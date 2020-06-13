/
/
chelsea
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:23 PM
1318 Apartments for rent in Chelsea, MA📍
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:53pm
Broadway
8 Units Available
One Webster Apartments
1 Webster Ave, Chelsea, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,850
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,359
926 sqft
Provides easy access to commuting routes, such as I-93 and Route 1. One- and two-bedroom apartments with oversized windows, gourmet-style kitchens and carpeted bedrooms. Laundry, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center located on-site.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Soldiers Home
19 Units Available
Parkside Commons
100 Stockton St, Chelsea, MA
Studio
$1,602
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,747
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,147
1002 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments have oversized floor plans. Fully-equipped kitchens feature efficient appliances. The complex has a pool and a recently renovated fitness center. Located by Paul A. Dever Park.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Admirals Hill
8 Units Available
Axis Admiral's Hill
325 Commandants Way, Chelsea, MA
Studio
$1,810
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,970
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1261 sqft
Luxurious apartment homes with designer amenities. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, gas fireplaces, and oversized bathrooms with soaking tubs. Easy access to public transit. Covered parking available.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lower Broadway
1 Unit Available
56 Beacon St 2
56 Beacon Street, Chelsea, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1010 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 In the "Beacon Hill" of Chelsea 2B/1B - Property Id: 136815 Iconic Chelsea Waterfront brick row house 2 beds, 1 bath apartment in a well maintained building.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Belingham Square
1 Unit Available
107 Shurtleff St. Unit 3
107 Shurtleff Street, Chelsea, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1000 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5823172)
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Belingham Square
1 Unit Available
18 Congress Ave Unit 1
18 Congress Ave, Chelsea, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1200 sqft
This newly-built 3 bed, 2 full bath condo is right in the heart of the ever-growing downtown Chelsea neighborhood, and a perfect a way to be close to Boston without the Boston prices. This 1,200 sq. ft.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Belingham Square
1 Unit Available
113 Congress Ave.
113 Congress Avenue, Chelsea, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1100 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Addison-Orange
1 Unit Available
84 Spruce
84 Spruce Street, Chelsea, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,154
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Soldiers Home
1 Unit Available
70 Warren Ave.
70 Warren Avenue, Chelsea, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
860 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Lower Broadway
1 Unit Available
17 Beacon
17 Beacon Street, Chelsea, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3000 sqft
Stunning, friendly, 3 bed+/3 bath brownstone on a beautiful tree- and brownstone-lined block seconds from the Chelsea waterfront with stunning views of the Harbor and the Boston Skyline.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Broadway
1 Unit Available
324 Broadway
324 Broadway, Chelsea, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1200 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Belingham Square
1 Unit Available
375 Broadway
375 Broadway, Chelsea, MA
Studio
$1,700
807 sqft
Amazing luxury loft apartment located in Downtown Chelsea just minutes from Boston, Cambridge and the new Encore Casino! This huge studio is only a few blocks to Chelsea Station! Seconds to restaurants/shops.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Broadway
1 Unit Available
39 Cary Ave.
39 Cary Avenue, Chelsea, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
809 sqft
2 bed 1 bath condo that has undertaken many recent upgrades. The whole unit has a fresh coat of paint and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout lead to a private balcony.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Lower Broadway
1 Unit Available
100 Broadway
100 Broadway, Chelsea, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1253 sqft
Are you looking to rent a beautiful, renovated, pet friendly, 3 bedroom condo with private outdoor deck and city views? This is your place! The condo is located in the Waterfront neighborhood of Chelsea, which is the happening! Located walking
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 10:52am
Belingham Square
1 Unit Available
28 Hawthorne Street
28 Hawthorn Street, Chelsea, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
8 Hawthorne Street Apt #1, Chelsea, MA 02150 - 3 BR 3 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Egi Gjikondi, Broad Street Boutique Realty, (781) 605-8924. Available from: 06/11/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. 06/01 Video Tour: https://www.youtube.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Belingham Square
1 Unit Available
315 Broadway
315 Broadway, Chelsea, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1036 sqft
Introducing 315 Broadway- A brand new 46-unit luxury apartment development in the heart of Winter Hill, Somerville.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Belingham Square
1 Unit Available
113 Congress Ave Unit 1 - 3
113 Congress Ave, Chelsea, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1500 sqft
Completely remodeled unit. Brand new Kitchens and Baths. Hardwood Floors.
Results within 1 mile of Chelsea
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:33pm
Thompson Square - Bunker Hill
14 Units Available
Harborview at the Navy Yard
250 1st Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,499
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,322
1367 sqft
Waterfront apartments, studio to three-bedroom, close to Tobin Memorial Bridge. Great options for commuters, as residents have access to a discounted water taxi, shuttle to Government Center, and MBTA just steps away.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
$
Lower Mystic Basin
56 Units Available
The Pioneer
1760 Revere Beach Parkway, Everett, MA
Studio
$2,130
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,224
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,906
1099 sqft
Every adventurer needs a home base to rest, relax, and refuel-welcome to yours. Spacious open-concept homes invite small gatherings, while private balconies* offer a quiet place to soak in the Boston skyline.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
Lower Mystic Basin
23 Units Available
The Batch Yard
25 Charlton St, Everett, MA
Studio
$2,007
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,258
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,816
1089 sqft
Upscale studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments just five minutes to downtown Boston and ten minutes to North Station. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, Nest thermostats, patio/balcony. Pool, rooftop deck with grilling.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 10 at 05:26pm
Harbor View - Orient Heights
3 Units Available
Pratt Place
16-30 Pratt Pl, Revere, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,635
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
780 sqft
Pratt Place is conveniently located to Suffolk Downs, Logan Airport, and Rte. I95 with easy access to Boston. Shopping is right around the corner. Our buildings are modern and immaculately maintained.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
39 Units Available
Boston East
126 Border Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,251
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,427
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,493
1042 sqft
Wireless entry using smartphones, free Wi-Fi in common areas and storage including refrigeration. Walk to the Blue Line Maverick T stop and the water Taxi. Air-conditioned units with contemporary kitchens.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
33 Units Available
The Eddy
10 New St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,300
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,600
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
846 sqft
Modern homes with views of the Boston skyline. Bike storage and parking available. Tenants get access to a pool, fire pit and gym. Easy access to Logan International Airport. Near Lo Presti Park.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eagle Hill
1 Unit Available
83 Eutaw Street #1
83 Eutaw St, Boston, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1600 sqft
East Boston - Charming 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Bi-Level Condo, Laundry in UNIT! Small Pets Ok! - Eutaw Street, East Boston Available Now! Charming 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Bi-Level Condo + Laundry in UNIT. Heat & Hot Water Included.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Chelsea, the median rent is $1,454 for a studio, $1,659 for a 1-bedroom, $2,057 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,585 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Chelsea, check out our monthly Chelsea Rent Report.
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Chelsea include Broadway.
Some of the colleges located in the Chelsea area include Rhode Island College, Providence College, Becker College, Hult International Business School, and Berklee College of Music. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NH
Malden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MAWilmington, MAEverett, MASalem, MAMelrose, MACranston, RIDanvers, MA