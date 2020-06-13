Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:28 PM

135 Apartments for rent in Braintree Town, MA

📍
South Braintree
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
South Braintree
9 Units Available
Liberty Park
1 Matthew Ln, Braintree Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,905
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,890
1245 sqft
This recently renovated property is close to Boston and Cape Cod. Private shuttle goes to Braintree T Station. There's a 24-hour gym, pool and dog park on-site. Units feature fireplace and balcony or patio.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Braintree
1 Unit Available
191 Commercial Street Unit 103
191 Commercial Street, Braintree Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
790 sqft
191 Commercial Street Unit 103 Available 08/01/20 Condo with parking and close to T! - Just outside of Boston-recently renovated, first floor spacious condominium. The unit is close to public transportation, but also has two parking spots.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
North Braintree
1 Unit Available
46 River St
46 River Street, Braintree Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
Available 07/01/20 Cozy Modern 1 Bed/1 Bath with all utilities - Property Id: 300348 Welcome to River St. in Braintree. This cozy, yet updated and modern one bedroom has some wonderful features.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Weymouth Landing
1 Unit Available
30 Commercial St Unit 212
30 Commercial Street, Braintree Town, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
NO BROKER FEE! NO UNDERGRADS! PARKING: $75/MONTH (Limit 1 space) UTILITIES: $100 - $150/MONTH CAT FEE: $50/MONTH DOG FEE: $50/MONTH CREDIT: 650 OR HIGHER (NO EXCEPTIONS) Apartment Features Custom cabinets Stainless appliances Granite

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Braintree
1 Unit Available
60 Pearl Street
60 Pearl Street, Braintree Town, MA
Studio
$1,325
Studio unit available now - Property Id: 294673 Studio available now 60 Pearl Street No Pets 1325 a month Move in costs: First, Last and 1/2 Broker Fee ACB Realty, 781-356-2552 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Braintree
1 Unit Available
2 French Ave
2 French Avenue, Braintree Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Available 06/15/20 Brand New 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath, Available Mid June - Property Id: 285041 Exciting Brand New Building with One Bedroom Units! Brand new building. Walk to Braintree T, walk to stores, restaurant and more. Available mid June or July.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Braintree
1 Unit Available
37 Holbrook Ave.
37 Holbrook Avenue, Braintree Town, MA
Studio
$1,325
Large Studio available May 5th - Property Id: 272719 Hello, Thank you for your interest in the property located on Holbrook Ave. in Braintree with a May 5th move-in date. I have provided basic information below, please read thoroughly.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Weymouth Landing
1 Unit Available
28 Commercial St.
28 Commercial Street, Braintree Town, MA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
988 sqft
1 Month Free !! !Direct access to MBTA commuter rail Granite countertop Grilling and fit pit area Ground Level Private Entrance Handicapped Accessible Hard Surface CounterTops Hardwood Flooring Keyless entry Outdoor heated pool Plank flooring

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
North Braintree
1 Unit Available
505 West St.
505 West Street, Braintree Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,638
1336 sqft
24-hour fitness center24-hour package pickup *Business centerClubhouse (available for rental) *Controlled-access buildingDog parkElevatorFire pit areaFurnished apartments availableGarage parking *On-site storage *Pet friendlyPlaygroundPoolside

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
South Braintree
1 Unit Available
550 Liberty St.
550 Liberty Street, Braintree Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,292
1248 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Weymouth Landing
1 Unit Available
Landing 53
25 Commercial Street, Braintree Town, MA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1054 sqft
_____FEATURED AMENITIES_________ Outdoor Pool Keyless Entry State-of-the-art Gym Virtual Group Fitness Resident Lounge Pet Friendly Rooftop Deck and Lounge Retail shops on the 1st floor Full size washer/dryer in each unit 11 units with a balcony
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
South Quincy
9 Units Available
Lincoln Heights
175 Centre St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,985
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1044 sqft
Located right off I-93 and within just minutes of downtown Quincy. These luxury apartments include ceramic floors, granite countertops, in-unit washer-dryer and walk-in closets. Residents have full access to clubhouse, gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
$
South Quincy
13 Units Available
Rosecliff
790 Willard St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1156 sqft
Deluxe 1-2 bedroom units include walk-in closets and private balcony or patio. Clubhouse, pool, gym and game room all on site. Minutes from downtown Boston, Blue Hills Reservation, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:33pm
$
South Quincy
12 Units Available
Alister Quincy
500 Falls Blvd, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,076
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,464
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,149
1240 sqft
Modern apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Bocce court, pool and conference room on premises. Management accepts e-payments to make paying your rent even simpler!
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
South Quincy
6 Units Available
Highlands at Faxon Woods
2001 Falls Blvd, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1045 sqft
Enjoy life's simple pleasures at The Highlands at Faxon Woods. Our premier apartment community offers unlimited amenities and superior service in a world class atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Quincy Point
4 Units Available
Faxon Commons
1037 Southern Artery, Quincy, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,509
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,926
897 sqft
Bright and spacious apartment homes just outside of Boston and conveniently located right on the MBTA Red Line. Swimming pool, fitness center and media lounge. Modern apartments with private patio/balcony and big walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
South Quincy
16 Units Available
Deco
625 Thomas E. Burgin Parkway, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,755
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,934
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,464
1189 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in Quincy is convenient for Boston commuters with easy access to I-93, Route 3 and Red T-Line. Apartments feature walk-in closets, dishwashers and patios. Smoke-free community includes swimming pool, gym and putting green.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Quincy Point
1 Unit Available
182 Quincy Ave # 42
182 Quincy Avenue, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bed w/Heat, HW, CW, Trash and Pkg...Avail now! - Property Id: 204854 Thank you for your interest in the property located in Quincy on Quincy Ave. with an ASAP move-in date.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Blue Hills Reservation
1 Unit Available
561 Willard St
561 Willard Street, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
Available 08/01/20 Great 2 Bd/1 Bath Single Family Home, Pets Welcome - Property Id: 300261 Single family home $2,375.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Quincy
1 Unit Available
23 Branch St.
23 Branch Street, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
Available 08/01/20 Cozy 1bd, heat and hot water, walk to T, parking! - Property Id: 284542 Lovely one bedroom apartment home coming available in August.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Blue Hills Reservation
1 Unit Available
790 Willard St.
790 Willard Street, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1023 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Quincy Center
1 Unit Available
229 Quarry St.
229 Quarry Street, Quincy, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,545
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Quincy Point
1 Unit Available
116 East Howard St.
116 East Howard Street, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,700
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Unique Features 3 Season Courtyard w/Fire Pits Bike Storage Clubroom with Billiard Table Dog Park. Networking Coffee Lounge Other Personal Storage Spaces Pet Policy Dogs and Cats Allowed: We welcome 2 pets per apartment home.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Blue Hills Reservation
1 Unit Available
445 Willard St.
445 Willard Street, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1208 sqft
Community Amenities Private Garage Available Fitness Center Storage Available Elevator Building Online Work Orders Online Payment Professionally Managed by Gebsco Proud Affiliate of the NAA Security Deposit Alternative Available Apartment Amenities
City GuideBraintree Town
Have you ever dreamed about living in a city that was the birthplace of two presidents who were father and son? Me neither, but you can achieve this goal all the same once you move to the historic city of Braintree, Massachusetts. For nitpickers who insist that John Adams and his son John Quincy Adams were born in the nearby town of Quincy, simply inform those know-it-alls that at the time each of these future oval-office holding famous guys were born, Quincy was a part of Braintree.

