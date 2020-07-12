/
d street west broadway
Last updated July 12 2020 at 5:43 PM
257 Apartments for rent in D Street - West Broadway, Boston, MA
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
19 Units Available
Watermark Seaport
85 Seaport Blvd, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,579
407 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,046
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,970
968 sqft
Situated in the center of Seaport Square. All apartments feature oversized windows, stainless steel appliances, and an in-unit washer and dryer. Community amenities include a Skydeck and wellness center. Multiple shops and restaurants located on-site.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
30 Units Available
Waterside Place by Windsor
505 Congress St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,560
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,655
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the Seaport District and only minutes away from historic monuments, this community is packed with amenities like garage parking, 24-hour gym and concierge. Units feature walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
61 Units Available
100 Pier 4
100 Pier 4 Blvd., Boston, MA
Studio
$2,372
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,718
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,437
1034 sqft
Rising 21 stories above the Boston Seaport, 100 Pier 4 is the must-have address near downtown.
Last updated July 12 at 05:42pm
9 Units Available
315 ON A
315 A St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,280
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,830
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,290
1130 sqft
Modern, loft-style apartments with great features including laundry, dishwasher, air-con and walk-in closets. Boston Fire Museum and lots of restaurants, like Pastoral and Menton, are along nearby Congress Street.
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
56 Units Available
Park Lane Seaport
1 Park Ln, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,258
651 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,685
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,465
1063 sqft
Located moments away from the Massachusetts Turnpike, this community is a short drive from shopping and dining options. Recently renovated units feature hardwood flooring. Amenities include gym, clubhouse and beautiful view of the waterfront.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
83 Units Available
VIA
5 Fan Pier Blvd, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,689
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,253
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,831
1111 sqft
Prime Seaport location with access to the MBTA Silver Line Courthouse Station and District Hall. Units have modern floor plans, eco-friendly appliances and chef-inspired kitchens. Community has a roof deck living room with fire pit.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
47 Units Available
The Benjamin
25 Northern Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,992
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,735
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,295
1096 sqft
Prime location in the Seaport District, community offers room service, door service and concierge services. Units have waterfront and city views, floor-to-ceiling windows and chef's kitchens. Penthouse units with private elevator available.
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
19 Units Available
Flats on D
411 D St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,170
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,930
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,710
1138 sqft
Short walk gets you to Seaport and South Boston. Pet-friendly studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, granite counters, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Covered, gated parking. Walk to Silver Line and Convention Center.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
9 Units Available
West Square
320 D St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,795
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,200
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,050
1010 sqft
Located just a few miles from Logan International Airport and the Seaport District, this complex is ideal for anyone who needs to access the MBTA Red Line Subway. Amenities include dishwashers, fireplaces, and more.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
250 Units Available
Ora
899 Congress St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,795
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,195
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,795
1097 sqft
With open-concept floor plans, lofted ceilings, and oversized windows throughout, Ora provides the context; for a vibrant life, all yours to call home. Take advantage of our amenities, typically found in world-class hotels.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
262 Units Available
Gables Seaport
501 Congress Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,803
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,076
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,004
1101 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
503 Congress St Unit 10
503 Congress St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,600
This is a great luxury 1 bedroom apartment in Boston's Seaport District! The unit is equipped with laundry in unit, a fully equipped kitchen, large windows, and central heat & A/C.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
76 Baxter St.
76 Baxter Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
900 sqft
Really nice 3 bed 1 bath on the West Side near the intersection of D St and Baxter St. Large open floorplan easily fits a living room area, dining table with a pass-through cut out into the kitchen.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
275 West 5th St.
275 West Fifth Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1219 sqft
Spacious Three Bedroom, 1.5 Bath, Bi-level Condo with open living/dining room and kitchen on great block near transportation, restaurants, and shopping.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
11 West Broadway
11 West Broadway, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,775
1236 sqft
These units include stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, kitchen cabinetry, large windows, and beautiful views.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
2 Seaport Ln.
2 Seaport Lane, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,822
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
39 A St.
39 A Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1584 sqft
Stunning 2 bedroom plus study corner penthouse in a boutique elevator building.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
246 West Broadway
246 West Broadway, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1450 sqft
SPACIOUS CONDO QUALITY 3 BEDROOM/2 BATHROOM PENTHOUSE UNIT WITH 2 DECKS AND LOCATED JUST BLOCKS TO BROADWAY STATION! WELL APPOINTED APARTMENT FEATURING HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, FULLY APPLIANCED QUARTZ/SS KITCHEN WITH WATERFALL ISLAND, SPACIOUS
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
7 Fid Kennedy Ave.
7 Fid Kennedy Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,228
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease
Last updated July 12 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
122 Tudor Street
122 Tudor Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
811 sqft
122 Tudor Street Apt #H, Boston, MA 02127 - 2 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Zack Harwood, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Warren Residential, (508) 243-7477. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9 Fan Pier Blvd # 10
9 Fan Pier Boulevard, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a great luxury 1 bedroom apartment in Boston's Seaport District! The unit is equipped with laundry in unit, a fully equipped kitchen, large windows, and central heat & A/C.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
2 West 6th St.
2 West Sixth Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,250
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located in a brand new and professionally managed apartment building. This unit has an open-concept layout.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
137 West 8th St.
137 West Eighth Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
925 sqft
CONDO QUALITY PET FRIENDLY 2 BEDROOM/2 BATH DUPLEX WITH PRIVATE YARD AND COMMON ROOF DECK! APARTMENT FEATURES HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, FULLY APPLIANCED UPDATED KITCHEN WITH SS APPLIANCES, IN-UNIT LAUNDRY, 2 FULL BATHS, EXPOSED BRICK, OFFICE AREA,
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
158 F St.
158 F Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,600
600 sqft
CONDO QUALITY 1.
