116 Furnished Apartments for rent in Boston, MA

D Street - West Broadway
51 Units Available
Park Lane Seaport
1 Park Ln, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,500
651 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,804
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,552
1063 sqft
Located moments away from the Massachusetts Turnpike, this community is a short drive from shopping and dining options. Recently renovated units feature hardwood flooring. Amenities include gym, clubhouse and beautiful view of the waterfront.
$
Jamaica Hills - Pond
13 Units Available
Bell Olmsted Park
161 S Huntington Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,400
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,560
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,170
974 sqft
Beautiful apartments with great location. Adjacent to Olmstead Park, Jamaica Pond and downtown Centre Street shopping. Spacious units with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. On-site amenities include specialty concierge services, gym and cyber cafe.
Coolidge Corner
32 Units Available
E3 Apartments
65 Brainerd Rd, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,486
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,865
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,018
971 sqft
Smoke-free units available. Recently renovated, furnished apartments with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and private balcony. Swimming pool, 24-hour gym and outdoor grill. Green community with gardens and dog park.
Chinatown - Leather District
34 Units Available
660 Washington
660 Washington St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,700
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,010
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,860
1037 sqft
Recently renovated residences with walnut flooring, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy a gym, indoor pool and massage room on site. Close to Orange and Green T-stops and I-90. Right near Boston Common.
South End
144 Units Available
345 Harrison Avenue
345 Harrison Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,499
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,858
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,225
1021 sqft
Never-lived-in apartment community featuring a sky deck, a resort-style pool, a dog park and an on-site CVS pharmacy. Interiors boast chef's kitchens, keyless entry, in-unit laundry and California closets. Near South End's "Restaurant Row."
D Street - West Broadway
81 Units Available
100 Pier 4
100 Pier 4 Blvd., Boston, MA
Studio
$2,523
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,715
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,467
1034 sqft
Rising 21 stories above the Boston Seaport, 100 Pier 4 is the must-have address near downtown.
Back Bay
41 Units Available
Garrison Square
32 Garrison St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,327
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,580
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,907
1356 sqft
A luxury community in trendy Back Bay. On-site amenities include a rooftop lounge, intimate courtyard gardens and elegant lobby amenities. Apartments feature satin wood flooring, wood-burning fireplaces and a high-end kitchen.
West End
32 Units Available
Emerson Place
1 Emerson Place Suite 8N, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,225
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,650
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,355
1200 sqft
Building is on the Charles River with views of Charlesbank Park. Offers community basketball court, bocce court, tennis court and more. Conveniently located next to the Longfellow Bridge and the Massachusetts General Hospital.
West End
18 Units Available
The West End Apartments-Asteria, Villas and Vesta
4 Emerson Pl, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,505
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,830
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,710
1242 sqft
Convenient location near the Thoreau Path. Apartments offer sweeping views of the Charles River and Boston Harbor through large windows and from private balconies. Prepare meals at the kitchen's island while enjoying the scenery.
Downtown Boston
60 Units Available
AVA Theater District
45 Stuart St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,555
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,814
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,485
1109 sqft
Apartment homes with stunning views, stainless steel appliances and modern hard surface flooring. Fitness center, outdoor patio and rooftop lounge with grilling and entertaining areas.
Back Bay
33 Units Available
Avalon at Prudential Center
780 Boylston St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,196
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,360
1304 sqft
Studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments located in the Back Bay. Apartments have great views from their balconies, plus features like granite counters and hardwood floors. Just a block from the Commonwealth Avenue Mall.
Medford Street - The Neck
35 Units Available
The Harvey
50 Hood Park Drive, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,240
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,590
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,585
984 sqft
The Harvey is as unique as you are. Located in Hood Park, the newest neighborhood in Boston, The Harvey is a short subway or bike ride from downtown Boston and Cambridge.
D Street - West Broadway
9 Units Available
West Square
320 D St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,800
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,310
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,050
1010 sqft
Located just a few miles from Logan International Airport and the Seaport District, this complex is ideal for anyone who needs to access the MBTA Red Line Subway. Amenities include dishwashers, fireplaces, and more.
South End
56 Units Available
The Smith
89 E Dedham St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,723
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,123
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,098
1075 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Now preleasing for 9/1 move-in!
Chinatown - Leather District
130 Units Available
62 on the Park
62 Boylston Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,100
419 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,600
507 sqft
An impressive location, modern apartments and first-class tenant services combine to make 62 Boylston Street one of Boston's most convenient locations to experience true city living.

Downtown Boston
1 Unit Available
30 Devonshire Street
30 Devonshire Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
824 sqft
I have pleasure in offering this unique modern one bedroom Apartment, which is offered fully furnished to a high standard throughout. The lounge is a good size with a spacious and fully equipped kitchen.

