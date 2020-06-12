465 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Boston, MA

Apartment List
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Back Bay
21 Units Available
AVA Back Bay
790 Boylston St, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$4,600
1224 sqft
Spacious layouts with beautiful wood flooring, energy efficient windows and ample storage. 24-hour fitness center. Heat, water and air conditioning included. Pet- friendly and eco-friendly living with on-site recycling.
Last updated June 12 at 12:31pm
Medford Street - The Neck
6 Units Available
Mezzo Design Lofts
30 Caldwell St, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,208
943 sqft
Apartments offer a location that is close to great universities. They are pet-friendly, offer 24 hour maintenance and a courtyard. Other amenities include controlled access entry, air conditioning and covered garage parking.
Last updated June 12 at 12:20pm
Thompson Square - Bunker Hill
15 Units Available
Harborview at the Navy Yard
250 1st Ave, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$4,322
1367 sqft
Waterfront apartments, studio to three-bedroom, close to Tobin Memorial Bridge. Great options for commuters, as residents have access to a discounted water taxi, shuttle to Government Center, and MBTA just steps away.
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
South End
56 Units Available
The Smith
89 E Dedham St, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$5,098
1075 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Now preleasing for 9/1 move-in!
Last updated June 12 at 03:45am
$
Lower Roxbury
7 Units Available
150 Camden
150 Camden Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,825
831 sqft
Luxury new construction, located in the heart of Boston's historic South End- Camden Street Apartments, 150 offers modern living and premium access to all that Boston has to offer; close transit access, countless restaurants and shops, with a
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
$
Commonwealth
Contact for Availability
26 Allston Street Apartments
26 Allston Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
825 sqft
26 Allston Street Apartments
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Columbia Point
58 Units Available
Peninsula Apartments
401 Mount Vernon St, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
1036 sqft
Apartment complex right by the University of Massachusetts Boston with pool and gym. Joe Moakley Park is a few minutes away, as is the train station for easy access to South and Downtown Boston.
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
$
Allston
67 Units Available
Lantera at Boston Landing
125 Guest Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,985
1144 sqft
Brighton Music Hall and Portsmouth Playground are convenient to this community. The property features a swimming pool, cabanas, virtual concierge and covered parking. Apartments include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and kitchen islands.
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Mission Hill
57 Units Available
CityView at Longwood
75 St Alphonsus St, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,234
1056 sqft
Wood flooring, private balconies and ample closet space. Community amenities include outdoor grilling area, fitness center and swimming pool. Easy access to retail, restaurants and entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
$
Chinatown - Leather District
57 Units Available
The Kensington
665 Washington St, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$4,251
1149 sqft
Residents love this complex for its Chinatown location close to many of Boston's best restaurants and theaters. Boston Common is a block away, and nearby subway stations give easy access to the city's other attractions.
Last updated June 12 at 12:03pm
$
South End
14 Units Available
601 Albany St
601 Albany Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1164 sqft
Constructed in 2009 and boasting a desirable South End location close to Boston Medical Center, the Boston University medical campus, and Route 93, the residences at 601 Albany Street offer the very best in city living.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Jamaica Hills - Pond
14 Units Available
Bell Olmsted Park
161 S Huntington Ave, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
974 sqft
Beautiful apartments with great location. Adjacent to Olmstead Park, Jamaica Pond and downtown Centre Street shopping. Spacious units with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. On-site amenities include specialty concierge services, gym and cyber cafe.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
D Street - West Broadway
44 Units Available
The Benjamin
25 Northern Ave, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$5,597
1096 sqft
Prime location in the Seaport District, community offers room service, door service and concierge services. Units have waterfront and city views, floor-to-ceiling windows and chef's kitchens. Penthouse units with private elevator available.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Coolidge Corner
30 Units Available
E3 Apartments
65 Brainerd Rd, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,018
971 sqft
Smoke-free units available. Recently renovated, furnished apartments with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and private balcony. Swimming pool, 24-hour gym and outdoor grill. Green community with gardens and dog park.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Jamaica Central - South Sumner
25 Units Available
MetroMark
3611 Washington St, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,716
999 sqft
Make MetroMark Apartments your next stop for hip community living. Enjoy courtyards with barbecue areas and a bike repair shop, all within easy access of the Orange Line.
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
$
Allston
Contact for Availability
40 Malvern Street Apartments
40 Malvern Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
820 sqft
40 Malvern Street Apartments
Last updated June 12 at 12:34pm
$
Allston
44 Units Available
The Atrium on Commonwealth
1079 Commonwealth Ave, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1135 sqft
Located minutes from the MBTA Green Line and I-90. Close to Boston University. On-site pool, laundry facilities and green space. Discounted gym memberships. Homes include hardwood flooring and ample storage.
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
$
Mission Hill
28 Units Available
Serenity
101 S Huntington Ave, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,697
970 sqft
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments in a community boasting exceptional views of Olmsted Park. Each apartment features a contemporary kitchen with energy-efficient appliances and stone countertops. Residents enjoy relaxing in the communal lounge and courtyard.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
D Street - West Broadway
28 Units Available
Waterside Place by Windsor
505 Congress St, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,920
1105 sqft
Located in the Seaport District and only minutes away from historic monuments, this community is packed with amenities like garage parking, 24-hour gym and concierge. Units feature walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
West Roxbury Center
37 Units Available
Ridgecrest Village
5120 Washington St, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1033 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to Routes 1, 1A, 93, 128, and I-95. Luxurious homes have energy-efficient appliances, water saving toilets, and chandeliers. Community has on-site management, 24-hour maintenance, and more.
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
D Street - West Broadway
51 Units Available
Park Lane Seaport
1 Park Ln, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,485
1063 sqft
Located moments away from the Massachusetts Turnpike, this community is a short drive from shopping and dining options. Recently renovated units feature hardwood flooring. Amenities include gym, clubhouse and beautiful view of the waterfront.
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
D Street - West Broadway
13 Units Available
Flats on D
411 D St, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1138 sqft
Short walk gets you to Seaport and South Boston. Pet-friendly studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, granite counters, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Covered, gated parking. Walk to Silver Line and Convention Center.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Columbia Point
46 Units Available
HUB 25
25 Morrissey Blvd, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,992
975 sqft
Convenient location next to I-93, Red Line and JFK rail stop. Units have in-unit laundry and a private patio or balcony. Game room with pool table and media room. Swimming pool and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 12 at 12:38pm
Columbia Point
130 Units Available
Harbor Point on the Bay
24 Oyster Bay Rd, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
925 sqft
Easy access to I-90 and I-93. Walking distance to JFK Redline T Stop and Carson Beach. Amenities include two swimming pools, gym and athletic courts. Apartments feature washer/dryer hookup and patio.

