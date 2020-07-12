/
downtown boston
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:45 PM
407 Apartments for rent in Downtown Boston, Boston, MA
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
41 Units Available
One Canal Apartment Homes
1 Canal Sreet, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,469
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,163
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,129
1148 sqft
Ideally situated apartments in historic district. Excellent links to the rest of Boston. Parking and car charging available. Units feature laundry facilities, walk-in closets, balconies and fireplaces. Rooftop swimming pool and round-the-clock concierge service.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
75 Units Available
Avalon North Station
1 Nashua St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,330
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,830
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,655
1112 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments centrally located to I-93, highways 28 and 3, and North Station commuter rail. In-unit laundry. Patio and balcony views of downtown skyline. Extra storage available.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
70 Units Available
AVA Theater District
45 Stuart St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,570
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,609
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,625
1091 sqft
Apartment homes with stunning views, stainless steel appliances and modern hard surface flooring. Fitness center, outdoor patio and rooftop lounge with grilling and entertaining areas.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 04:41pm
$
12 Units Available
One India Street Apartments
1 India Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,525
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,045
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,705
1000 sqft
An elegant newly renovated community with views of the Boston Harbor. On-site fitness center, package service, concierge, and Tiki Rock. Apartments feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and a washer and dryer.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 01:32pm
$
32 Units Available
One Greenway
99 Kneeland St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,784
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,756
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,156
1163 sqft
Pet-friendly studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments where Leather District, Chinatown and Theater District come together in Boston, MA. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Fitness center and terrace.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 01:32pm
$
109 Units Available
Devonshire
1 Devonshire Place, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,845
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,476
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,391
2225 sqft
Modern apartments. Curated amenity spaces. Unrivaled customer service. Rising from the heart of the city is Devonshire; a landmark of vibrant living atop downtown Boston.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
20 Units Available
Lofts At Atlantic Wharf
530 Atlantic Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$3,055
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,480
1016 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,542
1220 sqft
Luxurious apartments with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and full-size washer/dryer. Amenities include 24-hour concierge and gym, plus a stunning location on the beautiful Boston waterfront.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
108 Beverly St 313
108 Beverly Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,360
1175 sqft
West End 2 bed ~NO FEE~ Steps to T - Property Id: 268581 Sun drenched 2 bed with floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors in the living areas, modern kitchen with granite and stainless steel, large bedrooms with walk-in closets, full bathrooms
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
140 Boylston St Apt 3
140 Boylston Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
750 sqft
AMAZING renovated (as in construction has just been finished and you will be the first to enjoy it) one bedroom apartment with STUNNING views directly over Boston Common! New hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting and CENTRAL AIR.
1 of 4
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
197 Friend
197 Friend Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,219
649 sqft
Unit Amenities o New Construction o Stainless Steel Appliances o Quartz Countertops o Wood Flooring o Washer & Dryer o Breakfast Bar o Balcony (select homes) o Central A/C o Walk-in Closets o Soft-close cabinets and drawers o High Ceilings o
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
97 Kneeland St
97 Kneeland St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,632
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large studio apartment steps to Tufts ~NO FEE~ - Property Id: 270169 Spacious and open luxury studio apartment steps to Tufts Medical, South Station, Red + Orange Line T, and tons of restaurants, bars, and entertainment in Downtown Boston.
1 of 4
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
120 Milk St.
120 Milk Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$6,400
2400 sqft
PENTHOUSE ~ Furnished or Unfurnished ~ This option is comprised of TWO Large 2-Bed 2-Bath units, totaling 4 Beds, 4 Baths, 2 Living Rooms, 2 Kitchens. Great views and light from twelve windows in this renovated apartment with hardwood floors.
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
1 Devonshire St.
1 Devonshire Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,085
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two bedroom, two bathroom split style apartment. Feature: a bay window in the living room and all granite counter tops. Kitchen features a full compliment of GE profile appliances. lovely view of Boston Harbor and the north end.
1 of 7
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
54 Canal St.
54 Canal Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,579
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern luxury units available with hardwood flooring throughout, beautiful views and in-unit laundry.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
45 Province St
45 Province Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1291 sqft
[Currently Vacant] [ Video Tour available] Luxury 2 BR / 2 Bath condominium home for rent at prestigious 45 PROVINCE. Floor to ceiling windows from every room with Panoramic Harbor - Financial District views.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
110 Broad Unit 603
110 Broad Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$6,950
1334 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A MUST SEE. Masterful 1.5 bed, 2 full bath, 1,334 sf condo opened one year ago. Boulevard on the Greenway is a boutique concierge residence, located along the Rose Kennedy Greenway.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
1 Nassau Street #2209 - 2209
1 Nassau Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1325 sqft
Rarely available corner 2 BR duplex PH with southwesterly views of the Blue Hills and Copley with floor to ceiling windows and wrap around balcony.
1 of 6
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
98 Stuart
98 Stuart Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$4,242
740 sqft
1Bd, 1Bath ,Pet Ok, Modern,, Central Air, City View(s)CLASSY Terms: One year lease
1 of 7
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
111 Summer
111 Summer St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,858
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease
Results within 1 mile of Downtown Boston
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 12 at 04:41pm
$
16 Units Available
The Lofts at Kendall Square
195 Binney St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,420
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,701
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,202
959 sqft
A loft/duplex community with recently renovated units. Homes feature massive windows and high ceilings (12' to 24'). Parking available on site. Close to Harvard Square and nightlife spots. Easy access to the MBTA.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
19 Units Available
Watermark Seaport
85 Seaport Blvd, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,579
407 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,046
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,970
968 sqft
Situated in the center of Seaport Square. All apartments feature oversized windows, stainless steel appliances, and an in-unit washer and dryer. Community amenities include a Skydeck and wellness center. Multiple shops and restaurants located on-site.
Verified
1 of 62
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
30 Units Available
Waterside Place by Windsor
505 Congress St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,560
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,655
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the Seaport District and only minutes away from historic monuments, this community is packed with amenities like garage parking, 24-hour gym and concierge. Units feature walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
11 Units Available
Axiom Apartment Homes
33 Rogers Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,519
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,039
1211 sqft
In the heart of East Cambridge, steps from the Charles River and a short walk from the Cambridge Riverview Center and MIT. Pet-friendly with gym, parking and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
17 Units Available
Prism Apartments
50 Rogers Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,989
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,086
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,964
1065 sqft
Prism Apartments is a brand new community located in the Kendall Square neighborhood of Cambridge, MA 02142 just 6 blocks east of MIT. The brand new apartment homes feature modern kitchens with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances.
