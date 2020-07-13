118 Apartments under $1,700 for rent in Boston, MA

AL
1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Southern Mattapan
SoMa Apartments
15 Bismarck St, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,680
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
923 sqft
Just two blocks from the center of Mattapan Square and its many restaurants and shops. Air conditioned apartments with fully-equipped kitchens, wall-to-wall carpeting and private balconies. Online rent payments and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
$
106 Units Available
Coolidge Corner
1144 Commonwealth Avenue
1144 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,450
250 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
509 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
613 sqft
Situated on a shady tree-lined block of Commonwealth Avenue on the Brookline/Boston border, The Commonwealth Apartments offer city convenience in an attractive package.
1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
9 Units Available
West Roxbury Center
Centre Street Apartments
1799 Centre Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,550
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
800 sqft
Welcome to 1799 Centre Street.
1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
$
17 Units Available
Commonwealth
Commonwealth Gardens
1131 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,425
286 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
375 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
660 sqft
Offering spacious studio, one, two and three-bedroom residences and a superb Packard’s Corner location that’s convenient to the MBTA Green Line and the Boston University campus.
1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:22pm
14 Units Available
Allston
34 Gardner Street Apartments
34 Gardner Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,700
392 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,950
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
800 sqft
These one- and two-bedroom homes feature spacious floor plans and in-unit dishwashers. Residents have access to 24-hour emergency maintenance services. Brighton Avenue is just a block away.
1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
$
34 Units Available
West Roxbury Center
Ridgecrest Village
5120 Washington St, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,525
356 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1033 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to Routes 1, 1A, 93, 128, and I-95. Luxurious homes have energy-efficient appliances, water saving toilets, and chandeliers. Community has on-site management, 24-hour maintenance, and more.
1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
$
15 Units Available
Allston
Brighton Avenue Apartments
19-25 Brighton Ave, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brighton Avenue Apartments in Boston. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:22pm
$
27 Units Available
St. Elizabeth's
Washington Heights
127-135 Washington Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,550
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
680 sqft
Heights Apartments. Where Luxury Meets Living.
1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
$
3 Units Available
St. Elizabeth's
Armington Street Apartments
20 Armington Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,600
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
800 sqft
Smoke-free, cable-ready homes with high-speed internet and hardwood floors. Common amenities include on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance services. Five minutes from Allston Street Station and 14 minutes from the international airport.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood
7 Aberdeen St Apt 3
7 Aberdeen Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,575
1 Bedroom
Ask
Available 09/01/20 Available for a 9/1 move in date, video tour available! Excellent studio apartment on Aberdeen Street coming available for September, super convenient location! Right around the corner form the C and D lines.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Commonwealth
1315 Commonwealth Avenue
1315 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,650
620 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great value 1 bedroom apartment available for rent for 6/1 move-in on Commonwealth AVe. This unit come with hardwood floors throughout, a modern kitchen, heat and hot water included. Elevator in the building and laundry on site.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Oak Square
101 Nonantum St Unit A
101 Nonantum St, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,550
475 sqft
Spacious studio unit on the ground level in a multi-family house located near Oak Square in Brighton. Unit has a combination of wall-to-wall carpeting, hardwood floors and vct floors. There is no laundry in the premise. Laundromat is nearby.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood
51 Queensberry St Apt 14
51 Queensberry Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,675
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Rare opportunity to get into an affordable AND spacious studio right in the heart of Fenway. $1675?? You read correctly, this is the best deal there is folks. This apartment has hardwood floors throughout, and includes heat and hot water in the rent.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood
856 Beacon St
856 Beacon Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,695
Furnished studio with bed, desk, chair. Has kitchen, bathroom. Located near Colleges, Hospitals Near Boston University, Longwood Medical area. No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5081365)

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Oak Square
31 Beechcroft St.
31 Beechcroft Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
700 sqft
True VALUE! Charming 1 bedroom with hardwood floors, ceiling fans, eat-in kitchen, new cabinets, dishwasher, crown moldings, sun filled bedroom, spacious living room, free off street parking, back yard, quiet street, quick walk to MBTA Express buses

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Commonwealth
26 Chiswick Rd.
26 Chiswick Road, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,600
242 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy studio in very good condition. Hardwood floors, kitchen cabinets, windows, and appliances are all just a few years old. There is even a small porch off the back of this unit. It's located between Commonwealth Ave.

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Commonwealth
1840 Commonwealth Ave.
1840 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,550
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Small and efficient 1 bedroom apartment with hot water in included (heat not included but incredibly cheap). Apartment is right of the B line and you can easily walk to the C, D, and E line - you can also find ample bus routes in the area.

