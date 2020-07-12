/
columbia point
256 Apartments for rent in Columbia Point, Boston, MA
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
63 Units Available
Peninsula Apartments
401 Mount Vernon St, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,893
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,948
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1036 sqft
Apartment complex right by the University of Massachusetts Boston with pool and gym. Joe Moakley Park is a few minutes away, as is the train station for easy access to South and Downtown Boston.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 12:28pm
192 Units Available
Harbor Point on the Bay
24 Oyster Bay Rd, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1295 sqft
Easy access to I-90 and I-93. Walking distance to JFK Redline T Stop and Carson Beach. Amenities include two swimming pools, gym and athletic courts. Apartments feature washer/dryer hookup and patio.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
43 Units Available
HUB 25
25 Morrissey Blvd, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,897
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,137
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,897
975 sqft
Convenient location next to I-93, Red Line and JFK rail stop. Units have in-unit laundry and a private patio or balcony. Game room with pool table and media room. Swimming pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
207 Units Available
The Andi
4 Lucy St, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,994
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,310
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,031
1076 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! At The Andi, no matter who you are or where you're going, you' ll feel right at home here.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
41 Auckland St
41 Auckland Street, Boston, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1200 sqft
Available 08/01/20 41 Auckland Street - Property Id: 302415 NO BROKERS FEE! Newly renovated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment in Savin Hill near the T station and close to everything. New cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
1 South Point Drive
1 South Point Drive, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,175
700 sqft
I am moving to a neighborhood closer to my new workplace. But since my current apartments lease has 9 months remaining, I am looking for a tenant replacement.
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
30 Newport St.
30 Newport Street, Boston, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1600 sqft
Wonderful location walk to JFK Red Line T station. Newly renovated, very spacious bi-level unit. Hardwood floors, two baths,laundry in unit, modern and unique layout! Strong credit a must. Terms: One year lease
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
10 Roach St.
10 Roach Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1755 sqft
Beautiful and spotless Savin Hill area 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom condominium for rent. Updated 1755 sqft.
1 of 35
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
839 Dorchester Ave.
839 Dorchester Avenue, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
900 sqft
Make this lovely apartment your new home! Sunny living room with large windows and a big closet. Two good size bedrooms. Bright kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher!!! Updated bathroom. Convenient location: 3 min.
1 of 4
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
8 West Bellflower
8 West Bellflower Street, Boston, MA
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
1500 sqft
Stunning, new construction in Dorchester neighborhood of Polish Triangle. Easy commute to Andrew T station or JFK/UMASS T station. From the outside, this unit has an outdoor space/deck, great for entertaining.
1 of 7
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
18 Pleasant St.
18 Pleasant Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This Beautiful 2 Bedroom 1 Bath with Extra/Bonus Room is Located on the Third Floor of a Beautiful Two-Family in Dorchester s Pleasant St/JFK Neighborhood and Offers an Eat-in Kitchen with Pantry, Gas Stove, Refrigerator, and Dishwasher.
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
35 Bay
35 Bay Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1115 sqft
Sought after Savin Hill location! Penthouse, renovated, sunny 3-4 bedroom condo with parking and 2 decks! Flexible floor plan with hardwood floors throughout, big living room with bay window, updated bathroom and full laundry room.
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
96 Pleasant St.
96 Pleasant Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
600 sqft
This cozy, bright, freshly painted, Savin Hill apartment features two bedrooms, one bath, laundry in the unit. Perfect location close to many restaurants, shops and walking distance to the Savin Hill T Stop and Savin Hill Beach. Great credit a must.
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
32 Rawson
32 Rawson Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
800 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
21 Carson St.
21 Carson Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
850 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
21 Pond St
21 Pond Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1200 sqft
Pristine and spacious second floor 3 bedroom apartment sandwiched between the highly sought after Savin Hill/JFK neighborhoods. This unit has undergone massive renovations from top to bottom and in recent years.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
6 Sea View Ter
6 Sea View Terrace, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1041 sqft
Gorgeous 2BD/2BTH condo tucked away on a quiet dead-end street within the urban oasis that is "over the bridge" Savin Hill.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 12:56pm
1 Unit Available
49 Newport Street - 2, Unit 2
49 Newport Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
890 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 49 Newport Street - 2, Unit 2 in Boston. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 12:56pm
1 Unit Available
120 Savin Hill Avenue - 206
120 Savin Hill Avenue, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
920 sqft
2 bedroom and one bath corner unit, with balcony, central AC, in unit washer and dryer.
1 of 5
Last updated September 28 at 11:07am
1 Unit Available
10 Wave Ave 1
10 Wave Ave, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
NO FEE - Over the Bridge 3 Bed 1 Bath - Renovated - Property Id: 153411 NO FEE - 3 Bed 1 Bath - Renovated Kitchen - Student OK - 1 Parking Space Included - Washer/Dryer in Unit Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.
1 of 13
Last updated June 1 at 09:40am
1 Unit Available
19 Sudan St 1
19 Sudan St, Boston, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
Unit 1 Available 09/01/19 4 bedroom located in Savin Hill of Dorchester - Property Id: 106123 - Eat in kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a large walk in pantry - Private deck - Convenient location to JFK/Umass on
1 of 8
Last updated June 1 at 09:40am
1 Unit Available
33 Edison Grn 1
33 Edison Grn, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Unit 1 Available 09/19/19 Convenient location to JFK/Umass T stop - Property Id: 106108 - Laundry in unit - Hardwood flooring throughout - Free on street parking (no sticker required) - Spacious deck and yard - Convenient location to JFK/Umass T
1 of 9
Last updated June 1 at 09:40am
1 Unit Available
40 Harvest St 1
40 Harvest St, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Unit 1 Available 09/01/19 Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom - Property Id: 106118 - Renovated kitchen with cherry wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances - Outdoor space for entertaining - Parking available for rent - Convenient location to red
1 of 15
Last updated June 1 at 09:40am
1 Unit Available
20 Howell St 1
20 Howell St, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Unit 1 Available 09/01/19 2 bedroom 1 bath located on Howell Street - Property Id: 106120 - Spacious eat in kitchen with pantry space - Large deck and large yard, great for entertaining! - Convenient location to South Boston, South Bay Plaza, 93,
