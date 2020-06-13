/
brookline
163 Apartments for rent in Brookline, MA📍
Coolidge Corner
9 Units Available
1443 Beacon Street
1443 Beacon St, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,195
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,275
1355 sqft
This luxury apartment community provides residents with a fitness center, pool, sundeck and underground parking. Apartment features include hardwood flooring granite countertops and fireplaces. Just a short drive to Coolidge Corner Theater and Griggs Park.
Coolidge Corner
50 Units Available
Hampton Court
1223 Beacon St, Brookline, MA
Studio
$1,580
299 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,055
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
748 sqft
Just a short drive to Longwood Mall and Landmark Center, this community features controlled access, on-site parking and access to Zip Car. Apartments have heat included along with tile flooring and full range of appliances.
Coolidge Corner
13 Units Available
Beacon Fairbanks Manor
1539 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
Studio
$1,890
277 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
445 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
615 sqft
Just seconds from Washington Square and Griggs Park, this community offers residents on-site laundry, 24-hour maintenance and online payment options. Apartments include free heat and hot water, internet access and hardwood flooring.
Coolidge Corner
9 Units Available
Auburn Harris Courtyard
37 Auburn Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,620
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Emerson Garden and Village Watch Center are both convenient to this community. Apartments include heat and hot water, hardwood flooring and additional storage space. The property is controlled-access and has a courtyard and on-site laundry.
Coolidge Corner
10 Units Available
Harvard Terrace
40 Harvard Avenue, Brookline, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,295
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,885
740 sqft
This property provides residents with an on-site courtyard, laundry facilities and access to Zip Car. Apartments have hardwood flooring, free heat and dishwashers. Community is convenient to Linden Park and the Stop & Shop.
Brookline Village
19 Units Available
Avalon at Chestnut Hill
160 Boylston St, Brookline, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,030
1130 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,190
1322 sqft
Handsome apartments with elegant interiors, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Less than 10 miles outside Boston. 24-hour fitness center, playground and pool. Furnished units available!
Coolidge Corner
216 Units Available
Dexter Park
175 Freeman St, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
818 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
1170 sqft
If your ideal living environment encompasses a mixture of urban and suburban surroundings, the homes at Dexter Park are exactly what you need.
Coolidge Corner
11 Units Available
St. Paul Gardens
70 Saint Paul Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,625
493 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,115
740 sqft
Convenient to Parsons Field, Landmark Center and Emmanuel College, this community offers residents on-site laundry, controlled-access, online payment options and Zip Car access. Apartments include hardwood flooring, cable and a full range of appliances.
Coolidge Corner
14 Units Available
Longwood Towers
20 Chapel St, Brookline, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,150
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,275
1152 sqft
Units feature Energy Star Appliances, fresh renovations, and more. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, easy access to walkable amenities, and rolling green landscaping. Located close to the Green Line T stop and Longwood Medical.
Coolidge Corner
4 Units Available
Green Street
15 Green Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,940
507 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
605 sqft
Residents of this pet-friendly community have on-site parking, 24-hour maintenance and easy access to public transportation. Apartments include hardwood flooring, free heating and patios/balconies. Property is also convenient to Coolidge Corner Theater and Knyvet Square.
Coolidge Corner
3 Units Available
1111 Beacon St. Apartments
1111 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
850 sqft
With on-site amenities including 24-hour security and a prime location between Coolidge Corner & Kenmore Square, the residences at 1111 Beacon Street offer the ultimate blend of luxury and convenience.
Coolidge Corner
26 Units Available
222-230 Babcock Street Apartments
230 Babcock Street, Brookline, MA
Studio
$1,800
408 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,400
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
700 sqft
Modern garden-style homes with hardwood floors, spacious closets and air conditioning. Residents have access to on-site laundry and free parking. Ten minutes away from Commonwealth Avenue.
