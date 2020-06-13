Apartment List
/
MA
/
everett
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:19 AM

106 Apartments for rent in Everett, MA

📍
Lower Mystic Basin
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
$
Lower Mystic Basin
56 Units Available
The Pioneer
1760 Revere Beach Parkway, Everett, MA
Studio
$2,130
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,224
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,906
1099 sqft
Every adventurer needs a home base to rest, relax, and refuel-welcome to yours. Spacious open-concept homes invite small gatherings, while private balconies* offer a quiet place to soak in the Boston skyline.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
Lower Mystic Basin
23 Units Available
The Batch Yard
25 Charlton St, Everett, MA
Studio
$2,007
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,258
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,816
1089 sqft
Upscale studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments just five minutes to downtown Boston and ten minutes to North Station. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, Nest thermostats, patio/balcony. Pool, rooftop deck with grilling.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Lower Mystic Basin
1 Unit Available
11 Langdon St.
11 Langdon Street, Everett, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
West Everett
1 Unit Available
252 Main St.
252 Main Street, Everett, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
West Everett
1 Unit Available
5 Laurel St.
5 Laurel Street, Everett, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1100 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Downtown Everett
1 Unit Available
12 Wolcott St.
12 Wolcott Street, Everett, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1272 sqft
Huge 4 bedroom available 6/1 right in the heart of Everett Square. Plenty of charm and natural light, new appliances, central A/C, fresh paint, hardwood floors.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Lower Mystic Basin
1 Unit Available
25 Charlton St.
25 Charlton Street, Everett, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,105
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
BEDROOM TYPES & MONTHLY RATES: Studio: (510-541 sq. ft) $1700-$1975 Open 1 Bed, 1 Bath: (557-692 sq. ft) $1700-$2105 1 Bed, 1 Bath: (693-928 sq. ft) $2100-$2455 1 Bed, 1 Bath plus Den: (810-894 sq. ft) $2415-$2710 2 Bed, 2 Bath: (935-1144 sq.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Glendale
1 Unit Available
6 Foster St.
6 Foster Street, Everett, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
700 sqft
Location: Foster Street in the North End Steps to the Mirabella Pool! First floor and lower level duplex apartment for rent for September 1st. Rent is $3050 per month, utilities are not included in the rent.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Hendersonville
1 Unit Available
19 Alfred
19 Alfred Street, Everett, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
900 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Glendale
1 Unit Available
93 Walnut St.
93 Walnut Street, Everett, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Downtown Everett
1 Unit Available
56 Corey
56 Corey Street, Everett, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1127 sqft
This is a beautiful apartment, completely updated with a large formal living room and dining room space. Walking distance to the newly opened 2.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Hendersonville
1 Unit Available
20 Plymouth Street
20 Plymouth Street, Everett, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1200 sqft
- Large 4-bed/2-bath apartment in Everett - Short 15-minute walk to Wellington Station T Stop - Living and dining rooms - Kitchen with dishwasher, fridge, and stove - All carpet will be replaced with NEW hardwood floors by move-in -

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Glendale
1 Unit Available
162 Cottage St
162 Cottage Street, Everett, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
929 sqft
** All visitors - Please wear gloves/face mask!** BEST RENTAL in EVERETT! Nestled back on a quiet street lies a 3 bed 1 bath home that has everything you need! The kitchen features gas cooking, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 05:51am
Lower Mystic Basin
1 Unit Available
43 Charlton Street
43 Charlton Street, Everett, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
519 sqft
43 Charlton Street Apt #B-205, Everett, MA 02149 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Moira Vittengl, Coldwell Banker, (617) 501-6491. Available from: 06/02/2020. No pets allowed.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
Glendale
1 Unit Available
88 Walnut Street
88 Walnut Street, Everett, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2015 sqft
Flawless 4-5 bed single family home in Everett that has been recently renovated.
Results within 1 mile of Everett
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:24am
Wellington
17 Units Available
Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,105
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,030
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,657
1161 sqft
Minutes from the Malden River and the Fellsway. Updated interiors with fireplaces, granite countertops, hardwood floors and lots of storage. On-site pool, coffee bar, business center, gym and game room.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:13am
Medford Street - The Neck
6 Units Available
Mezzo Design Lofts
30 Caldwell St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,441
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,677
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,208
943 sqft
Apartments offer a location that is close to great universities. They are pet-friendly, offer 24 hour maintenance and a courtyard. Other amenities include controlled access entry, air conditioning and covered garage parking.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
Thompson Square - Bunker Hill
14 Units Available
Harborview at the Navy Yard
250 1st Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,624
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,322
1367 sqft
Waterfront apartments, studio to three-bedroom, close to Tobin Memorial Bridge. Great options for commuters, as residents have access to a discounted water taxi, shuttle to Government Center, and MBTA just steps away.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated June 13 at 06:35am
Wellington
27 Units Available
Modera Medford
5 Cabot Rd, Medford, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,167
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1199 sqft
Minutes to Route 16, I-93 and Wellington Station. Modern apartments situated along the Malden riverfront. Community boasts a wildlife observation deck, a rooftop deck with city views and direct access to walking trails.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:27am
Wellington
14 Units Available
Wellington Place
34 Brainard Ave, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,365
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
1055 sqft
Homes feature granite counters and extra storage. Community includes a clubhouse and pool. Jog along the nearby Mystic River. Close to I-93, Route 2, I-9, and the Orange Line, making your commute a breeze.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
Medford Street - The Neck
36 Units Available
The Harvey
50 Hood Park Drive, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,240
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,580
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,585
984 sqft
The Harvey is as unique as you are. Located in Hood Park, the newest neighborhood in Boston, The Harvey is a short subway or bike ride from downtown Boston and Cambridge.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Maplewood
13 Units Available
Gateway at Malden Center
14 Summer St, Malden, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,065
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,870
1172 sqft
Less than 8 miles from downtown Boston and close to I-93, Middlesex Fells Reservation, shopping, dining and more. This pet-friendly complex offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, clubhouse, indoor pool, gym, sauna and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Malden Center
180 Units Available
J Malden Center
190 Pleasant St, Malden, MA
Studio
$2,240
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,425
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,340
1149 sqft
Discover airy modern apartment living and an amazing collection of imaginative amenities located in the heart of a walk-friendly downtown full of small shops and tantalizing restaurants.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Admirals Hill
9 Units Available
Axis Admiral's Hill
325 Commandants Way, Chelsea, MA
Studio
$1,810
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,970
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1261 sqft
Luxurious apartment homes with designer amenities. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, gas fireplaces, and oversized bathrooms with soaking tubs. Easy access to public transit. Covered parking available.

