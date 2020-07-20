Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage oven recently renovated Property Amenities accessible clubhouse doorman elevator gym pool internet access cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr concierge 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage car charging dog park fire pit hot tub lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet

Perfectly positioned in the heart of the Gold Coast, Two West offers breathtaking views, sleek apartment features and unrivaled amenities. Select from one-, two- or three-bedroom layouts, offering features like foyers, oversized living areas, separate dining rooms and private balconies. Entertain friends indoors or out, with amenities ranging from an intimate dining lounge to a meditation garden. Now proudly managed by Bozzuto, Two West is the height of modern luxe living.



One step inside Two West and it’s clear that this artistic triumph transcends the ordinary. Designed with a vision for the future—and your specifications at hand—these apartment homes are a brilliant mix of style, space, modern convenience and personalized attention. Once smaller units have been transformed into monumental living spaces of a magnitude too luxurious for words. Floor-to-ceiling windows deliver fully on their promise of sensational city views, smooth marble and rich hardwood connect in seamless visual synchronicity, while stately foyers and private balconies all add an air of pre-eminence.



But Two West is not solely about its sheer beauty. From the outdoor pool and hot tub, to a state-of-the-art fitness center, massage room, dining lounge and meditation garden, its suite of amenities adds personality on a grand scale. Coupled with a Resident Experience Manager to ensure that every moment suits your fancy and meets your needs and this is a living experience made exclusively yours. Situated in the heart of Chicago’s affluent Gold Coast, in the midst of upscale shopping, celebrated eateries and cultural opportunities, Two West asks you to sacrifice nothing—and have it all.