Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:35 AM

441 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Boston, MA

Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
28 Units Available
Back Bay
AVA Back Bay
790 Boylston St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,680
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,100
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,460
1226 sqft
Spacious layouts with beautiful wood flooring, energy efficient windows and ample storage. 24-hour fitness center. Heat, water and air conditioning included. Pet- friendly and eco-friendly living with on-site recycling.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
30 Units Available
Chinatown - Leather District
660 Washington
660 Washington St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,685
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,680
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,945
1037 sqft
Recently renovated residences with walnut flooring, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy a gym, indoor pool and massage room on site. Close to Orange and Green T-stops and I-90. Right near Boston Common.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
19 Units Available
West End
Avenir
101 Canal St, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,595
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,680
1200 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets in every unit. On-site amenities include clubhouse, gym, hot tub and coffee bar. Conveniently located just off I-93 and within blocks of Boston Common.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Boston
One India Street Apartments
1 India Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,525
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,045
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,705
1000 sqft
An elegant newly renovated community with views of the Boston Harbor. On-site fitness center, package service, concierge, and Tiki Rock. Apartments feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and a washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
24 Units Available
South End
Troy Boston
55 Traveler St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,240
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,610
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
South End location near theaters, dining and nightlife. Walkable to Tufts Medical Center and transit. Pet-friendly community with dog park. New construction features pool, yoga, game room, bike storage. Granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
33 Units Available
West End
Emerson Place
1 Emerson Place Suite 8N, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,240
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,290
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,230
1200 sqft
Building is on the Charles River with views of Charlesbank Park. Offers community basketball court, bocce court, tennis court and more. Conveniently located next to the Longfellow Bridge and the Massachusetts General Hospital.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
21 Units Available
South End
Girard
50 Malden St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,665
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,410
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally located 1-3 bedroom apartments in contemporary style. Common spaces feature rotating exhibits from Boston's top modern artists. Gym, garage, bike storage and parking available. Smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
9 Units Available
D Street - West Broadway
315 ON A
315 A St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,280
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,830
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,290
1130 sqft
Modern, loft-style apartments with great features including laundry, dishwasher, air-con and walk-in closets. Boston Fire Museum and lots of restaurants, like Pastoral and Menton, are along nearby Congress Street.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
60 Units Available
Chinatown - Leather District
Radian
120 Kingston St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,757
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,827
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,797
1095 sqft
Modern high-rise living near Downtown Crossing and Chinatown. New apartments are bright and feature modern kitchens and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community with garage, gym and conference room. Green community.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
56 Units Available
D Street - West Broadway
Park Lane Seaport
1 Park Ln, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,258
651 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,685
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,465
1063 sqft
Located moments away from the Massachusetts Turnpike, this community is a short drive from shopping and dining options. Recently renovated units feature hardwood flooring. Amenities include gym, clubhouse and beautiful view of the waterfront.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
56 Units Available
South End
Ink Block
300 Harrison Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,372
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,005
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,846
1073 sqft
Commuter's Paradise. Near the intersection of I-90 and I-93. Walkable, with easy public transit. Covered access to Zipcar and grocery stores. Smoke-free and pet-friendly with parking, pool, in-unit laundry, and dog park.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
54 Units Available
Forest Hills - Woodbourne
Velo
3686 Washington Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,995
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,375
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1020 sqft
Take the fast track to Boston, Cambridge, and beyond. Relax in luxury and convenience at home. Velo offers apartment living thats just your speedonly steps from the Forest Hills station in Jamaica Plain.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
20 Units Available
Allston
Radius
530 Western Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,250
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,531
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,396
895 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
192 Units Available
Columbia Point
Harbor Point on the Bay
24 Oyster Bay Rd, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1295 sqft
Easy access to I-90 and I-93. Walking distance to JFK Redline T Stop and Carson Beach. Amenities include two swimming pools, gym and athletic courts. Apartments feature washer/dryer hookup and patio.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
75 Units Available
North End
Portside at East Pier
40 East Pier Drive, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,322
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,727
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,552
1126 sqft
Discover new luxury apartments in East Boston. It doesn’t matter where you started. What matters is where you go from there. Let your heart be your compass, for it points east. A new horizon. Where discovery lies around every corner.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
43 Units Available
Columbia Point
HUB 25
25 Morrissey Blvd, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,897
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,137
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,897
975 sqft
Convenient location next to I-93, Red Line and JFK rail stop. Units have in-unit laundry and a private patio or balcony. Game room with pool table and media room. Swimming pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
44 Units Available
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
Boston East
126 Border Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,251
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,427
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,243
1042 sqft
Wireless entry using smartphones, free Wi-Fi in common areas and storage including refrigeration. Walk to the Blue Line Maverick T stop and the water Taxi. Air-conditioned units with contemporary kitchens.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
23 Units Available
West End
The West End Apartments-Asteria, Villas and Vesta
4 Emerson Pl, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,405
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,690
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,615
1242 sqft
Convenient location near the Thoreau Path. Apartments offer sweeping views of the Charles River and Boston Harbor through large windows and from private balconies. Prepare meals at the kitchen's island while enjoying the scenery.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
81 Units Available
D Street - West Broadway
VIA
5 Fan Pier Blvd, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,689
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,253
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,831
1087 sqft
Prime Seaport location with access to the MBTA Silver Line Courthouse Station and District Hall. Units have modern floor plans, eco-friendly appliances and chef-inspired kitchens. Community has a roof deck living room with fire pit.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
48 Units Available
D Street - West Broadway
The Benjamin
25 Northern Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,992
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,735
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,295
1179 sqft
Prime location in the Seaport District, community offers room service, door service and concierge services. Units have waterfront and city views, floor-to-ceiling windows and chef's kitchens. Penthouse units with private elevator available.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
22 Units Available
Jamaica Central - South Sumner
MetroMark
3611 Washington St, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,957
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,227
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
999 sqft
Make MetroMark Apartments your next stop for hip community living. Enjoy courtyards with barbecue areas and a bike repair shop, all within easy access of the Orange Line.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
$
106 Units Available
Coolidge Corner
1144 Commonwealth Avenue
1144 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,450
250 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
509 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
613 sqft
Situated on a shady tree-lined block of Commonwealth Avenue on the Brookline/Boston border, The Commonwealth Apartments offer city convenience in an attractive package.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
$
108 Units Available
Downtown Boston
Devonshire
1 Devonshire Place, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,860
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,476
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,391
2225 sqft
Modern apartments. Curated amenity spaces. Unrivaled customer service. Rising from the heart of the city is Devonshire; a landmark of vibrant living atop downtown Boston.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
67 Units Available
Allston
Lantera at Boston Landing
125 Guest Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,532
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,900
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,985
1144 sqft
Brighton Music Hall and Portsmouth Playground are convenient to this community. The property features a swimming pool, cabanas, virtual concierge and covered parking. Apartments include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and kitchen islands.

