106 Apartments for rent in Everett, MA📍
Everett is a small, industrialized city with an area of about 3.4 square miles on the outskirts of Boston. If you’re looking to start building your life and have a wallet that's skinnier than the average man's wallet, this may be just the place for you. Surrounded by other Boston suburbs such as Malden, Chelsea, Revere, and the Mystic River, Everett is one of the lower-cost residential areas.
At the start of the decade, between 2000 and 2005, the population of the city dropped 3.2 percent. Since then, Everetts population has increased around 9 percent, to stand at 42,000 residents, which only shows that Everett is recovering and growing. The unemployment rate is 5 percent, while the country average is around 8.6 percent. Along with population increase and and low unemployment comes increasing house prices, with the average cost of a house in Everett up by 1.2 percent in 2012. But that doesn't mean you shouldn't look to Everett for a home.
Before you decide to lock your doors, pack your bags, and head over to Everett, be aware that this city has been ranked the most difficult city to navigate in the US. The average commute time is 36 minutes, versus the US average of 28 minutes. However, once you live in the city, settle in with the locals, and learn the shortcuts around town, you will find that you are actually close to everything and can even get to Logan Airport by cab in approximately 15 minutes, even in peak-hour traffic.
Depending on the exact area you are targeting and the type of rental housing you are keen on, one rental payment, made in advance, along with a small security deposit should be sufficient to secure the house youve decided to call home.
Getting to know the neighborhoods of Everett will introduce you to the culture and vibe of each area. Visit the Everett Square and Everett City Hall and mingle with the locals to get a feeling for your new neighborhood and learn the insider tricks for surviving in the city.
The South End: The South End neighborhood of Everett is known for its tree-lined avenues, friendly community, art galleries, and the open market.If you're into romantic strolls down the streets after dinner, the South End will be great for you.
The North End: The North End, on the other hand, is a smaller neighborhood, but very charming, with its waterfront dining options, and dotted with delightful cafes that serve a delicious gelato. All this, together with a diverse and colorful community, have led to this neighborhood being popularly known as Little Italy.
Linden: This little neighborhood is in a mountainous area, atop which lies an apartment complex called Granada Highlands, offering nice views of the land below.
Maplewood: Maplewood has hree major parks, including Roosevelt Park, South Broadway and Trafton. The latter has recently been landscaped to include tennis courts and a track to run your dogs on. Around a mile east of Malden Square, this neighborhood is replete with modern facilities and dwellings as diverse as modern single-family houses to old houses dating back a hundred years or more. Newer apartments can be found in residential complexes like that of Cliffside Apartments on Broadway.
Everett is a mere three to five miles from downtown Boston, within easy commuting distance to all that great city has to offer. You won't need to sit through hours of traffic just to have some fun. The Wellington station, on the Orange Line, is the closest to Everett, although a new station at Assembly Square is under construction. The Orange Line will quickly take you into the heart of Boston. Though a little way off from the major residential areas, the readily available buses on all major roads will take you right up to the stations, making it an easy go. Your car may start rusting from its tears of loneliness as it sits in the garage. The Boston Logan International Airport is the answer to all of Everett’s air travel needs.
Everett has numerous parks and historical gems make it a comfortable place to live. And how cool is it to live on the banks of the Mystic River? Everett can be best described as a good, friendly and budget-friendly town..