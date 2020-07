Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator bathtub ceiling fan oven Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed

Attractive courtyard building w/ studio and 1 bedroom apartments available. Only Short walk to 2 bus lines, right off of Ashland. Every unit has:

FREE HEAT

Hardwood floors!

Laundry room on-site,

Vintage kitchens

Solid water pressure in bathroom

Plenty of closet space

Assigned building engineer.

** Limited parking available.



professional management company with over 50 years experience.



24 hour emergency call center.



Paulina near Peterson



Call ICM Properties, Inc. for details or to arrange for a showing @ 773 549-5443



To see a list of other ICM properties in your price range go to our website @ http://www.icmproperties.com/find.php