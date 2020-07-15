/
Northeastern University
1230 Apartments For Rent Near Northeastern University
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
60 Units Available
Chinatown - Leather District
Radian
120 Kingston St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,742
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,817
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,797
1095 sqft
Modern high-rise living near Downtown Crossing and Chinatown. New apartments are bright and feature modern kitchens and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community with garage, gym and conference room. Green community.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
80 Units Available
D Street - West Broadway
VIA
5 Fan Pier Blvd, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,689
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,253
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,831
1111 sqft
Prime Seaport location with access to the MBTA Silver Line Courthouse Station and District Hall. Units have modern floor plans, eco-friendly appliances and chef-inspired kitchens. Community has a roof deck living room with fire pit.
Verified
1 of 95
Last updated July 15 at 03:32 AM
$
65 Units Available
Chinatown - Leather District
The Kensington
665 Washington St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,785
730 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,224
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,074
1149 sqft
Residents love this complex for its Chinatown location close to many of Boston's best restaurants and theaters. Boston Common is a block away, and nearby subway stations give easy access to the city's other attractions.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
261 Units Available
D Street - West Broadway
Gables Seaport
501 Congress Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,803
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,076
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,004
1101 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
51 Units Available
D Street - West Broadway
The Benjamin
25 Northern Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,992
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,735
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,295
1096 sqft
Prime location in the Seaport District, community offers room service, door service and concierge services. Units have waterfront and city views, floor-to-ceiling windows and chef's kitchens. Penthouse units with private elevator available.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 14 at 01:00 PM
$
61 Units Available
D Street - West Broadway
100 Pier 4
100 Pier 4 Blvd., Boston, MA
Studio
$2,372
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,762
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,413
1034 sqft
Rising 21 stories above the Boston Seaport, 100 Pier 4 is the must-have address near downtown.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
38 Units Available
Kendall Square
Watermark Kendall West
350 3rd St, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,820
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,325
1126 sqft
Located near MIT, in Kendall Square, this property's location offers shopping, dining and entertainment only steps away from Charles River. Community amenities include gym, garage parking and concierge. Units are furnished and have in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
56 Units Available
South End
Ink Block
300 Harrison Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,367
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,982
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,846
1073 sqft
Commuter's Paradise. Near the intersection of I-90 and I-93. Walkable, with easy public transit. Covered access to Zipcar and grocery stores. Smoke-free and pet-friendly with parking, pool, in-unit laundry, and dog park.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
26 Units Available
South End
Troy Boston
55 Traveler St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,245
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,610
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,410
871 sqft
South End location near theaters, dining and nightlife. Walkable to Tufts Medical Center and transit. Pet-friendly community with dog park. New construction features pool, yoga, game room, bike storage. Granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 03:32 AM
$
106 Units Available
Downtown Boston
Devonshire
1 Devonshire Place, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,860
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,476
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,391
2225 sqft
Modern apartments. Curated amenity spaces. Unrivaled customer service. Rising from the heart of the city is Devonshire; a landmark of vibrant living atop downtown Boston.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
$
45 Units Available
Back Bay
Avalon Exeter
77 Exeter St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,835
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,687
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,365
1359 sqft
Pet-friendly studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments near Charles River Basin in Boston, MA. Luxury homes in 28-story tower with easy access to Mass Pike, transit, shopping and dining. Modern kitchens.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 06:03 AM
39 Units Available
Allston
The Atrium on Commonwealth
1079 Commonwealth Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,325
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1135 sqft
Located minutes from the MBTA Green Line and I-90. Close to Boston University. On-site pool, laundry facilities and green space. Discounted gym memberships. Homes include hardwood flooring and ample storage.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
62 Units Available
South End
The Smith
89 E Dedham St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,723
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,069
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1076 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Now preleasing for 8/15 move-in!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
27 Units Available
Cambridgeport
91 Sidney
91 Sidney St, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,640
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
1194 sqft
Modern, sophisticated one- and two-bedroom units just off MIT campus. Centrally located to stores, green spaces and nightlife. In-unit laundry and large walk-in closets, plus a 24-hour gym on-site.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
56 Units Available
Mission Hill
CityView at Longwood
75 St Alphonsus St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,336
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,512
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,234
1056 sqft
Wood flooring, private balconies and ample closet space. Community amenities include outdoor grilling area, fitness center and swimming pool. Easy access to retail, restaurants and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
31 Units Available
Coolidge Corner
E3 Apartments
65 Brainerd Rd, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,231
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,836
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
973 sqft
Smoke-free units available. Recently renovated, furnished apartments with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and private balcony. Swimming pool, 24-hour gym and outdoor grill. Green community with gardens and dog park.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
24 Units Available
West End
The West End Apartments-Asteria, Villas and Vesta
4 Emerson Pl, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,425
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,670
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,615
1242 sqft
Convenient location near the Thoreau Path. Apartments offer sweeping views of the Charles River and Boston Harbor through large windows and from private balconies. Prepare meals at the kitchen's island while enjoying the scenery.
Verified
1 of 62
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
31 Units Available
D Street - West Broadway
Waterside Place by Windsor
505 Congress St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,690
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,655
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the Seaport District and only minutes away from historic monuments, this community is packed with amenities like garage parking, 24-hour gym and concierge. Units feature walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 14 at 01:51 PM
$
40 Units Available
Downtown Boston
One Canal Apartment Homes
1 Canal Sreet, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,469
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,163
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,129
1148 sqft
Ideally situated apartments in historic district. Excellent links to the rest of Boston. Parking and car charging available. Units feature laundry facilities, walk-in closets, balconies and fireplaces. Rooftop swimming pool and round-the-clock concierge service.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 14 at 01:00 PM
$
130 Units Available
South End
345 Harrison Avenue
345 Harrison Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,399
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,726
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,150
1021 sqft
Never-lived-in apartment community featuring a sky deck, a resort-style pool, a dog park and an on-site CVS pharmacy. Interiors boast chef's kitchens, keyless entry, in-unit laundry and California closets. Near South End's "Restaurant Row."
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
27 Units Available
Cambridgeport
100 Landsdowne St
100 Landsdowne St, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,980
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,630
1246 sqft
Community features parking, courtyard, bike storage, 24-hour concierge and internet cafe. Situated in the heart of Cambridge, with easy access to downtown Boston. Units have walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and granite counters.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 06:18 AM
179 Units Available
Coolidge Corner
Dexter Park
175 Freeman St, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
818 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,675
1170 sqft
If your ideal living environment encompasses a mixture of urban and suburban surroundings, the homes at Dexter Park are exactly what you need.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
46 Units Available
Kendall Square
Proto
88 Ames Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,301
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,903
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,929
857 sqft
Now offering self-guided tours by appointment only. Call us today to schedule your self-guided or virtual tour! Here, home is the intersection of big-picture thinking and design-minded details, of innovative technology and contemporary amenities.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
$
70 Units Available
Downtown Boston
AVA Theater District
45 Stuart St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,570
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,589
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,625
1091 sqft
Apartment homes with stunning views, stainless steel appliances and modern hard surface flooring. Fitness center, outdoor patio and rooftop lounge with grilling and entertaining areas.