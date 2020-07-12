Apartment List
/
MA
/
boston
/
back bay
Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:04 PM

121 Apartments for rent in Back Bay, Boston, MA

Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
41 Units Available
Garrison Square
32 Garrison St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,899
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,061
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,995
1356 sqft
A luxury community in trendy Back Bay. On-site amenities include a rooftop lounge, intimate courtyard gardens and elegant lobby amenities. Apartments feature satin wood flooring, wood-burning fireplaces and a high-end kitchen.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
45 Units Available
Avalon Exeter
77 Exeter St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,835
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,667
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,365
1359 sqft
Pet-friendly studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments near Charles River Basin in Boston, MA. Luxury homes in 28-story tower with easy access to Mass Pike, transit, shopping and dining. Modern kitchens.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
33 Units Available
Avalon at Prudential Center
780 Boylston St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,235
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,480
1305 sqft
Studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments located in the Back Bay. Apartments have great views from their balconies, plus features like granite counters and hardwood floors. Just a block from the Commonwealth Avenue Mall.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
28 Units Available
AVA Back Bay
790 Boylston St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,680
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,100
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,460
1226 sqft
Spacious layouts with beautiful wood flooring, energy efficient windows and ample storage. 24-hour fitness center. Heat, water and air conditioning included. Pet- friendly and eco-friendly living with on-site recycling.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 12:20pm
10 Units Available
Boylston Crossing
829 Boylston Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,750
326 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
850 sqft
Looking for an apartment in Boston, MA? Welcome to a new way of life in Boylston Crossing. Our spacious one and two bedroom apartments are perfectly located close to everything you need and everything you love.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 09:32am
$
17 Units Available
30 Dalton
30 Dalton St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,649
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,463
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$11,499
2362 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments available in centrally located complex, near I-90, Highway 9, Boston Common, Fenway Park and Green Line MBTA stops. In-unit laundry and air conditioning. Parking available.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 12:31pm
6 Units Available
St. Botolph Street
150 Saint Botolph St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,200
338 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,600
513 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance to Northeastern University and Boston Medical Center. Also close to Fenway Park and Back Bay area attractions. Residents enjoy easy access to multiple MBTA railway lines and bus stops.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
381 Commonwealth Ave Apt 5
381 Commonwealth Ave, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1200 sqft
5 Available 09/01/20 NO BROKER FEE!!! Huge, high ceilings, great detail. Includes heat and hot water. Laundry in building. Updated kitchen and bathrooms.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
160 Saint Botolph St Apt 3
160 Saint Botolph Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
600 sqft
3 Available 09/01/20 NO BROKER FEE!!!! Great Find on St. Botolph Street. This is a parlor level unit.... Gorgeous exposed brick, high ceilings, hardwood floors. Recently renovated kitchen and large deck!! Laundry in unit!. And the best part....

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
290 Newbury St Ste 3R
290 Newbury St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,225
Welcome to your new home in Back Bay.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
403 Commonwealth Ave Apt 1F
403 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,750
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This front facing studio apartment is located on the first floor of an ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS stone building, with hardwood floors throughout, loads of sunlight and an open kitchen. Laundry facilities are located in the building.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
4 Units Available
48 Hereford St # A
48 Hereford Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,800
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
825 sqft
2 bed, 1 bath unit available for lease on the corner of Newbury and Hereford Streets. Unit features modern kitchen and bath, wood floors. Available 9/1 - unfurnished. Hot Water and Gas Cooking included.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11 Marlborough St Apt 23
11 Marlborough Street, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,300
1st block of Marlborough, dog friendly Great brownstone on pretty Marlborough Street. Decent kitchen with dishwasher, high ceilings, hardwood floors, plenty of ornate detail. Includes heat and hot water.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6 Marlborough St # 44
6 Marlborough Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,300
500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
RENOVATED unit right on Boston Common. Elevator/Roofdeck, DOGS OK. Tons of space and sun. Dining area. King sized bedroom. Double closets. Tons of storage. High ceilings. Includes heat and hot water, laundry in building. Call today. (RLNE5672328)

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
49 Gloucester St Apt 2
49 Gloucester Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,275
513 sqft
NO BROKER FEE!!!! This location is AMAZING.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8 Garrison St Apt 403
8 Garrison Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,000
353 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
403 Available 09/01/20 Modern & chic! FURNISHED STUDIO at in historic Garrison Hall. FRONT FACING on to Garrison, this unit has a beautiful bay window and tons of natural sunlight.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
387 Marlborough St Apt 8R
387 Marlborough St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,200
- Studio on Marlborough street in Back Bay. - Spacious. - High ceilings. - Around the corner from Hynes Convention Center T stop and bus stop to Cambridge. - Fully equipped kitchen. - Walk in closet. - Hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
400 Marlborough
400 Marlborough Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
510 sqft
Available 8/1 or 9/1 - Welcome home to this Marlborough St. one bedroom home. Parlor level, South facing, with high ceilings, hardwood floors, and exposed brick. Open concept kitchen with breakfast bar, gas cooking, and dishwasher.

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
425 Beacon St.
425 Beacon Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,600
673 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
387 Marlborough St.
387 Marlborough Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,450
372 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
124 Beacon St.
124 Beacon Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,500
911 sqft
Outstanding Loft style one bedroom with oversized open den that can be utilized as a second bedroom or office. Spectacular tree top views from floor to ceiling windows in the living room/dining area.

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
389 Beacon St.
389 Beacon Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,950
360 sqft
Don't miss out on this Sunny studio on Beacon. Original refinished hardwood floors and crown moldings add tons of character to a unit that recently had its whole bathroom renovated.

