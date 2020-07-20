All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:33 PM

Two West

Open Now until 6pm
2 W Delaware Pl · (833) 517-0736
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Lease and enjoy up to two months free on select units. Contact us today to schedule your virtual tour!
Location

2 W Delaware Pl, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1805 · Avail. now

$3,549

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 920 sqft

Unit 0601 · Avail. now

$3,549

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit 1704 · Avail. now

$3,635

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 945 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0503 · Avail. now

$4,658

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1275 sqft

Unit 0908 · Avail. Aug 15

$4,706

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1315 sqft

Unit 0903 · Avail. Sep 7

$4,748

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1280 sqft

See 8+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2901 · Avail. Jul 29

$7,740

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1920 sqft

Unit 1701 · Avail. now

$8,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1920 sqft

Unit 2001 · Avail. Sep 9

$8,316

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1920 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Two West.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
pool
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr concierge
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
car charging
dog park
fire pit
hot tub
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
trash valet
Perfectly positioned in the heart of the Gold Coast, Two West offers breathtaking views, sleek apartment features and unrivaled amenities. Select from one-, two- or three-bedroom layouts, offering features like foyers, oversized living areas, separate dining rooms and private balconies. Entertain friends indoors or out, with amenities ranging from an intimate dining lounge to a meditation garden. Now proudly managed by Bozzuto, Two West is the height of modern luxe living.

One step inside Two West and it’s clear that this artistic triumph transcends the ordinary. Designed with a vision for the future—and your specifications at hand—these apartment homes are a brilliant mix of style, space, modern convenience and personalized attention. Once smaller units have been transformed into monumental living spaces of a magnitude too luxurious for words. Floor-to-ceiling windows deliver fully on their promise of sensational city views, smooth marble and rich hardwood connect in seamless visual synchronicity, while stately foyers and private balconies all add an air of pre-eminence.

But Two West is not solely about its sheer beauty. From the outdoor pool and hot tub, to a state-of-the-art fitness center, massage room, dining lounge and meditation garden, its suite of amenities adds personality on a grand scale. Coupled with a Resident Experience Manager to ensure that every moment suits your fancy and meets your needs and this is a living experience made exclusively yours. Situated in the heart of Chicago’s affluent Gold Coast, in the midst of upscale shopping, celebrated eateries and cultural opportunities, Two West asks you to sacrifice nothing—and have it all.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per appicant
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $400 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions. Weight limit: 75 lbs.
Parking Details: Attached heated parking garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Two West have any available units?
Two West has 28 units available starting at $3,549 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does Two West have?
Some of Two West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Two West currently offering any rent specials?
Two West is offering the following rent specials: Lease and enjoy up to two months free on select units. Contact us today to schedule your virtual tour!
Is Two West pet-friendly?
Yes, Two West is pet friendly.
Does Two West offer parking?
Yes, Two West offers parking.
Does Two West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Two West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Two West have a pool?
Yes, Two West has a pool.
Does Two West have accessible units?
Yes, Two West has accessible units.
Does Two West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Two West has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Two West?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List's Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

