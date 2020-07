Amenities

Unit Amenities refrigerator air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan extra storage oven range recently renovated smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed elevator parking on-site laundry cc payments internet access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

2630 N. Hampden is truly a Lincoln Park gem. You’ll find yourself in a spacious apartment with plenty of windows and even more closet space (take advantage of those close-by shops!) Although Lincoln Park is an ultra safe neighborhood, rest easy knowing that the building is equipped with 24 hour security surveillance and secured entry system.