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
393 Marlborough St.
393 Marlborough Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,950
395 sqft
Renovated studio on Marlborough Street. Features a new full kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a tile floor. The bathroom has new floor, wall and shower stall tiles as well as a new vanity.

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
534 Beacon St.
534 Beacon Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great south facing 1 bed 1 bath in the Charlesview. Unit features an open layout, well-proportioned rooms, hardwood floors, central heat, and air.
Back Bay
Neighborhood Guide
Renting in Back Bay, Boston, MA

Boston's most iconic neighborhood is home to sites like the Public Garden, where tree-lined streets envelop residents in a blanket of green space in the city. At just two miles from downtown Boston, Back Bay offers a walkable neighborhood where everything is at your fingertips from history to shopping.

It's hard to believe the area of Back Bay was once a swamp up until the 1800s. After the city grew overcrowded, poor immigrants from Ireland and beyond moved into the area. It wasn't long before Boston's elite realized the potential of the area and the cozy enclave it offered from the rest of the city.

After a brief exodus to the suburbs, locals came back to Back Bay, MA, to stay. The area is now built-up with coffee shops, bars, restaurants, elite shopping, and everything you could need against a stunning backdrop of colorful tulips and tree-lined streets. It’s hard to find a bad street in Back Bay to live on, however, you will pay higher prices near Boston Public Garden. Find your own apartment in Back Bay to live a fantasy scene right out of a movie where historic townhouses reign.

Transportation

Driving in Back Bay

Driving along Commonwealth Avenue takes you through the thick of the neighborhood and to Boston Public Garden. You can also hop on I-90 in Back Bay and sail over the Charles River to Memorial Drive and Massachusetts of Institute of Technology. Expect traffic anywhere you drive in Boston, but Back Bay is so stunning you might not mind the wait.

It is possible to find street parking in Back Bay, however, it will likely be a constant battle of beating the meters and moving your car for weekly street cleaning. Parking garages and monthly spots are less common but are possible to find in some areas of Back Bay. Although winters are harsh around Boston, Back Bay is a gorgeous place to take a walk and get everywhere you need to go, making it easy to forgo a car altogether.

Back Bay Public Transportation

Getting around by foot or public transportation is easy when you live in Back Bay. Hop on the Green Line to get to Symphony Hall, Hynes Convention Center, Copley Square, and other stops. The Orange Line also cruises along Massachusetts Avenue stretch just past the neighborhood boundaries for a quick commute. A commuter line is also available to areas like Providence. Ridesharing options are also available around Boston, like Lyft and Uber, as well as taxis.

Finding an apartment in Back Bay, Boston is competitive, where newcomers are looking for their own slice of this iconic Boston neighborhood. Bring along your apartment paperwork and deposit to move quickly on the best deals and get ready to live in the middle of Boston's rich history and beauty.

Demographics

Living in Back Bay, MA comes with a monied reputation where rents are notoriously high. Although the neighborhood is a desirable and pricey place to live, the apartment rents in Back Bay aren't much different from nearby communities.

If you love the idea of Back Bay, take a look at the charming brownstones where students from nearby Boston University, Northwestern, and other universities are called neighbors. You'll also find young professionals with an impressive salary and well-heeled retirees settling in to enjoy Back Bay living. More locals looking for Back Bay living are also looking into nearby Fenway and the South End area to find more options in their dream city.

Top Tourist Attractions

Some of Boston's top tourist attractions are found scattered throughout Back Bay, making it a playground for locals and tourists alike. Head to Copley Square to see the 1800s National Historic Landmark of Trinity Church. The square is also a perfect spot to relax on a weekend afternoon, where there's always something happening from informational exhibits to performances.

Back Bay is also home to the Boston Public Library, the first free, large municipal library in the United States. There's more to delight your artist endeavors at the Museum of Fine Arts with works from Claude Monet, a dedicated Arts of Islamic Cultures Gallery, ancient coins, and arts and crafts of America, among others.

Newbury Street is the place to find designer boutiques, art galleries, and cafes for a day of shopping and catching up with friends. You could spend the day just soaking up Newbury Street and spilling into the rest of Back Bay, so make time to connect with the neighborhood and get to know your new home.

Parks and Recreation

Beyond the rich history, Copley Square also offers an expanse of green space for a lazy morning coffee and chatting with neighbors. However, Boston Public Garden isn't just a park in Back Bay, it's a premier Victorian-era garden that draws scores of international visitors every year. Swan Boats glide along the lagoon, and resident swans and ducks come by to graze on stray bread crumbs.

During springtime, a carpet of vibrant tulips dazzles residents relieved to shed the wintery Boston days. Kids and grown-ups alike love the golden "Make Way for Ducklings" statues from the popular children's book. On Mother's Day, toddlers dress up as ducks and march in the Duckling Day parade.

Just beyond Boston Public Garden lies Boston Common that encroaches into downtown. As the oldest public park in the country, Boston Common was established in 1634 and the start of the historic Freedom Trail. When visitors come to see your new life in Back Bay, take them on a Freedom Trail tour that winds through Boston Common to learn more about the history of the city.

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA
Medford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAChelsea, MAEverett, MAWatertown Town, MAArlington, MABelmont, MAMilton, MA
Saugus, MADedham, MAWinchester, MAMelrose, MAStoneham, MAWoburn, MALexington, MANeedham, MALynn, MABraintree Town, MAHull, MAWakefield, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayDowntown BostonColumbia Point
Lower RoxburyMission Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music