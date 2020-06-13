Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:25 PM

1136 Apartments for rent in Malden, MA

Malden Center
Maplewood
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
West Revere
90 Units Available
The Emery at Overlook Ridge
21 Quarry Lane, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,935
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,955
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1075 sqft
Now Leasing! The Emery at Overlook Ridge brings together modern apartment features and on-point amenities in a tucked-away setting that is only 15 minutes from downtown Boston.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Maplewood
13 Units Available
Gateway at Malden Center
14 Summer St, Malden, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,065
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,870
1172 sqft
Less than 8 miles from downtown Boston and close to I-93, Middlesex Fells Reservation, shopping, dining and more. This pet-friendly complex offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, clubhouse, indoor pool, gym, sauna and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Malden Center
180 Units Available
J Malden Center
190 Pleasant St, Malden, MA
Studio
$2,240
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,425
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,340
1149 sqft
Discover airy modern apartment living and an amazing collection of imaginative amenities located in the heart of a walk-friendly downtown full of small shops and tantalizing restaurants.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
West Revere
108 Units Available
The Chase at Overlook Ridge (Malden)
4 Stone Lane, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,651
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,767
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,186
1155 sqft
Living well means moving forward. Not just keeping up, but staying ahead. Step into The Chase at Overlook Ridge apartments in Malden, Massachusetts and step up to modern apartment living on the North Shore of Boston.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:30am
Malden Center
32 Units Available
Residences at Malden Station
138 Pleasant Street, Malden, MA
Studio
$2,065
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,420
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,920
1021 sqft
Brand-new, pet-friendly community with a roof deck, a 24-hour gym, in-home laundry, built-in desks and wine racks. Commuting is easy - just 15 minutes to downtown Boston.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 11 at 05:40pm
$
Malden Center
2 Units Available
Pleasant Plaza
36 Dartmouth St, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Welcome home to Pleasant Plaza, a Carabetta Community.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 11 at 03:09pm
$
Malden Center
1 Unit Available
Malden Gardens
520 Main St, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1030 sqft
As one of the tallest buildings in Malden, Malden Gardens is an 18 story complex that offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood with close access to bus lines, highways, shopping and restaurants, including

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
12 Stearns St
12 Stearns Street, Malden, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1400 sqft
2 Available 09/01/20 4 Bed 1 bath close to Malden Center! No Fee - listed by landlord. Available 9/1. Heat included! Enjoy a brand new kitchen, new floors, and in unit laundry in this spacious 4 bed 1 bath, within about a 10 minute walk to the T.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oak Grove
1 Unit Available
155 Clifton St
155 Clifton Street, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,550
This is a private room in a newly renovated house designed and built for shared living. Tenants share multiple bathrooms, two sets of laundry machines and a common kitchen.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Oak Grove
1 Unit Available
18 Beltran Street 1
18 Beltran Street, Malden, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Unit 1 Available 06/15/20 5-min walk to Orange Line T. Nice 3-bed unit - Property Id: 300572 3 bedroom unit with one large living room, one eat-in kitchen, and one spacious bathroom. Very close (5-min walk) to Orange Line. Recent renovation.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Oak Grove
1 Unit Available
103 Summer Street
103 Summer Street, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
* HALF BROKER FEE PAID BY LANDLORD** Well maintained brick building a mere 5 minute walk to the Malden Center T stop and many restaurants, bars, and shops! Apartments in this building all have hardwood floors, heat and hot water included, laundry

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West End
1 Unit Available
172 Maple Street
172 Maple Street, Malden, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, updated 2BR on the third (top) floor, corner of a beautiful brick building just outside Malden Center! Updated bath, two good sized bedrooms, and a huge, sunny living room make this unit a STEAL.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
1538 Eastern Ave.
1538 Eastern Avenue, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
600 sqft
Bright open 1 bed 1 bathroom apartment Hardwood Floors, Newly refinished bathroom. Private deck off living room Laundry in building New appliances. Parking space included with rent. Large common yard.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
17 Jordan St.
17 Jordan Ter, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bd,1 Bath, Pet Ok, Central Air, Covered Parking, Elevator Terms: One year lease

