Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking garage media room dogs allowed cats allowed elevator pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage fire pit green community internet access key fob access online portal package receiving valet service

AVA Theater District in Back Bay, Massachusetts offers furnished and unfurnished studio, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments just steps from Boston Common and one block from the Green and Orange metro lines. AVA Theater District features a rooftop sky pavilion and chill lounge, a 24 hour fitness center with state of the art cardio and strength training equipment, and garage parking all within a pet friendly and smoke free community. Customizable apartment homes include in-unit washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances and open floor plans.