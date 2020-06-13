1136 Apartments for rent in Malden, MA📍
An inclusive, vibrant city, Malden, Massachusetts, is a suburb of Boston, with a population of over 60,000. Located on a hilly, wooded area along the Malden River, a tributary of the Mystic River,the community was Pennacook tribal land when the Puritans settled it in 1640. A feisty lot, its citizens boycotted tea consumption and were strong proponents of the Revolutionary War. Malden is a town filled with commodious squares and distinct neighborhoods, and many major manufacturing businesses are located here. Just 15 minutes from Boston's urban center, Malden is populated by a mix of upwardly mobile, young, single residents and familiesThis coastal community, studded with parks, features many historic properties and has a burgeoning art community at its core. With 5 elementary and middle schools and a public high school whose first Thanksgiving Day football game dates to 1889,Malden, MA has been dubbed the "best place to raise your kids" by Businessweek.
Bellrock:With historic Bell Rock Memorial Park and Bell Rock Cemetery, whose now peaceful residents date to 1670, this is a quiet neighborhood of older properties, and the headquarters of New England Coffee. Wake up and smell the coffee every work day if you live here. A middle income mix of homes and apartments exists in this neighborhood, which lies in southwestern Malden and is bordered by the Malden River. $$
Edgeworth: More urban than Bellrock, this neighborhood is a hub of industry, including the Converse Rubber Factory. Put your high tops on as you stroll through Maldens MacDonald Football Stadium, also located here. Other industries dot this middle income community, including SunSetter Awnings and Pisa Pizza. Many residents here can walk or take public transportation to work right in their own neighborhood. $$
Faulkner: This community has undergone many changes, with densely urban apartment houses being replaced by newer, more suburban looking complexes. A lower middle income community, Faulkner contains a number of housing projects, and throughout this neighborhood, youll find small studio apartments, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments. Three-decker houses, duplexes, and mixed use buildings with retail stores on the bottom and apartments on the top of the structures are all common here. While there are some high rises, many residences here were built prior to 1939. Youll find a large, vibrant Portugese community here, as well as small groups with Brazilian and Haitian ancestry.$$
Forestdale: In the northern section of Malden, Forestdale boasts the largest park in the city, Pine Banks Park, and many apartment homes and smaller apartment complexes. Here youll find many young professionals, a fair share of them working in technology or math-oriented occupations. $$$
Linden: Arguably the hilliest section of a hilly town, with a large apartment complex on its highest ground, this urban community offers a mix of low and middle income housing. Large oak trees are the last vestige of what was once an extensive park in this area prior to 1940.$$
Maplewood: Close to the center of Malden, this populous middle income neighborhood is on a bus route that conveniently connects to the Massachusetts Bay Transit Authoritys Orange line, offering a quick ride to downtown Boston. Chain stores and shopping plazas, churches and schools fill this bustling area. Your search for apartment rentals here will turn up newer complexes as well as homes over a hundred years old, and apartment homes in divided houses. With three major parks, tennis courts, a dog run, and a planned bike trail to the ocean, this is a growing community. $$
Landmark town
Malden is proud (maybe too proud) of its historic Converse Memorial Library, built in 1885 by design architect Henry Hobbs Richardson. It is just one example of the graceful pre-WWII architectural structures that grace Malden. And yes, the library is named for the maker of sneakers and high tops. Just the thing to tie on your feet to traverse its elegant, quiet hallways.
Squarely centered
Maldens diverse communities are built around its squares. The squares are the heart of each neighborhood. There are five main neighborhoods in Malden. Each community has its share of some of the towns 30 green spaces. Many offer easy access to the river, so come on over and take a dip. Public transportation into Boston and throughout the town is available in all neighborhoods.
Maldens overall population includes both families and young, educated singles. If youre looking for a lively and intelligent atmosphere as a single, or if youre seeking a comfortable community for your family, Malden is a good choice. If a full range of seasons - fall foliage, spring flowers, summer warmth, and snowy winters - appeal to you, and eclectic, older housing is a draw, youll love this riverfront community, just a short drive from Boston-town. Malden itself is primarily urban, with densely populated streets alternating with more spacious lawns and single family homes.
Ethnic eateries
You cant beat the diverse eats in this thriving city. Within a few blocks of Malden Square, the center of town, youll find Vietnamese, Portugese, Ethiopian, Indian, Irish, Italian, and a steak house. For paella or pasta, come to Malden!