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
609 Salem St.
609 Salem Street, Malden, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1200 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Malden Center
1 Unit Available
14 Summer St.
14 Summer Street, Malden, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,970
1060 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
32-34 Holyoke St.
32-34 Holyoke Street, Malden, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Glenwood
1 Unit Available
1250 Fellsway
1250 Fellsway, Malden, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1300 sqft
7 room apartment - located on the Fellsway in Malden, MA - Landlord on premise - LOCATION - LOCATION - On direct bus line to Wellington station or a 10 minute walk to Malden Station.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Malden Center
1 Unit Available
10-12 florence
10 Florence St, Malden, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
960 sqft
steps to the Malden Center Train Station. Be as close as you can possibly be. These apartments are stunning and have so much to offer. Being right on the train will make getting in and out of Boston as easy as can be.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Bellrock
1 Unit Available
236 Main St.
236 Main Street, Malden, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1200 sqft
Total remodeled apartment offers 3 bedroom with fully applianced kitchen,sunny unit,hardwood floors, washer/dryer in the unit,close to Malden Square and Malden T Station! Terms: One year lease

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
198 Mount Vernon St.
198 Mount Vernon Street, Malden, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1400 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
1332 Eastern Ave.
1332 Eastern Avenue, Malden, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1300 sqft
New construction townhouse in Malden! This gem will have a gas fireplace , granite counters, stainless steel appliances, a yard, parking and much more... Call for a personal tour today Terms: One year lease

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
12 Florence St.
12 Florence St, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1002 sqft
This is a large, split-style, 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom unit. Open floor plan, in unit laundry, All new construction with available parking, future roof deck, elevator service and just steps from the MALDEN CTR T STATION.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
5 Lebanon Ter.
5 Lebanon Terrace, Malden, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
937 sqft
Recently renovated unit features hardwood floors throughout, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Laundry in unit. Top floor on top of a hill with great views. Big parking lot. Unit was recently painted and floors sanded.

Median Rent in Malden

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Malden is $1,531, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,899.
Studio
$1,342
1 Bed
$1,531
2 Beds
$1,899
3+ Beds
$2,387
City GuideMalden
Malden is a city of firsts: it was the first town to ask the colonial government to leave the British Empire in 1776, and in 2004, a same-sex couple from Malden was the first to marry in Massachusetts--talk about being proactive!

An inclusive, vibrant city, Malden, Massachusetts, is a suburb of Boston, with a population of over 60,000. Located on a hilly, wooded area along the Malden River, a tributary of the Mystic River,the community was Pennacook tribal land when the Puritans settled it in 1640. A feisty lot, its citizens boycotted tea consumption and were strong proponents of the Revolutionary War. Malden is a town filled with commodious squares and distinct neighborhoods, and many major manufacturing businesses are located here. Just 15 minutes from Boston's urban center, Malden is populated by a mix of upwardly mobile, young, single residents and familiesThis coastal community, studded with parks, features many historic properties and has a burgeoning art community at its core. With 5 elementary and middle schools and a public high school whose first Thanksgiving Day football game dates to 1889,Malden, MA has been dubbed the "best place to raise your kids" by Businessweek.

Having trouble with Craigslist Malden? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Moving to Malden

Commuting into Boston can put a damper on your drives, despite a close physical proximity to the big city. Consider taking public transportation to shave some of the traffic time from a work day commute - many residents take over 30 minutes to reach their commuting destination by car. Save yourself the trouble and hop on the public transportation!

While Malden has many recreational activities, including an active community theater and arts organizations, Boston is the social hub to which many residents are drawn. Maldens smaller community feeling is a good counterpoint to the urban sophistication Boston offers just a short distance away. Malden has something to offer for everyone's tastes!

Start your apartment search at least several months before planning a move - Malden is a sought-after location. Don't miss out just because you think you've got Lady Luck on your side. Apartment rentals include many older apartment complexes and apartment homes, as well as single family three bedroom houses for rent.

