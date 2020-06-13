106 Apartments for rent in Everett, MA

Shifting Your Bags and Baggage to Everett

At the start of the decade, between 2000 and 2005, the population of the city dropped 3.2 percent. Since then, Everetts population has increased around 9 percent, to stand at 42,000 residents, which only shows that Everett is recovering and growing. The unemployment rate is 5 percent, while the country average is around 8.6 percent. Along with population increase and and low unemployment comes increasing house prices, with the average cost of a house in Everett up by 1.2 percent in 2012. But that doesn't mean you shouldn't look to Everett for a home.

Before you decide to lock your doors, pack your bags, and head over to Everett, be aware that this city has been ranked the most difficult city to navigate in the US. The average commute time is 36 minutes, versus the US average of 28 minutes. However, once you live in the city, settle in with the locals, and learn the shortcuts around town, you will find that you are actually close to everything and can even get to Logan Airport by cab in approximately 15 minutes, even in peak-hour traffic.

Depending on the exact area you are targeting and the type of rental housing you are keen on, one rental payment, made in advance, along with a small security deposit should be sufficient to secure the house youve decided to call home.