June 2020 Boston Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Boston Rent Report. Boston rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Boston rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Boston rents declined moderately over the past month

Boston rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Boston stand at $1,709 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,119 for a two-bedroom. Boston's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Boston Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Boston over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Boston metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Brockton has the least expensive rents in the Boston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,528; the city has also seen rents fall by 1.5% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Somerville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,205, while one-bedrooms go for $1,778.

    Other large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Boston

    As rents have fallen slightly in Boston, many other large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most similar cities across the country, Boston is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Massachusetts as a whole logging rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.2% in Worcester.
    • Boston's median two-bedroom rent of $2,119 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.4% decline in Boston.
    • While rents in Boston fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Seattle (+1.2%), Chicago (+0.8%), and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Boston than most other large cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,181, where Boston is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Boston
    $1,710
    $2,120
    -0.3%
    -0.4%
    Lowell
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Cambridge
    $1,850
    $2,300
    -0.9%
    0.2%
    Brockton
    $1,230
    $1,530
    0.8%
    -1.5%
    Quincy
    $1,540
    $1,910
    -0.6%
    1.1%
    Newton
    $1,830
    $2,270
    -0.7%
    -0.4%
    Lawrence
    $1,460
    $1,810
    0.1%
    1%
    Somerville
    $1,780
    $2,210
    0
    3.9%
    Framingham
    $1,580
    $1,960
    -0.4%
    3.5%
    Haverhill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Waltham
    $1,740
    $2,160
    -0.3%
    -0.6%
    Malden
    $1,530
    $1,900
    -0.3%
    4.5%
    Brookline
    $2,190
    $2,720
    0.3%
    2.7%
    Medford
    $1,700
    $2,100
    -0.3%
    -3%
    Revere
    $1,350
    $1,670
    -1.1%
    -3.2%
    Peabody
    $1,570
    $1,950
    0.1%
    3.8%
    Salem
    $1,440
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    2.1%
    Beverly
    $1,370
    $1,700
    0
    2.6%
    Marlborough
    $1,310
    $1,650
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Woburn
    $1,590
    $1,970
    -0.8%
    -1.6%
    Chelsea
    $1,660
    $2,060
    -0.8%
    2.5%
    Melrose
    $1,390
    $1,720
    -0.7%
    -5.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

