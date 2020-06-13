Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

248 Apartments for rent in Medford, MA

Wellington
Last updated June 13 at 07:24am
Wellington
17 Units Available
Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,105
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,030
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,657
1161 sqft
Minutes from the Malden River and the Fellsway. Updated interiors with fireplaces, granite countertops, hardwood floors and lots of storage. On-site pool, coffee bar, business center, gym and game room.
Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
Wellington
11 Units Available
Lumiere
3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,189
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,260
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,193
1187 sqft
Contemporary apartments with views of the Mystic River and Boston skyline. Homes feature fireplaces and hardwood floors. Community includes a game room, pool and clubhouse. Near Tufts University.
Last updated June 13 at 06:35am
Wellington
27 Units Available
Modera Medford
5 Cabot Rd, Medford, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,167
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1199 sqft
Minutes to Route 16, I-93 and Wellington Station. Modern apartments situated along the Malden riverfront. Community boasts a wildlife observation deck, a rooftop deck with city views and direct access to walking trails.
Last updated June 13 at 12:09pm
Wellington
14 Units Available
Wellington Place
34 Brainard Ave, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,365
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
1055 sqft
Homes feature granite counters and extra storage. Community includes a clubhouse and pool. Jog along the nearby Mystic River. Close to I-93, Route 2, I-9, and the Orange Line, making your commute a breeze.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Wellington
37 Units Available
RE150
150 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,255
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,170
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,985
1199 sqft
Medford apartment on River's Edge Drive is located near Hwys 16 and 28. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include an outdoor amphitheater, swimming pool, and gym. Apartment features W/D hookup, dishwasher, and fireplace.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Wellington
45 Units Available
50/55 Station Landing
50 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,140
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,129
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,621
1118 sqft
Luxury waterfront living. Experience the ultimate in convenience with on-site retail shops and restaurants, plus a train service to Boston via the Orange Line from the adjacent Wellington MBTA station.
Last updated July 3 at 12:12am
Wellington
9 Units Available
75 SL
75 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,599
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,036
1076 sqft
Modern apartments provide both a smoke-free and green community. Trendy, upscale decor features recent renovations with granite counters, hardwood floors and in unit laundry. Apartments offer bike storage, a media room and are pet friendly.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Medford
1 Unit Available
353 Main Street
353 Main Street, Medford, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1300 sqft
3 Available 09/01/20 AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1. Great deal on a 4 bed apartment near Tufts and Davis Square. Apartment features a renovated eat-in-kitchen, dishwasher, disposal, spacious living room and huge bathroom.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Medford Hillside
1 Unit Available
221 Boston Avenue
221 Boston Avenue, Medford, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1000 sqft
1 Available 09/01/20 Newly Renovated minutes to Tufts University. Modern Kitchen with Granite Counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Dishwasher, Disposal. New ceramic tile throughout + Gleaming Hardwood Floors. Large Bedrooms all with closets.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Medford Hillside
1 Unit Available
15 Taylor Street
15 Taylor Street, Medford, MA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
Ask
a Available 09/01/20 HUGE, RENOVATED 7 bedroom duplex apartment just a 9 minute walk to Tufts campus and a 7 minute walk to Whole Foods. GRANITE kitchen counters with stainless steel appliances, and two new stunning bathrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Medford
1 Unit Available
53 Granville Ave 3
53 Granville Avenue, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Unit 3 Available 09/01/20 Attractive 1 bedroom nr Davis and Tufts - Property Id: 260507 Medford/Somerville line, on Granville Ave: attractive, renovated 1 bedroom, wood floors, yard, fee, friendly dog ok, walk to Tufts and red line at Davis, near

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Medford
1 Unit Available
31 Newbern Ave 1
31 Newbern Ave, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Unit 1 Available 09/01/20 spacious 2 bedroom near Tufts and Davis - Property Id: 249147 Medford/Somerville line, walk to Tufts and red line at Davis, on Newbern Ave: spacious, renovated 2 bedroom, wood floors, study, eat-in kitchen, laundry

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Glenwood
1 Unit Available
6 Hadley Pl 2
6 Hadley Place, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1329 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 Large 3 bedroom with perfect location - Property Id: 290033 Spacious 2nd floor apartment features 6 rooms- a large 19.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Medford Hillside
1 Unit Available
72 Marshall St 1
72 Marshall St, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1150 sqft
Unit 1 Available 09/01/20 ===> NO BROKER FEE! <=== Laundry, Yard - Property Id: 288503 Available September 1st NO BROKER FEE! Virtual tour available upon request! For rent is a large 2 bedroom apartment on the first floor of a 3 family house on

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Medford Hillside
1 Unit Available
56 Fairmount St 3
56 Fairmount Street, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1100 sqft
Unit 3 Available 09/01/20 3 bed 1 bath - Somerville - 9/1 - $3300 - Property Id: 285514 Gorgeous, spacious, top floor 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom walking distance to Davis Sq, Teele Sq & Tufts University -$3300 -Available 9/1 -Granite Counter

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
South Medford
1 Unit Available
30 Stearns Ave.
30 Stearns Avenue, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1100 sqft
Terms: One year lease

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Medford Hillside
1 Unit Available
227 Boston Ave.
227 Boston Avenue, Medford, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
1000 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
South Medford
1 Unit Available
65 Bow St.
65 Bow St, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1600 sqft
Terms: One year lease

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
South Medford
1 Unit Available
58 Medford St.
58 Medford Street, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
925 sqft
Terms: One year lease

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
South Medford
1 Unit Available
9-11 Medford St.
9 Medford St, Medford, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
1300 sqft
Terms: One year lease

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
South Medford
1 Unit Available
122 Bonner Ave.
122 Bonner Avenue, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1223 sqft
Terms: One year lease

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
West Medford
1 Unit Available
113 Monument
113 Monument Street, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
800 sqft
Come take a look at this fabulous 2 bedroom apartment in desirable West Medford, close to Tufts University as well. Please do not inquire about earlier move in dates. Showings TBD as of this point.

