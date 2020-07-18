807 W 36th - 2-East.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

10 unit 1 commercial building. The building has been total redone in 2010. Each apartment has there own deck. Pictures available on our website or Facebook

Website:Emeraldmanagementgroup.net