2318 North Southport Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614 Lincoln Park
2 Bedrooms
Unit 2318-G · Avail. now
$1,595
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 865 sqft
Unit 2318-1R · Avail. now
$1,695
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 835 sqft
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
Trendy Southport location!
- hardwood floors throughout - Laundry room in basement - limited parking available - be sure to inquire about a spot - half mile to El and about 5 blocks to DePaul - professional management company with over 50 years experience - 24 hour emergency call center - no security deposit
Southport near Fullerton
Call ICM Properties, Inc. for details or to arrange a showing @ 773 549-5443
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $350 per applicant
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $100 per pet
limit: 3
rent: $25/month per pet
Parking Details: Surface Lot: 1 per leaseholder.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2318 North Southport Ave. Apt. have any available units?
2318 North Southport Ave. Apt. has 2 units available starting at $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2318 North Southport Ave. Apt. have?
Some of 2318 North Southport Ave. Apt.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2318 North Southport Ave. Apt. currently offering any rent specials?
2318 North Southport Ave. Apt. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2318 North Southport Ave. Apt. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2318 North Southport Ave. Apt. is pet friendly.
Does 2318 North Southport Ave. Apt. offer parking?
Yes, 2318 North Southport Ave. Apt. offers parking.
Does 2318 North Southport Ave. Apt. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2318 North Southport Ave. Apt. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2318 North Southport Ave. Apt. have a pool?
No, 2318 North Southport Ave. Apt. does not have a pool.
Does 2318 North Southport Ave. Apt. have accessible units?
No, 2318 North Southport Ave. Apt. does not have accessible units.
Does 2318 North Southport Ave. Apt. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2318 North Southport Ave. Apt. has units with dishwashers.