Median Rent in Everett

Last updated Jul. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Everett is $1,197, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,485.
Studio
$1,049
1 Bed
$1,197
2 Beds
$1,485
3+ Beds
$1,866
City GuideEverett
Everett was home to the largest chemical company, the New England Chemical Company, in New England from 1982 to 1917 (yay, or yikes?) To this day, Everett maintains a reputation as a gateway city for immigrants.

Everett is a small, industrialized city with an area of about 3.4 square miles on the outskirts of Boston. If you’re looking to start building your life and have a wallet that's skinnier than the average man's wallet, this may be just the place for you. Surrounded by other Boston suburbs such as Malden, Chelsea, Revere, and the Mystic River, Everett is one of the lower-cost residential areas.

Having trouble with Craigslist Everett? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Shifting Your Bags and Baggage to Everett

At the start of the decade, between 2000 and 2005, the population of the city dropped 3.2 percent. Since then, Everetts population has increased around 9 percent, to stand at 42,000 residents, which only shows that Everett is recovering and growing. The unemployment rate is 5 percent, while the country average is around 8.6 percent. Along with population increase and and low unemployment comes increasing house prices, with the average cost of a house in Everett up by 1.2 percent in 2012. But that doesn't mean you shouldn't look to Everett for a home.

Before you decide to lock your doors, pack your bags, and head over to Everett, be aware that this city has been ranked the most difficult city to navigate in the US. The average commute time is 36 minutes, versus the US average of 28 minutes. However, once you live in the city, settle in with the locals, and learn the shortcuts around town, you will find that you are actually close to everything and can even get to Logan Airport by cab in approximately 15 minutes, even in peak-hour traffic.

Depending on the exact area you are targeting and the type of rental housing you are keen on, one rental payment, made in advance, along with a small security deposit should be sufficient to secure the house youve decided to call home.

Everetts Neighborhoods

Getting to know the neighborhoods of Everett will introduce you to the culture and vibe of each area. Visit the Everett Square and Everett City Hall and mingle with the locals to get a feeling for your new neighborhood and learn the insider tricks for surviving in the city.

The South End: The South End neighborhood of Everett is known for its tree-lined avenues, friendly community, art galleries, and the open market.If you're into romantic strolls down the streets after dinner, the South End will be great for you.

The North End: The North End, on the other hand, is a smaller neighborhood, but very charming, with its waterfront dining options, and dotted with delightful cafes that serve a delicious gelato. All this, together with a diverse and colorful community, have led to this neighborhood being popularly known as Little Italy.

Linden: This little neighborhood is in a mountainous area, atop which lies an apartment complex called Granada Highlands, offering nice views of the land below.

Maplewood: Maplewood has hree major parks, including Roosevelt Park, South Broadway and Trafton. The latter has recently been landscaped to include tennis courts and a track to run your dogs on. Around a mile east of Malden Square, this neighborhood is replete with modern facilities and dwellings as diverse as modern single-family houses to old houses dating back a hundred years or more. Newer apartments can be found in residential complexes like that of Cliffside Apartments on Broadway.

Living in Everett

Everett is a mere three to five miles from downtown Boston, within easy commuting distance to all that great city has to offer. You won't need to sit through hours of traffic just to have some fun. The Wellington station, on the Orange Line, is the closest to Everett, although a new station at Assembly Square is under construction. The Orange Line will quickly take you into the heart of Boston. Though a little way off from the major residential areas, the readily available buses on all major roads will take you right up to the stations, making it an easy go. Your car may start rusting from its tears of loneliness as it sits in the garage. The Boston Logan International Airport is the answer to all of Everett’s air travel needs.

Everett has numerous parks and historical gems make it a comfortable place to live. And how cool is it to live on the banks of the Mystic River? Everett can be best described as a good, friendly and budget-friendly town..

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Everett?
In Everett, the median rent is $1,049 for a studio, $1,197 for a 1-bedroom, $1,485 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,866 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Everett, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Everett?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Everett include Lower Mystic Basin.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Everett?
Some of the colleges located in the Everett area include Rhode Island College, Providence College, Becker College, Hult International Business School, and Berklee College of Music. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Everett?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Everett from include Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, Lowell, and Worcester.

Similar Pages

Everett 1 BedroomsEverett 2 Bedrooms
Everett Apartments with ParkingEverett Cheap Places
Everett Studio Apartments

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lower Mystic Basin