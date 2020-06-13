1136 Apartments for rent in Malden, MA

Neighborhoods in Malden

Walking the streets of Malden will give you a feel for the different neighborhoods. Take a look at the different housing styles, such as the traditional New England triple decker houses divided into apartment homes, as well as more modern properties.

Bellrock:With historic Bell Rock Memorial Park and Bell Rock Cemetery, whose now peaceful residents date to 1670, this is a quiet neighborhood of older properties, and the headquarters of New England Coffee. Wake up and smell the coffee every work day if you live here. A middle income mix of homes and apartments exists in this neighborhood, which lies in southwestern Malden and is bordered by the Malden River. $$

Edgeworth: More urban than Bellrock, this neighborhood is a hub of industry, including the Converse Rubber Factory. Put your high tops on as you stroll through Maldens MacDonald Football Stadium, also located here. Other industries dot this middle income community, including SunSetter Awnings and Pisa Pizza. Many residents here can walk or take public transportation to work right in their own neighborhood. $$

Faulkner: This community has undergone many changes, with densely urban apartment houses being replaced by newer, more suburban looking complexes. A lower middle income community, Faulkner contains a number of housing projects, and throughout this neighborhood, youll find small studio apartments, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments. Three-decker houses, duplexes, and mixed use buildings with retail stores on the bottom and apartments on the top of the structures are all common here. While there are some high rises, many residences here were built prior to 1939. Youll find a large, vibrant Portugese community here, as well as small groups with Brazilian and Haitian ancestry.$$

Forestdale: In the northern section of Malden, Forestdale boasts the largest park in the city, Pine Banks Park, and many apartment homes and smaller apartment complexes. Here youll find many young professionals, a fair share of them working in technology or math-oriented occupations. $$$

Linden: Arguably the hilliest section of a hilly town, with a large apartment complex on its highest ground, this urban community offers a mix of low and middle income housing. Large oak trees are the last vestige of what was once an extensive park in this area prior to 1940.$$

Maplewood: Close to the center of Malden, this populous middle income neighborhood is on a bus route that conveniently connects to the Massachusetts Bay Transit Authoritys Orange line, offering a quick ride to downtown Boston. Chain stores and shopping plazas, churches and schools fill this bustling area. Your search for apartment rentals here will turn up newer complexes as well as homes over a hundred years old, and apartment homes in divided houses. With three major parks, tennis courts, a dog run, and a planned bike trail to the ocean, this is a growing community. $$