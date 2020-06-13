/
winthrop town
605 Apartments for rent in Winthrop Town, MA📍
Court Park
1 Unit Available
12 Emerson Rd 1
12 Emerson Road, Winthrop Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1200 sqft
2 Bedroom Apt. near the city - Property Id: 299420 Spacious 2 bedroom apartment with off-street parking.
Downtown Winthrop
1 Unit Available
500 Govenor's Dr. Apt. 32
500 Governors Drive, Winthrop Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
821 sqft
500 Govenor's Dr. Apt. 32 Available 07/01/20 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5817391)
Winthrop Beach
1 Unit Available
87 Winthrop Shore Dr.
87 Winthrop Shore Drive, Winthrop Town, MA
Studio
$1,500
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease
Results within 1 mile of Winthrop Town
Crescent Beach
13 Units Available
One Beachmont
205 Revere Beach Parkway, Revere, MA
Studio
$1,796
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,897
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1058 sqft
Whether commuting to work, taking a stroll on the beach, or heading out for a night out with friends, at One Beachmont, you're going places.
Beachmont
1 Unit Available
15 Wave Ave #6
15 Wave Ave, Revere, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
833 sqft
**BEACHMONT 2 BED 1 BATH, AVAIL MAY 1ST, CENTRAL AIR, 5 MIN TO T, BEACH** - **AVAILABLE MAY 1ST**This top floor unit is drenched in sunlight, has central air, access to roof deck with Ocean view! Conveniently located in a six unit building is a
Beachmont
1 Unit Available
38 Endicott ave 2
38 Endicott Avenue, Revere, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1200 sqft
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 38 Endicott Ave - Property Id: 291938 $3000 / 4br - 1200ft - Beautiful apartment near the T and the Beach Available September 1st This is your wonderful oasis near the beach. This is a 4 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment.
Beachmont
1 Unit Available
89 Atlantic
89 Atlantic Avenue, Revere, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
900 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Harbor View - Orient Heights
1 Unit Available
41 Saint Edward Rd.
41 Saint Edward Road, Boston, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1200 sqft
Brand new listing, This 4 Bedroom/1 Bathroom has it and features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, walnut stained hardwood floors, Carrera marble bathroom, new 96% super high efficient central AC powered by a WIFI
Harbor View - Orient Heights
1 Unit Available
184 Cowper St.
184 Cowper Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
850 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease
Harbor View - Orient Heights
1 Unit Available
74 Barnes Ave.
74 Barnes Avenue, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
900 sqft
First floor 2 bedroom PLUS OFFICE apartment with one bathroom All brand new SS Appliances ( Fridge , Stove , Dishwasher and Microwave ) Brand new hardwood flooring This is a 5 room 2 bed Electric for lights and appliances Gas for heat and hot water
Beachmont
1 Unit Available
185 Endicott Ave.
185 Endicott Avenue, Revere, MA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2692 sqft
This Spacious, Tranquil Single Family With Amazing Ocean Views! Located in the Beachmont neighborhood of Revere, on a hill overlooking the ocean. The house itself has many fine touches and features throughout...
Harbor View - Orient Heights
1 Unit Available
188 Bayswater
188 Bayswater Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
OWNER IS PAYING ELECTRIC BILL! Extremely spacious 2 bedroom home located in East Boston's Orient Heights across the street from Boston Harbor. BOTH BEDROOMS ARE LARGE, with plenty of closet space.
Beachmont
1 Unit Available
83 Atlantic avenue
83 Atlantic Avenue, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1000 sqft
Renovated 2 bedroom home available Now! Mudese Hoy! Ubicación Perfecta para persona que viaje diario en la linea Azul. Minutos a Revere Beach. 2 Min. walk to Revere Beach. Open floor-plan living room/dining combination.
Harbor View - Orient Heights
1 Unit Available
75 Waldemar Ave
75 Waldemar Avenue, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
577 sqft
Spacious 1 bedroom condo 5 min talk to blue line - Property Id: 252973 One bedroom one bathroom available from April 1st, in East Boston. 5 min walk to blue line. Comes with a parking spot. Washer/ dryer in the building. 2 min drive to Route 1.
Results within 5 miles of Winthrop Town
South End
144 Units Available
345 Harrison Avenue
345 Harrison Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,499
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,858
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,225
1021 sqft
Never-lived-in apartment community featuring a sky deck, a resort-style pool, a dog park and an on-site CVS pharmacy. Interiors boast chef's kitchens, keyless entry, in-unit laundry and California closets. Near South End's "Restaurant Row."
D Street - West Broadway
81 Units Available
100 Pier 4
100 Pier 4 Blvd., Boston, MA
Studio
$2,523
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,715
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,467
1034 sqft
Rising 21 stories above the Boston Seaport, 100 Pier 4 is the must-have address near downtown.
Back Bay
41 Units Available
Garrison Square
32 Garrison St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,327
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,580
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,907
1356 sqft
A luxury community in trendy Back Bay. On-site amenities include a rooftop lounge, intimate courtyard gardens and elegant lobby amenities. Apartments feature satin wood flooring, wood-burning fireplaces and a high-end kitchen.
Chinatown - Leather District
34 Units Available
660 Washington
660 Washington St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,700
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,010
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,860
1037 sqft
Recently renovated residences with walnut flooring, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy a gym, indoor pool and massage room on site. Close to Orange and Green T-stops and I-90. Right near Boston Common.
South End
39 Units Available
Troy Boston
55 Traveler St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,410
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,810
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,635
871 sqft
South End location near theaters, dining and nightlife. Walkable to Tufts Medical Center and transit. Pet-friendly community with dog park. New construction features pool, yoga, game room, bike storage. Granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets.
West End
25 Units Available
Avenir
101 Canal St, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,740
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,370
1183 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets in every unit. On-site amenities include clubhouse, gym, hot tub and coffee bar. Conveniently located just off I-93 and within blocks of Boston Common.
Kendall Square
36 Units Available
Third Square
285 3rd St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,206
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,896
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,279
1255 sqft
This green, smoke-free community is located near Harvard, the Charles River and the Massachusetts Turnpike. On-site features include media room, hot tub, pool and coffee bar. The furnished units have in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
West End
45 Units Available
Towers at Longfellow
72 Staniford St., Boston, MA
Studio
$2,285
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,610
982 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,555
1422 sqft
Walking distance from the Massachusetts General Hospital. Units are pet-friendly. Includes gym, pool, washer/dryer and on-site laundry. Located close to Charles River and close to bus stations.
West End
33 Units Available
Emerson Place
1 Emerson Place Suite 8N, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,225
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,530
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,355
1200 sqft
Building is on the Charles River with views of Charlesbank Park. Offers community basketball court, bocce court, tennis court and more. Conveniently located next to the Longfellow Bridge and the Massachusetts General Hospital.
Downtown Boston
11 Units Available
One India Street Apartments
1 India Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,525
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,880
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,675
1000 sqft
An elegant newly renovated community with views of the Boston Harbor. On-site fitness center, package service, concierge, and Tiki Rock. Apartments feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and a washer and dryer.