South End
1 Unit Available
684 Massachusetts Avenue #4
684 Massachusetts Ave, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
718 sqft
South End 2 Bd 1 Bath Condo w Central Air, W/D, and Parking Fully Furnished - Cant miss with South End living! This 2 Bd 1 bath condo boasts granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, breakfast counter and SubZero wine fridge.

Back Bay
1 Unit Available
8 Garrison St Apt 403
8 Garrison Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,000
353 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
403 Available 09/01/20 Modern & chic! FURNISHED STUDIO at in historic Garrison Hall. FRONT FACING on to Garrison, this unit has a beautiful bay window and tons of natural sunlight.

Back Bay
1 Unit Available
483 Beacon St Apt 96
483 Beacon Street, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,695
480 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Turn Key, ready to move in fully-furnished condo with enchanting Back Bay views.

Back Bay
1 Unit Available
483 Beacon St Apt 966
483 Beacon St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,695
483 sqft
MOVE RIGHT IN to this Back Bay Fully furnished condo with million-dollar panoramic views of the Boston skyline, Charles River, MIT campus, and Cambridge from this 9th floor unit.

St. Marks
1 Unit Available
545 Adams St
545 Adams Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
686 sqft
Two spacious bedrooms with hardwood flooring and an open layout gives plenty of room for entertaining. Email adamsst@m-reilly.com for more info or to set up a viewing. (RLNE5855193)

Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood
1 Unit Available
896 Beacon St Side Entrance
896 Beacon Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,600
896 Beacon St Side Entrance Available 09/01/20 Fully Furnished - 1 Bed 1 Bath in Fenway Area - Virtual Tour Available! - This fantastic 1 bedroom condo in Boston's Audubon Circle neighborhood is Available for a 9/1/20 move in! This is Boston city

South End
1 Unit Available
529 Columbus Ave
529 Columbus Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,999
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AMAZING OPPORTUNITY to live in the South End in a parlor level, front facing FURNISHED studio with elevator, common laundry and breathtaking ROOF DECK.

Back Bay
4 Units Available
48 Hereford St # A
48 Hereford Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,000
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
750 sqft
2 bed, 1 bath unit available for lease on the corner of Newbury and Hereford Streets. Unit features modern kitchen and bath, wood floors. Available 9/1 - unfurnished. Hot Water and Gas Cooking included.

June 2020 Boston Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Boston Rent Report. Boston rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Boston rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Boston rents declined moderately over the past month

Boston rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Boston stand at $1,709 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,119 for a two-bedroom. Boston's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Boston Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Boston over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Boston metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Brockton has the least expensive rents in the Boston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,528; the city has also seen rents fall by 1.5% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Somerville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,205, while one-bedrooms go for $1,778.

    Other large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Boston

    As rents have fallen slightly in Boston, many other large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most similar cities across the country, Boston is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Massachusetts as a whole logging rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.2% in Worcester.
    • Boston's median two-bedroom rent of $2,119 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.4% decline in Boston.
    • While rents in Boston fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Seattle (+1.2%), Chicago (+0.8%), and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Boston than most other large cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,181, where Boston is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Boston
    $1,710
    $2,120
    -0.3%
    -0.4%
    Lowell
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Cambridge
    $1,850
    $2,300
    -0.9%
    0.2%
    Brockton
    $1,230
    $1,530
    0.8%
    -1.5%
    Quincy
    $1,540
    $1,910
    -0.6%
    1.1%
    Newton
    $1,830
    $2,270
    -0.7%
    -0.4%
    Lawrence
    $1,460
    $1,810
    0.1%
    1%
    Somerville
    $1,780
    $2,210
    0
    3.9%
    Framingham
    $1,580
    $1,960
    -0.4%
    3.5%
    Haverhill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Waltham
    $1,740
    $2,160
    -0.3%
    -0.6%
    Malden
    $1,530
    $1,900
    -0.3%
    4.5%
    Brookline
    $2,190
    $2,720
    0.3%
    2.7%
    Medford
    $1,700
    $2,100
    -0.3%
    -3%
    Revere
    $1,350
    $1,670
    -1.1%
    -3.2%
    Peabody
    $1,570
    $1,950
    0.1%
    3.8%
    Salem
    $1,440
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    2.1%
    Beverly
    $1,370
    $1,700
    0
    2.6%
    Marlborough
    $1,310
    $1,650
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Woburn
    $1,590
    $1,970
    -0.8%
    -1.6%
    Chelsea
    $1,660
    $2,060
    -0.8%
    2.5%
    Melrose
    $1,390
    $1,720
    -0.7%
    -5.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

