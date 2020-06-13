135 Apartments for rent in Braintree Town, MA

Getting Ready to Move to Braintree

Okay, so you've decided to take the plunge and take advantage of all that Braintree has to offer. What now? For starters, begin your preparations for the move well ahead of time. Allow yourself at least 6 weeks before your arrival date to get ready for the big move. A great way to begin is to throw out or give away anything that you do not absolutely have to take with you to your new home. Those old jeans you haven't worn in three years: donate them to Goodwill. Those old DVDs of movies that weren't even worth watching once, much less a second time: give them to a neighbor with bad taste in films (maybe someone who liked Paul Blart: Mall Cop) or toss them in the trash.

Now it's time to access your finances. Braintree is one of the pricier areas in the region, so a solid income is necessary to maintain a good standard of living. Unless your income is above the national average, you might want to consider an area that takes less of a bite out of your budget. If you have the resources, however, Braintree has a variety of terrific housing options that includes condo rentals, furnished apartments and duplexes for rent.

One thing you definitely don't want to overlook is impressing your landlord. Make sure that you have everything you need to put your best foot forward when the time comes to look for an apartment. Landlords typically like to see such things as proof of income and an excellent credit rating. Check with the credit bureaus before you start applying for an apartment to rent in Braintree. If you find any mistakes in the report, have them fixed as soon as possible.