    Framingham
    $1,570
    $1,950
    -0.7%
    2.5%
    Haverhill
    $1,250
    $1,550
    -0.5%
    0.4%
    Waltham
    $1,740
    $2,150
    -0.4%
    -3.6%
    Malden
    $1,530
    $1,900
    0.1%
    2.9%
    Brookline
    $2,180
    $2,710
    -0.3%
    1%
    Medford
    $1,690
    $2,100
    -0.4%
    -4.6%
    Revere
    $1,330
    $1,650
    -1%
    -4.6%
    Peabody
    $1,560
    $1,930
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Salem
    $1,440
    $1,780
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Beverly
    $1,380
    $1,710
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Marlborough
    $1,300
    $1,640
    -0.6%
    -2.9%
    Woburn
    $1,590
    $1,970
    0.2%
    -3.1%
    Chelsea
    $1,640
    $2,040
    -1.1%
    -2.4%
    Melrose
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.4%
    -6.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