July 2020 Boston Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Boston Rent Report. Boston rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Boston rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Boston rents declined significantly over the past month

Boston rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Boston stand at $1,700 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,108 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Boston's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rent trends vary across the Boston Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Boston over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing varying rent trends. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Boston metro, half have seen increases, while the other half have been decreasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Cambridge has the most expensive rents in the Boston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,269; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 2.3% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Framingham has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,948, while one-bedrooms go for $1,571.
    • Lowell has the least expensive rents in the Boston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,532; rents went down 0.2% over the past month and 0.2% over the past year.

    Other large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Boston

    As rents have fallen moderately in Boston, a few other large cities nationwide have also seen prices fall, in some cases substantially. Compared to most similar cities across the country, Boston is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Massachusetts have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.2% in Worcester.
    • Boston's median two-bedroom rent of $2,108 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Boston fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), and Miami (-1.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Boston than most other large cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,180, where Boston is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Boston
    $1,700
    $2,110
    -0.5%
    -1.6%
    Lowell
    $1,240
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Cambridge
    $1,830
    $2,270
    -1.3%
    -2.3%
    Brockton
    $1,240
    $1,540
    0.5%
    0.6%
    Quincy
    $1,540
    $1,910
    0
    -0.3%
    Newton
    $1,820
    $2,250
    -0.8%
    -2%
    Lawrence
    $1,460
    $1,810
    0.1%
    0.1%
    Somerville
    $1,770
    $2,190
    -0.5%
    1.6%
    Framingham
    $1,570
    $1,950
    -0.7%
    2.5%
    Haverhill
    $1,250
    $1,550
    -0.5%
    0.4%
    Waltham
    $1,740
    $2,150
    -0.4%
    -3.6%
    Malden
    $1,530
    $1,900
    0.1%
    2.9%
    Brookline
    $2,180
    $2,710
    -0.3%
    1%
    Medford
    $1,690
    $2,100
    -0.4%
    -4.6%
    Revere
    $1,330
    $1,650
    -1%
    -4.6%
    Peabody
    $1,560
    $1,930
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Salem
    $1,440
    $1,780
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Beverly
    $1,380
    $1,710
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Marlborough
    $1,300
    $1,640
    -0.6%
    -2.9%
    Woburn
    $1,590
    $1,970
    0.2%
    -3.1%
    Chelsea
    $1,640
    $2,040
    -1.1%
    -2.4%
    Melrose
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.4%
    -6.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