Coolidge Corner
7 Units Available
Freeman / Saint Paul Apartments
283 Saint Paul Street, Brookline, MA
Studio
$2,050
320 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,400
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
825 sqft
Located in Greater Boston, next to Knyvet Square Park, these homes feature modern kitchens and high-speed internet. Common amenities include on-site laundry and parking space.
Coolidge Corner
Contact for Availability
Hamilton Road Apartments
26 Hamilton Road, Brookline, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
1540 sqft
The residences at 24-26 Hamilton Road offer a very rare four-bedroom layout with equal-sized bedrooms. In addition to their spacious bedrooms, each apartment features two full bathrooms, a large living room, eat-in kitchen, and a porch/sun room.
Coolidge Corner
Contact for Availability
110 Babcock Street
110 Babcock Street, Brookline, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,400
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
Proximity, comfort, and convenience define the residences at 110 Babcock Street.
Coolidge Corner
1 Unit Available
1090 Beacon St G3
1090 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit G3 Available 07/01/20 Incredible Location - Longwood One Bed for July 1 - Property Id: 269843 Location, location, location - incredible spot in Brookline with tons of floor space.
Coolidge Corner
1 Unit Available
154 Thorndike St Apt 5
154 Thorndike St, Brookline, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
Available 09/01/20 - Four bedroom apartment for rent in Brighton. - Close to public transportation. - Laundry in building. - Hardwood floors throughout. - Heat and hot water included. - - - Available for 09/01 (RLNE5524914)
Coolidge Corner
1 Unit Available
180 Saint Paul St Apt 3A
180 Saint Paul Street, Brookline, MA
5 Bedrooms
$4,800
Available 09/01/20 - Five bedroom apartment on Saint Paul Street in Brookline's Coolidge Corner. - Steps away from the T stop and many shops/restaurants. - Big, similarly sized rooms. - Plenty of extra storage room. - Balcony. - Heat included.
Coolidge Corner
1 Unit Available
122 Park St Apt 22
122 Park Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 09/01/20 - One bedroom apartment for rent on Park Street in Brookline. - Around the corner from green line T stop and bus connections. - High ceilings. - Hardwood floors throughout. - Heat and hot water included. - Laundry in the Building.
Washington Square
1 Unit Available
1808 Beacon St Apt 4
1808 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Available 09/01/20 - Two Bedroom apartment for rent on Beacon street in Brookline - Sunny and spacious - Recently updated. - Fully equipped kitchen. - Hardwood floors throughout. - Heat and hot water included.
Commonwealth
1 Unit Available
1856 Beacon St 6F
1856 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1250 sqft
Luxury Townhouse-Style 2-Floor Condo for Rent - Property Id: 266659 NO BROKER FEE "Townhouse" style layout.
Cleveland Circle
1 Unit Available
1834 Beacon St 2
1834 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
855 sqft
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 2 b. Brookline - Property Id: 116935 Very nice and cozy condo on Beacon St ,near Cl. Cirk. in Brookline.
Coolidge Corner
1 Unit Available
122 Park St Apt 3A
122 Park St, Brookline, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Available 09/01/20 - Two bedroom apartment for rent on Park Street in Brookline's Coolidge Corner. - Conveniently located near Green Line T Stop and bus connection to Cambridge. - Lots of closet space. - Dishwasher.
Washington Square
1 Unit Available
191 Winthrop Rd Apt 9
191 Winthrop Rd, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
1000 sqft
Available 09/01/20 - Four Bedroom apartment for rent on Winthrop road in Brookline - Renovated. - Two Full Bathrooms. - Fully equiped kitchen. - Hardwood floors throughout. - - - Available for September 1st move-in. (RLNE5513448)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Brookline, the median rent is $1,919 for a studio, $2,189 for a 1-bedroom, $2,715 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,412 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Brookline, check out our monthly Brookline Rent Report.
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Brookline include Coolidge Corner, and Brookline Village.
Some of the colleges located in the Brookline area include Rhode Island College, Providence College, Becker College, Hult International Business School, and Berklee College of Music. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.