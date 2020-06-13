Apartment List
/
MA
/
quincy
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:29 PM

965 Apartments for rent in Quincy, MA

📍
South Quincy
Quincy Center
Quincy Point
Marina Bay
North Quincy
See all neighborhoods
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 01:01pm
South Quincy
6 Units Available
Highlands at Faxon Woods
2001 Falls Blvd, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,835
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1045 sqft
Enjoy life's simple pleasures at The Highlands at Faxon Woods. Our premier apartment community offers unlimited amenities and superior service in a world class atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
$
Blue Hills Reservation
9 Units Available
Quarry Hills
333 Ricciuti Dr, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,410
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,759
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,536
1514 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located within 7,000-acre park area. Featuring granite counters, walk-in closets and patios. Complex has gym, pool and business center. Highway access on I-93 nearby.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
South Quincy
9 Units Available
Lincoln Heights
175 Centre St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,985
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1044 sqft
Located right off I-93 and within just minutes of downtown Quincy. These luxury apartments include ceramic floors, granite countertops, in-unit washer-dryer and walk-in closets. Residents have full access to clubhouse, gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
$
South Quincy
13 Units Available
Rosecliff
790 Willard St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1156 sqft
Deluxe 1-2 bedroom units include walk-in closets and private balcony or patio. Clubhouse, pool, gym and game room all on site. Minutes from downtown Boston, Blue Hills Reservation, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Quincy Center
16 Units Available
The Amelia
10 Faxon Ave, Quincy, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,440
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,426
1130 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance from Red Line and Quincy High School. Upscale features include fireplace and kitchens with granite and stainless steel. Community features concierge, clubhouse and dog park.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Quincy Center
26 Units Available
Avalon Quincy
229 Quarry St, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,815
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,110
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1144 sqft
Smoke-free, fully furnished studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Fireplace, in-unit laundry and giant walk-in closets. Gym, pool and yoga on-site. Dogs and cats welcome. Accessible to people with disabilities.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
South Quincy
10 Units Available
eaves Quincy
150 Quarry St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1102 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments near Adams National Historic Park and Nickerson Beach presents amenities such as hardwood floors, covered parking and a fully equipped fitness center.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:56pm
Montclair
22 Units Available
The Point North Quincy
95 W Squantum St, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,741
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,771
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,253
916 sqft
Located near the Neponset River and dining and shopping options, this community also boasts easy access to most of Massachusetts thanks to the North Quincy station. Units include balcony, hardwood flooring and walk in closets.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:33pm
$
South Quincy
12 Units Available
Alister Quincy
500 Falls Blvd, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,076
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,464
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,149
1240 sqft
Modern apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Bocce court, pool and conference room on premises. Management accepts e-payments to make paying your rent even simpler!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:07pm
Marina Bay
2 Units Available
Metro Marina Bay
7 Seaport Dr, Quincy, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,799
1142 sqft
Vaulted ceilings, pass-through kitchens and private patios with views of the Boston skyline and Marina Bay. Complementary shuttle to nearby rail line and rental vehicles available on-site. Within walking distance to the Marina boardwalk.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
South Quincy
4 Units Available
The Residences at Munroe Place
1205 Hancock St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,055
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1276 sqft
MEET US ONLINE! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. We are available during the following business hours to assist you virtually or via phone. Monday through Friday, 9am to 5pm and Saturday, 10am to 5pm.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 08:50pm
South Quincy
36 Units Available
Elevation - Apartments at Crown Colony
7 Crown Drive, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,960
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1123 sqft
Located near a 175-acre park with a saltwater pool, tennis court and ice skating pond. Includes yoga center with classes, pool table and walking trails. Apartments feature modern kitchens and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
Marina Bay
15 Units Available
Meriel Marina Bay
552 Victory Rd, Quincy, MA
Studio
$2,506
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,524
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,875
1164 sqft
Be the first to enjoy living in these brand new waterfront apartments at Squantum Point Park. Luxury apartment features include walk-in closets and granite counters. Enjoy the community yoga, game room and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
19 Units Available
Gables University Station
85 University Ave, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,085
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1297 sqft
Luxury units offer stainless steel appliances, granite counters and walk-in closets. Community amenities include pool, clubhouse, courtyard and bike storage. Located just minutes from I-95, which makes commuting easy and convenient.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
North Quincy
8 Units Available
Quincy Commons
1 Canton Rd, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,621
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,904
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,302
790 sqft
Great Quincy location next to the North Quincy MBTA Red Line station. Close to beautiful Quincy Shore Drive restaurants and shops. Peaceful community with lush courtyard and landscaping. Heat and hot water included.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Quincy Point
4 Units Available
Faxon Commons
1037 Southern Artery, Quincy, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,509
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,926
897 sqft
Bright and spacious apartment homes just outside of Boston and conveniently located right on the MBTA Red Line. Swimming pool, fitness center and media lounge. Modern apartments with private patio/balcony and big walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
South Quincy
16 Units Available
Deco
625 Thomas E. Burgin Parkway, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,755
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,934
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,464
1189 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in Quincy is convenient for Boston commuters with easy access to I-93, Route 3 and Red T-Line. Apartments feature walk-in closets, dishwashers and patios. Smoke-free community includes swimming pool, gym and putting green.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Quincy Center
9 Units Available
West of Chestnut
21 Chestnut St, Quincy, MA
Studio
$2,005
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,873
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,079
1037 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Quincy Center has easy access to Route 3A, Burgin Pkwy and McGrath Hwy. Amenities include a gym, dog park, bike storage and courtyard. Apartments feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors and private laundry.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Marina Bay
44 Units Available
Neponset Landing
2 Hancock St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,870
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,376
1158 sqft
Stylish 1-2 bedroom riverside apartment homes situated in an inviting community boasting spectacular views of Quincy Bay and the surrounds. Unique floor plans feature Berber carpets and granite countertops. Online rent payment available.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wollaston
1 Unit Available
2 Old Colony Ave
2 Old Colony Ave, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
1 Bed plus office with heat and hot water included - Property Id: 271510 1650.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Quincy
1 Unit Available
332 Copeland Street 6
332 Copeland St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
650 sqft
1 Bd (Basement Unit) w/Ht, Hw & Ckg. Gas..Cat ok - Property Id: 209442 Thank you for your interest in the property located on 332 Copeland St in Quincy with an ASAP move-in date. I have provided basic information below..

