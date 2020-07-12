121 Apartments for rent in Back Bay, Boston, MA
Boston's most iconic neighborhood is home to sites like the Public Garden, where tree-lined streets envelop residents in a blanket of green space in the city. At just two miles from downtown Boston, Back Bay offers a walkable neighborhood where everything is at your fingertips from history to shopping.
It's hard to believe the area of Back Bay was once a swamp up until the 1800s. After the city grew overcrowded, poor immigrants from Ireland and beyond moved into the area. It wasn't long before Boston's elite realized the potential of the area and the cozy enclave it offered from the rest of the city.
After a brief exodus to the suburbs, locals came back to Back Bay, MA, to stay. The area is now built-up with coffee shops, bars, restaurants, elite shopping, and everything you could need against a stunning backdrop of colorful tulips and tree-lined streets. It’s hard to find a bad street in Back Bay to live on, however, you will pay higher prices near Boston Public Garden. Find your own apartment in Back Bay to live a fantasy scene right out of a movie where historic townhouses reign.
Driving in Back Bay
Driving along Commonwealth Avenue takes you through the thick of the neighborhood and to Boston Public Garden. You can also hop on I-90 in Back Bay and sail over the Charles River to Memorial Drive and Massachusetts of Institute of Technology. Expect traffic anywhere you drive in Boston, but Back Bay is so stunning you might not mind the wait.
It is possible to find street parking in Back Bay, however, it will likely be a constant battle of beating the meters and moving your car for weekly street cleaning. Parking garages and monthly spots are less common but are possible to find in some areas of Back Bay. Although winters are harsh around Boston, Back Bay is a gorgeous place to take a walk and get everywhere you need to go, making it easy to forgo a car altogether.
Back Bay Public Transportation
Getting around by foot or public transportation is easy when you live in Back Bay. Hop on the Green Line to get to Symphony Hall, Hynes Convention Center, Copley Square, and other stops. The Orange Line also cruises along Massachusetts Avenue stretch just past the neighborhood boundaries for a quick commute. A commuter line is also available to areas like Providence. Ridesharing options are also available around Boston, like Lyft and Uber, as well as taxis.
Finding an apartment in Back Bay, Boston is competitive, where newcomers are looking for their own slice of this iconic Boston neighborhood. Bring along your apartment paperwork and deposit to move quickly on the best deals and get ready to live in the middle of Boston's rich history and beauty.
Living in Back Bay, MA comes with a monied reputation where rents are notoriously high. Although the neighborhood is a desirable and pricey place to live, the apartment rents in Back Bay aren't much different from nearby communities.
If you love the idea of Back Bay, take a look at the charming brownstones where students from nearby Boston University, Northwestern, and other universities are called neighbors. You'll also find young professionals with an impressive salary and well-heeled retirees settling in to enjoy Back Bay living. More locals looking for Back Bay living are also looking into nearby Fenway and the South End area to find more options in their dream city.
Some of Boston's top tourist attractions are found scattered throughout Back Bay, making it a playground for locals and tourists alike. Head to Copley Square to see the 1800s National Historic Landmark of Trinity Church. The square is also a perfect spot to relax on a weekend afternoon, where there's always something happening from informational exhibits to performances.
Back Bay is also home to the Boston Public Library, the first free, large municipal library in the United States. There's more to delight your artist endeavors at the Museum of Fine Arts with works from Claude Monet, a dedicated Arts of Islamic Cultures Gallery, ancient coins, and arts and crafts of America, among others.
Newbury Street is the place to find designer boutiques, art galleries, and cafes for a day of shopping and catching up with friends. You could spend the day just soaking up Newbury Street and spilling into the rest of Back Bay, so make time to connect with the neighborhood and get to know your new home.
Beyond the rich history, Copley Square also offers an expanse of green space for a lazy morning coffee and chatting with neighbors. However, Boston Public Garden isn't just a park in Back Bay, it's a premier Victorian-era garden that draws scores of international visitors every year. Swan Boats glide along the lagoon, and resident swans and ducks come by to graze on stray bread crumbs.
During springtime, a carpet of vibrant tulips dazzles residents relieved to shed the wintery Boston days. Kids and grown-ups alike love the golden "Make Way for Ducklings" statues from the popular children's book. On Mother's Day, toddlers dress up as ducks and march in the Duckling Day parade.
Just beyond Boston Public Garden lies Boston Common that encroaches into downtown. As the oldest public park in the country, Boston Common was established in 1634 and the start of the historic Freedom Trail. When visitors come to see your new life in Back Bay, take them on a Freedom Trail tour that winds through Boston Common to learn more about the history of the city.