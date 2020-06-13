965 Apartments for rent in Quincy, MA📍
1 of 34
1 of 20
1 of 24
1 of 28
1 of 26
1 of 39
1 of 18
1 of 7
1 of 29
1 of 13
1 of 4
1 of 26
1 of 59
1 of 25
1 of 29
1 of 20
1 of 28
1 of 26
1 of 24
1 of 10
1 of 9
1 of 16
1 of 10
1 of 7
You might logically surmise that the ‘City of Presidents’ in this country would be somewhere around Washington, D.C., but you’d be wrong. It’s in fact Quincy, Massachusetts, a bustling New England city on the outer edge of the even more bustling Boston metro area. Quincy has had two former presidents grow up here, and if those guys had anything to say about it, they’d tell you Quincy is an exciting place to live. We guess it has something to do with all the “Revolutionary War” happenings and bucketfuls of fluffy white snow every year, not to mention the proximity to near inappropriate amounts of delectable, fresh seafood. These days you can still get all of those things in Quincy… well, not the war, that’s mostly over… but you can still get fluffy snow and great seafood, on top of modern things like boutique shopping, bars and rents significantly lower than its popular urban neighbor. With more and more people flocking to Boston every year, it’s best to beat the trendsetters and head to Quincy before it becomes the new Brooklyn. In any case, you’re here for an apartment, so let’s get to it!
Wollaston offers up a vibrant commercial and business district with plenty of housing, shopping and nightlife. Living here means you’ll be well connected to the red line MBTA train straight into “Bean Town” and the beach, as well. The bulk of shops and restaurants line Beale and Hancock streets, and if you want to be right in the middle of the action, the upper stories in some retail buildings have been converted to apartments, too. The surrounding side streets are tree-lined residential havens featuring historic one and two family homes, and there are also a couple of high-rise apartment buildings near the shoreline. Rents in Wollaston start at around $850 for 1BR, to as low as $1100 for a 2BR, and around $1400 for a 3BR set up. Large single-family homes will start in the $2000 bracket but as with any place near water, oceanfront views will cost more.
Quincy’s newest attraction is the Marina Bay area, now boasting restaurants, waterfront entertainment options and gorgeous views of the Boston skyline. You’ll find that a $1900/month rent in Marina Bay will get you a 1BR with a view, ranging up to $2600 . Two bedrooms will set you back nearly $3,000/month, but it’ll typically land you in some of the most prime real estate available. Marina Bay offers plenty of nightlife options and amenities.
For better connection to Boston, North Quincy, especially its Montclair area, is a popular choice. Historically outfitted with single-family homes, apartment buildings and multi-family homes are now available with new urban lofts growing in popularity. North Quincy puts you an ideal 10 minutes from Boston on the T, but maintains plenty of local retail and business options for those times when you can’t bear another minute sitting next to yet another person singing show tunes or launching a candy business on the train. A single bedroom in North Quincy will start around $900 with two and three bedrooms around $1400.
Quincy Center is undergoing the same revitalization efforts as many other downtown areas in the US. More than a few residents have chosen to call Quincy Center home and love it. Massive additional redevelopment plans are still in the works slated for 2013. Luxury lofts are already available along with Quincy’s biggest concentration of shopping and nightlife options, and connectivity to the T into Boston is easy-peasy. But, as with many redevelopment projects, it takes time. Quincy Center is definitely an up and coming ‘hood. To each, their own, it seems. One bedrooms will range between $1300 and $1800 depending on how much you want to impress people, and 2-3BR spaces will go between $1700 and $2200.
Transportation in Quincy centers on one thing: proximity to the T, the Boston metro area subway system. MBTA operates a bus system as well, but using the T is by far more preferable to Quincy residents, so well-connected apartments and houses will see higher prices than those that require a shuttle or bus to the T. Cars are not really necessary in Quincy, though they can sometimes come in handy especially if you have a morning commute and an unfavorable T connection. Rush hour commute times into Boston can get close to an hour, with off-peak times staying near 30 minutes. Having a car will take some work in Winter if you’re without a garage, so if you bring one, make sure you’re up to snuff on how to handle it when the temperature starts to bite. Be aware that the trains do not run into Quincy all night.
It must be said that Quincy isn’t really a towering destination city. Most people who bunk down here are doing so because it’s a cheaper alternative to living in Boston, but enough people have caught on that this little city of 91,000 can boast more than its fair share of amenities, including a strong local food and boutique culture. It can do well at keeping even the most adventurous spirit entertained – even if it’s just providing a T line into Boston. If an urban New England compromise is what you’re after, Quincy is it! Happy hunting!
June 2020 Quincy Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Quincy Rent Report. Quincy rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Quincy rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
June 2020 Quincy Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Quincy Rent Report. Quincy rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Quincy rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Quincy rents decline sharply over the past month
Quincy rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Quincy stand at $1,544 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,915 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Quincy's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Boston Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Quincy, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Boston metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Brockton has the least expensive rents in the Boston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,528; the city has also seen rents fall by 1.5% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
- Somerville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,205, while one-bedrooms go for $1,778.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Quincy
As rents have increased slightly in Quincy, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Quincy is less affordable for renters.
- Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Massachusetts as a whole logging rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.2% in Worcester.
- Quincy's median two-bedroom rent of $1,915 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% rise in Quincy.
- While Quincy's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Quincy than most large cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,181, where Quincy is more than one-and-a-half times that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.