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Quincy Center
1 Unit Available
290 Whitwell St 1
290 Whitwell St, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Spacious 2 Bed/1 Bath - Property Id: 255684 First Floor Available Now! Spacious 2 Bed / 1 Bath $2200.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Quincy
1 Unit Available
293 Willard Street 9
293 Willard St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
1 Bed w/Heat & HW, avail Now..Cat ok, on 2nd fl - Property Id: 209403 Thank you for your interest in the property located on Willard Street with an ASAP move-in date. I have provided basic information below, please read thoroughly.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Quincy Point
1 Unit Available
182 Quincy Ave # 42
182 Quincy Avenue, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bed w/Heat, HW, CW, Trash and Pkg...Avail now! - Property Id: 204854 Thank you for your interest in the property located in Quincy on Quincy Ave. with an ASAP move-in date.

Median Rent in Quincy

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Quincy is $1,544, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,914.
Studio
$1,353
1 Bed
$1,544
2 Beds
$1,914
3+ Beds
$2,406
City GuideQuincy
Having trouble with Craigslist Quincy? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Quincy, Massachusetts
Putting the Q in ‘President John Q. Adams’.

You might logically surmise that the ‘City of Presidents’ in this country would be somewhere around Washington, D.C., but you’d be wrong. It’s in fact Quincy, Massachusetts, a bustling New England city on the outer edge of the even more bustling Boston metro area. Quincy has had two former presidents grow up here, and if those guys had anything to say about it, they’d tell you Quincy is an exciting place to live. We guess it has something to do with all the “Revolutionary War” happenings and bucketfuls of fluffy white snow every year, not to mention the proximity to near inappropriate amounts of delectable, fresh seafood. These days you can still get all of those things in Quincy… well, not the war, that’s mostly over… but you can still get fluffy snow and great seafood, on top of modern things like boutique shopping, bars and rents significantly lower than its popular urban neighbor. With more and more people flocking to Boston every year, it’s best to beat the trendsetters and head to Quincy before it becomes the new Brooklyn. In any case, you’re here for an apartment, so let’s get to it!

Wollaston

Wollaston offers up a vibrant commercial and business district with plenty of housing, shopping and nightlife. Living here means you’ll be well connected to the red line MBTA train straight into “Bean Town” and the beach, as well. The bulk of shops and restaurants line Beale and Hancock streets, and if you want to be right in the middle of the action, the upper stories in some retail buildings have been converted to apartments, too. The surrounding side streets are tree-lined residential havens featuring historic one and two family homes, and there are also a couple of high-rise apartment buildings near the shoreline. Rents in Wollaston start at around $850 for 1BR, to as low as $1100 for a 2BR, and around $1400 for a 3BR set up. Large single-family homes will start in the $2000 bracket but as with any place near water, oceanfront views will cost more.

Marina Bay

Quincy’s newest attraction is the Marina Bay area, now boasting restaurants, waterfront entertainment options and gorgeous views of the Boston skyline. You’ll find that a $1900/month rent in Marina Bay will get you a 1BR with a view, ranging up to $2600 . Two bedrooms will set you back nearly $3,000/month, but it’ll typically land you in some of the most prime real estate available. Marina Bay offers plenty of nightlife options and amenities.

