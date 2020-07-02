2318 North Southport Ave. Apt.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel oven Property Amenities on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed

Trendy Southport location!



- hardwood floors throughout

- Laundry room in basement

- limited parking available

- be sure to inquire about a spot

- half mile to El and about 5 blocks to DePaul

- professional management company with over 50 years experience

- 24 hour emergency call center

- no security deposit



Southport near Fullerton



Call ICM Properties, Inc. for details or to arrange a showing @ 773 549-5443