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Medford Hillside
1 Unit Available
207 Boston Ave.
207 Boston Avenue, Medford, MA
5 Bedrooms
$3,550
1800 sqft
Terms: One year lease

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Wellington
1 Unit Available
28 Brainard Ave.
28 Brainard Avenue, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,090
1019 sqft
Renovated- featuring stainless steel appliances, dishwashers, washer and dryer in the unit! Convenient- 5 minute walk to Wellington Station (Orange Line). Walking distance to Station Landing and Assembly Row.

Median Rent in Medford

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Medford is $1,697, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,104.
Studio
$1,487
1 Bed
$1,697
2 Beds
$2,104
3+ Beds
$2,645
City GuideMedford
James Pierpont of Medford penned the ubiquitous holiday song, Jingle Bells, while sitting in Simpson’s Tavern on High Street in Medford. The town has had a little bit of extra holiday cheer ever since!

Perhaps best known for the prestigious Tufts University, Medford is much more than just your typical college town. Now developing out of the shadow of Boston, Medford boasts a vibrant and diverse community full of history and with an eclectic character (not to mention more affordable than its Boston and Cambridge neighbors).

Having trouble with Craigslist Medford? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Living in Medford

Nestled along the Mystic River, Medford is chock-full of character, both new and old. Amelia Earhart, Fannie Farmer and Elizabeth Short all called Medford home, and the mythical “Grandmother’s House” of the immortal childhood ballad “Over The River and Through the Woods” can be found at 114 South Street.

You can find a plethora of cuisines from all over the world, but seafood and Italian are the names of the dining game. Downtown Medford recently received a revamp, and features great boutique shopping and dining. For those who like to get out into nature, the town is surrounded by many idyllic parks and ponds, and the world-renowned Cape Cod is a short day trip away. One of the highlights of East Coast living comes in the fall, when the foliage turns and you’re treated to a colorful masterpiece right outside your front door.

Many Medford residents commute to Boston, so public transit in the area is fairly well developed. Boston’s Orange Line of the T stops in Wellington, and Massachusetts Bay Area Transportation Authority has a well-established network of buses in the area. Medford is also in ongoing negotiations with MBTA to establish a Green Line station in Medford, a prospect that so far looks very promising.

The public school system is highly regarded, no doubt owing in part to its proximity to a prestigious university. There are also many private grade schools in the area (both religious and non secular). Medford has a lower crime rate than the state average, and is regarded as very family-friendly; although, like most cities and towns bordering Boston, the cost of living in Medford is certainly not cheap.

Medford Neighborhoods

Being a typical Massachusetts town with roots going back to the colonial era, you’ll be sure to find a host of historical, quaint and beautiful housing options in Medford. But it's full of places to rent, how does one decide where they want to live? The area is typically split up into six main neighborhoods:

West Medford: Sometimes known as “the Ville,” West Medford is a historically African-American neighborhood with a rich cultural history. More recently, West Medford has seen a rapid influx of young families and new development. Demand for rental housing in the area is high. West Medford also has a train station, so is an excellent choice if you will be commuting. $$$$

Medford Hillside: Bordering Tufts University, Medford Hillside is densely populated with students. As such, it is vibrant and youthful. There are many affordable apartments in the area, however, if you’re looking for a low-key living situation, Medford Hillside may not be the best choice. $$$

Fulton Heights (North Medford): Fulton Heights borders Middlesex Fells Reservation to the Southeast, and is a great neighborhood if you like getting out into nature on the regular. Not as convenient for public transit as some of Medford’s other neighborhoods. $$$$

Wellington/Glenwood: Bordering the river on three sides, Wellington and Glenwood also provide ready access to the Boston T’s Orange Line, with connections to several bus routes. The waterfront is developing rapidly, with new luxury and premier apartments and businesses cropping up every day. Unfortunately, you’ll pay a premium price for an apartment in this area. $$$$$

South Medford: Closer to downtown Boston than some of the outskirts of Boston proper, this area is for people seeking a more urban vibe (and those who love great Italian food!). $$$$

Lawrence Estates: Lawrence Estates is known as one of the most desirable areas of Medford to live in, and for good reason. Quiet and dense with foliage, Lawrence Estates is the perfect choice for a family. The nearby Middlesex Fells Reservation offers ample opportunities to get out and commune with nature. Schools are great and rents are reasonable, but places for rent are limited. $$$

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Medford?
In Medford, the median rent is $1,487 for a studio, $1,697 for a 1-bedroom, $2,104 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,645 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Medford, check out our monthly Medford Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Medford?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Medford include Wellington.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Medford?
Some of the colleges located in the Medford area include Tufts University, Rhode Island College, Providence College, Becker College, and Hult International Business School. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Medford?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Medford from include Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, Lowell, and Worcester.