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Commonwealth
65 Strathmore Rd.
65 Strathmore Road, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,700
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available SEPTEMBER 1700 - lovely studio apartment, with a very nice kitchen! Heat and hot water included with dishwasher and disposal, hardwood floor, 4th floor walk up.

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Neponset - Port Norfolk
559 Ashmont St.
559 Ashmont Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
600 sqft
1 Bed w/ parking!! Just steps away from the Ashmont T. Spacious master bedroom, one bath, ample closet space, separate living area is filled w/ natural sunlight. Walking distance to great restaurants, bars, parks, and public transportation.

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
Commonwealth
44 Quint Ave.
44 Quint Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,695
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Super spacious studio with hardwood floors, a large entry foyer, big bedroom and cute galley kitchen. Heat and hot water are included B-Line is down the street and around the corner Easy access to the 66, 57 & 64. Cat Ok Sorry, no undergrads.

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
Commonwealth
236 Kelton St.
236 Kelton Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,575
10 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
CONTACT: Debbie for more info! null Terms: One year lease

1 of 5

Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
Commonwealth
161 Kelton St.
161 Kelton Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,575
10 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sept 2020-No fee, Studio, B-Line, H/HW inc. NO FEE 1st floor studio on Kelton St. Available 9/1/2020 Unit is spacious with a galley kitchen Heat and hot water included Student ok Cat ok NO FEE Please contact Alex for more info! Terms: One year lease

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
St. Elizabeth's
164 Strathmore
164 Strathmore Road, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
445 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available August 1st: GAS, HEAT & HOT WATER INCLUDED in rent. - Come home to this lovely, well-maintained 3rd floor corner unit with amazing natural light on 3 sides of the unit in the Cleveland Circle side of Brighton.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Jamaica Hills - Pond
321 S Huntington Ave 7
321 S Huntington Ave, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 7 Available 09/01/20 Charming and Convenient JP One Bedroom - Property Id: 311071 Welcome home to this gorgeous and quiet one bedroom in Jamaica Plain! Located conveniently on South Huntington Ave.
Rent Report
Boston

July 2020 Boston Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Boston Rent Report. Boston rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Boston rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Boston rents declined significantly over the past month

Boston rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Boston stand at $1,700 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,108 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Boston's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rent trends vary across the Boston Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Boston over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing varying rent trends. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Boston metro, half have seen increases, while the other half have been decreasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Cambridge has the most expensive rents in the Boston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,269; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 2.3% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Framingham has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,948, while one-bedrooms go for $1,571.
    • Lowell has the least expensive rents in the Boston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,532; rents went down 0.2% over the past month and 0.2% over the past year.

    Other large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Boston

    As rents have fallen moderately in Boston, a few other large cities nationwide have also seen prices fall, in some cases substantially. Compared to most similar cities across the country, Boston is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Massachusetts have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.2% in Worcester.
    • Boston's median two-bedroom rent of $2,108 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Boston fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), and Miami (-1.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Boston than most other large cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,180, where Boston is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Boston
    $1,700
    $2,110
    -0.5%
    -1.6%
    Lowell
    $1,240
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Cambridge
    $1,830
    $2,270
    -1.3%
    -2.3%
    Brockton
    $1,240
    $1,540
    0.5%
    0.6%
    Quincy
    $1,540
    $1,910
    0
    -0.3%
    Newton
    $1,820
    $2,250
    -0.8%
    -2%
    Lawrence
    $1,460
    $1,810
    0.1%
    0.1%
    Somerville
    $1,770
    $2,190
    -0.5%
    1.6%
    Framingham
    $1,570
    $1,950
    -0.7%
    2.5%
    Haverhill
    $1,250
    $1,550
    -0.5%
    0.4%
    Waltham
    $1,740
    $2,150
    -0.4%
    -3.6%
    Malden
    $1,530
    $1,900
    0.1%
    2.9%
    Brookline
    $2,180
    $2,710
    -0.3%
    1%
    Medford
    $1,690
    $2,100
    -0.4%
    -4.6%
    Revere
    $1,330
    $1,650
    -1%
    -4.6%
    Peabody
    $1,560
    $1,930
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Salem
    $1,440
    $1,780
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Beverly
    $1,380
    $1,710
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Marlborough
    $1,300
    $1,640
    -0.6%
    -2.9%
    Woburn
    $1,590
    $1,970
    0.2%
    -3.1%
    Chelsea
    $1,640
    $2,040
    -1.1%
    -2.4%
    Melrose
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.4%
    -6.6%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

