807 W 36th - 2-East
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:31 PM
807 W 36th - 2-East
807 W 36th St
·
No Longer Available
Location
807 W 36th St, Chicago, IL 60609
Bridgeport
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
10 unit 1 commercial building. The building has been total redone in 2010. Each apartment has there own deck. Pictures available on our website or Facebook
Website:Emeraldmanagementgroup.net
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 807 W 36th - 2-East have any available units?
807 W 36th - 2-East doesn't have any available units at this time.
Chicago, IL
.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Chicago Rent Report
.
What amenities does 807 W 36th - 2-East have?
Some of 807 W 36th - 2-East's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors.
Amenities section
.
Is 807 W 36th - 2-East currently offering any rent specials?
807 W 36th - 2-East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 W 36th - 2-East pet-friendly?
No, 807 W 36th - 2-East is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Chicago
.
Does 807 W 36th - 2-East offer parking?
No, 807 W 36th - 2-East does not offer parking.
Does 807 W 36th - 2-East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 W 36th - 2-East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 W 36th - 2-East have a pool?
No, 807 W 36th - 2-East does not have a pool.
Does 807 W 36th - 2-East have accessible units?
No, 807 W 36th - 2-East does not have accessible units.
Does 807 W 36th - 2-East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 807 W 36th - 2-East has units with dishwashers.
