248 Apartments for rent in Medford, MA

Living in Medford

Nestled along the Mystic River, Medford is chock-full of character, both new and old. Amelia Earhart, Fannie Farmer and Elizabeth Short all called Medford home, and the mythical “Grandmother’s House” of the immortal childhood ballad “Over The River and Through the Woods” can be found at 114 South Street.

You can find a plethora of cuisines from all over the world, but seafood and Italian are the names of the dining game. Downtown Medford recently received a revamp, and features great boutique shopping and dining. For those who like to get out into nature, the town is surrounded by many idyllic parks and ponds, and the world-renowned Cape Cod is a short day trip away. One of the highlights of East Coast living comes in the fall, when the foliage turns and you’re treated to a colorful masterpiece right outside your front door.

Many Medford residents commute to Boston, so public transit in the area is fairly well developed. Boston’s Orange Line of the T stops in Wellington, and Massachusetts Bay Area Transportation Authority has a well-established network of buses in the area. Medford is also in ongoing negotiations with MBTA to establish a Green Line station in Medford, a prospect that so far looks very promising.

The public school system is highly regarded, no doubt owing in part to its proximity to a prestigious university. There are also many private grade schools in the area (both religious and non secular). Medford has a lower crime rate than the state average, and is regarded as very family-friendly; although, like most cities and towns bordering Boston, the cost of living in Medford is certainly not cheap.