Neighborhoods in Malden

Walking the streets of Malden will give you a feel for the different neighborhoods. Take a look at the different housing styles, such as the traditional New England triple decker houses divided into apartment homes, as well as more modern properties.

Bellrock:With historic Bell Rock Memorial Park and Bell Rock Cemetery, whose now peaceful residents date to 1670, this is a quiet neighborhood of older properties, and the headquarters of New England Coffee. Wake up and smell the coffee every work day if you live here. A middle income mix of homes and apartments exists in this neighborhood, which lies in southwestern Malden and is bordered by the Malden River. $$

Edgeworth: More urban than Bellrock, this neighborhood is a hub of industry, including the Converse Rubber Factory. Put your high tops on as you stroll through Maldens MacDonald Football Stadium, also located here. Other industries dot this middle income community, including SunSetter Awnings and Pisa Pizza. Many residents here can walk or take public transportation to work right in their own neighborhood. $$

Faulkner: This community has undergone many changes, with densely urban apartment houses being replaced by newer, more suburban looking complexes. A lower middle income community, Faulkner contains a number of housing projects, and throughout this neighborhood, youll find small studio apartments, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments. Three-decker houses, duplexes, and mixed use buildings with retail stores on the bottom and apartments on the top of the structures are all common here. While there are some high rises, many residences here were built prior to 1939. Youll find a large, vibrant Portugese community here, as well as small groups with Brazilian and Haitian ancestry.$$

Forestdale: In the northern section of Malden, Forestdale boasts the largest park in the city, Pine Banks Park, and many apartment homes and smaller apartment complexes. Here youll find many young professionals, a fair share of them working in technology or math-oriented occupations. $$$

Linden: Arguably the hilliest section of a hilly town, with a large apartment complex on its highest ground, this urban community offers a mix of low and middle income housing. Large oak trees are the last vestige of what was once an extensive park in this area prior to 1940.$$

Maplewood: Close to the center of Malden, this populous middle income neighborhood is on a bus route that conveniently connects to the Massachusetts Bay Transit Authoritys Orange line, offering a quick ride to downtown Boston. Chain stores and shopping plazas, churches and schools fill this bustling area. Your search for apartment rentals here will turn up newer complexes as well as homes over a hundred years old, and apartment homes in divided houses. With three major parks, tennis courts, a dog run, and a planned bike trail to the ocean, this is a growing community. $$

Living in Malden

Landmark town

Malden is proud (maybe too proud) of its historic Converse Memorial Library, built in 1885 by design architect Henry Hobbs Richardson. It is just one example of the graceful pre-WWII architectural structures that grace Malden. And yes, the library is named for the maker of sneakers and high tops. Just the thing to tie on your feet to traverse its elegant, quiet hallways.

Squarely centered

Maldens diverse communities are built around its squares. The squares are the heart of each neighborhood. There are five main neighborhoods in Malden. Each community has its share of some of the towns 30 green spaces. Many offer easy access to the river, so come on over and take a dip. Public transportation into Boston and throughout the town is available in all neighborhoods.

Maldens overall population includes both families and young, educated singles. If youre looking for a lively and intelligent atmosphere as a single, or if youre seeking a comfortable community for your family, Malden is a good choice. If a full range of seasons - fall foliage, spring flowers, summer warmth, and snowy winters - appeal to you, and eclectic, older housing is a draw, youll love this riverfront community, just a short drive from Boston-town. Malden itself is primarily urban, with densely populated streets alternating with more spacious lawns and single family homes.

Ethnic eateries

You cant beat the diverse eats in this thriving city. Within a few blocks of Malden Square, the center of town, youll find Vietnamese, Portugese, Ethiopian, Indian, Irish, Italian, and a steak house. For paella or pasta, come to Malden!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Malden?
In Malden, the median rent is $1,342 for a studio, $1,531 for a 1-bedroom, $1,899 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,387 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Malden, check out our monthly Malden Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Malden?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Malden include Malden Center, and Maplewood.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Malden?
Some of the colleges located in the Malden area include Rhode Island College, Providence College, Becker College, Hult International Business School, and Berklee College of Music. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Malden?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Malden from include Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, Lowell, and Worcester.