Located only 10 miles from bustling Boston, Braintree features both established residential communities and a broad industrial base that makes it one of the most desirable places to live in the entire region. Unfortunately, this is the kind of thing that leads to higher rents (wouldn't you know it) but hey, stuff happens. The city also has proven enticing to Hollywood filmmakers who used it as a location for films as varied as The Departed and (wait for it) Paul Blart: Mall Cop. Many lakes and ponds dot the city, accounting for about 4.5 percent of its total square miles.

Getting Ready to Move to Braintree

Okay, so you've decided to take the plunge and take advantage of all that Braintree has to offer. What now? For starters, begin your preparations for the move well ahead of time. Allow yourself at least 6 weeks before your arrival date to get ready for the big move. A great way to begin is to throw out or give away anything that you do not absolutely have to take with you to your new home. Those old jeans you haven't worn in three years: donate them to Goodwill. Those old DVDs of movies that weren't even worth watching once, much less a second time: give them to a neighbor with bad taste in films (maybe someone who liked Paul Blart: Mall Cop) or toss them in the trash.

Now it's time to access your finances. Braintree is one of the pricier areas in the region, so a solid income is necessary to maintain a good standard of living. Unless your income is above the national average, you might want to consider an area that takes less of a bite out of your budget. If you have the resources, however, Braintree has a variety of terrific housing options that includes condo rentals, furnished apartments and duplexes for rent.

One thing you definitely don't want to overlook is impressing your landlord. Make sure that you have everything you need to put your best foot forward when the time comes to look for an apartment. Landlords typically like to see such things as proof of income and an excellent credit rating. Check with the credit bureaus before you start applying for an apartment to rent in Braintree. If you find any mistakes in the report, have them fixed as soon as possible.

Neighborhoods

Before you can start your campaign to find an apartment in Braintree, you need to select a neighborhood that's right for you. The various sections of Braintree vary in character from leafy suburban charm to vibrant urban activity. Here are some of your more interesting choices.

Old Boat Point: One of the most popular neighborhoods in the city, Old Boat Point borders on an estuary and is more walkable than some other areas of town. The median rent is well above for Massachusetts, but not so bad for Braintree.

South Braintree: Bordered by Route 3 on the east side, this neighborhood has a somewhat commercial character, although you can still find nice apartments and condos in the area. The average rent in this part of Braintree is perhaps the most affordable in the city, although not exactly inexpensive.

Weymouth Landing: Also known simply as The Landing , this area lies in the southern part of town and borders the neighboring city of Weymouth. With a great social atmosphere and a great selection of dining choices, you have pretty much everything you need to go out and enjoy yourself in this one location.

East Braintree: A little edgier than your typical Braintree neighborhood, this area features one of the finest parks in the city and also offers residents the chance to experience a nice social life.

Living in Braintree

Living in Braintree not only gives you access to all the city has to offer, such as South Park Plaza, one of the largest malls in the region, as well as an 18 hole golf course and a beach, but also provides you with great rail transportation to nearby Boston. Some parts of the city are quite walkable, although for others, you are going to need a car.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Braintree Town?
The average rent price for Braintree Town rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,220.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Braintree Town?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Braintree Town include South Braintree.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Braintree Town?
Some of the colleges located in the Braintree Town area include Rhode Island College, Providence College, Hult International Business School, Berklee College of Music, and Boston College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Braintree Town?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Braintree Town from include Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, Lowell, and Providence.