North Quincy

For better connection to Boston, North Quincy, especially its Montclair area, is a popular choice. Historically outfitted with single-family homes, apartment buildings and multi-family homes are now available with new urban lofts growing in popularity. North Quincy puts you an ideal 10 minutes from Boston on the T, but maintains plenty of local retail and business options for those times when you can’t bear another minute sitting next to yet another person singing show tunes or launching a candy business on the train. A single bedroom in North Quincy will start around $900 with two and three bedrooms around $1400.

Quincy Center

Quincy Center is undergoing the same revitalization efforts as many other downtown areas in the US. More than a few residents have chosen to call Quincy Center home and love it. Massive additional redevelopment plans are still in the works slated for 2013. Luxury lofts are already available along with Quincy’s biggest concentration of shopping and nightlife options, and connectivity to the T into Boston is easy-peasy. But, as with many redevelopment projects, it takes time. Quincy Center is definitely an up and coming ‘hood. To each, their own, it seems. One bedrooms will range between $1300 and $1800 depending on how much you want to impress people, and 2-3BR spaces will go between $1700 and $2200.

T is for Transit (really)

Transportation in Quincy centers on one thing: proximity to the T, the Boston metro area subway system. MBTA operates a bus system as well, but using the T is by far more preferable to Quincy residents, so well-connected apartments and houses will see higher prices than those that require a shuttle or bus to the T. Cars are not really necessary in Quincy, though they can sometimes come in handy especially if you have a morning commute and an unfavorable T connection. Rush hour commute times into Boston can get close to an hour, with off-peak times staying near 30 minutes. Having a car will take some work in Winter if you’re without a garage, so if you bring one, make sure you’re up to snuff on how to handle it when the temperature starts to bite. Be aware that the trains do not run into Quincy all night.

This alphabet thing is kinda played out.

It must be said that Quincy isn’t really a towering destination city. Most people who bunk down here are doing so because it’s a cheaper alternative to living in Boston, but enough people have caught on that this little city of 91,000 can boast more than its fair share of amenities, including a strong local food and boutique culture. It can do well at keeping even the most adventurous spirit entertained – even if it’s just providing a T line into Boston. If an urban New England compromise is what you’re after, Quincy is it! Happy hunting!

June 2020 Quincy Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Quincy Rent Report. Quincy rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Quincy rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Quincy Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Quincy Rent Report. Quincy rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Quincy rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Quincy rents decline sharply over the past month

Quincy rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Quincy stand at $1,544 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,915 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Quincy's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Boston Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Quincy, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Boston metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Brockton has the least expensive rents in the Boston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,528; the city has also seen rents fall by 1.5% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Somerville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,205, while one-bedrooms go for $1,778.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Quincy

    As rents have increased slightly in Quincy, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Quincy is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Massachusetts as a whole logging rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.2% in Worcester.
    • Quincy's median two-bedroom rent of $1,915 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% rise in Quincy.
    • While Quincy's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Quincy than most large cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,181, where Quincy is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Boston
    $1,710
    $2,120
    -0.3%
    -0.4%
    Lowell
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Cambridge
    $1,850
    $2,300
    -0.9%
    0.2%
    Brockton
    $1,230
    $1,530
    0.8%
    -1.5%
    Quincy
    $1,540
    $1,910
    -0.6%
    1.1%
    Newton
    $1,830
    $2,270
    -0.7%
    -0.4%
    Lawrence
    $1,460
    $1,810
    0.1%
    1%
    Somerville
    $1,780
    $2,210
    0
    3.9%
    Framingham
    $1,580
    $1,960
    -0.4%
    3.5%
    Haverhill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Waltham
    $1,740
    $2,160
    -0.3%
    -0.6%
    Malden
    $1,530
    $1,900
    -0.3%
    4.5%
    Brookline
    $2,190
    $2,720
    0.3%
    2.7%
    Medford
    $1,700
    $2,100
    -0.3%
    -3%
    Revere
    $1,350
    $1,670
    -1.1%
    -3.2%
    Peabody
    $1,570
    $1,950
    0.1%
    3.8%
    Salem
    $1,440
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    2.1%
    Beverly
    $1,370
    $1,700
    0
    2.6%
    Marlborough
    $1,310
    $1,650
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Woburn
    $1,590
    $1,970
    -0.8%
    -1.6%
    Chelsea
    $1,660
    $2,060
    -0.8%
    2.5%
    Melrose
    $1,390
    $1,720
    -0.7%
    -5.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Quincy?
    In Quincy, the median rent is $1,353 for a studio, $1,544 for a 1-bedroom, $1,914 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,406 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Quincy, check out our monthly Quincy Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Quincy?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Quincy include South Quincy, Quincy Center, Quincy Point, Marina Bay, and North Quincy.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Quincy?
    Some of the colleges located in the Quincy area include Quincy College, Rhode Island College, Providence College, Hult International Business School, and Berklee College of Music. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Quincy?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Quincy from include Boston, Cambridge, Lowell, Providence, and Brookline.

    Similar Pages

    Quincy 1 BedroomsQuincy 2 Bedrooms
    Quincy Apartments with GymQuincy Apartments with Parking
    Quincy Studio Apartments