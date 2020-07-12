121 Apartments for rent in Back Bay, Boston, MA

Boston's most iconic neighborhood is home to sites like the Public Garden, where tree-lined streets envelop residents in a blanket of green space in the city. At just two miles from downtown Boston, Back Bay offers a walkable neighborhood where everything is at your fingertips from history to shopping.

It's hard to believe the area of Back Bay was once a swamp up until the 1800s. After the city grew overcrowded, poor immigrants from Ireland and beyond moved into the area. It wasn't long before Boston's elite realized the potential of the area and the cozy enclave it offered from the rest of the city.

After a brief exodus to the suburbs, locals came back to Back Bay, MA, to stay. The area is now built-up with coffee shops, bars, restaurants, elite shopping, and everything you could need against a stunning backdrop of colorful tulips and tree-lined streets. It’s hard to find a bad street in Back Bay to live on, however, you will pay higher prices near Boston Public Garden. Find your own apartment in Back Bay to live a fantasy scene right out of a movie where historic townhouses reign.