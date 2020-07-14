All apartments in Chicago
4600 North Winchester Ave.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 PM

4600 North Winchester Ave.

Open Now until 6pm
4600 N Winchester Ave · (773) 570-2491
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4600 N Winchester Ave, Chicago, IL 60640
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 4600-2X · Avail. Aug 1

$875

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 380 sqft

Unit 4600-1R · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 355 sqft

Unit 4600-3T · Avail. Sep 1

$950

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 350 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 4600 North Winchester Ave..

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
oven
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
media room
cats allowed
4600-06 N. Winchester / 1940-54 W. Wilson

This Ravenswood corner building hosts studio, 1, and 2-bedroom apartments, having both vintage and modern options. They range in size from 350 to 820 sqft.

Amenities vary per unit, but may include:

FREE Heat OR Central Air
Designated Building Engineer
Hardwood Floors
Dishwasher
On-Site Laundry
Updated units might also have SS Appliances and Granite Countertops.

The Ravenswood Neighborhood is situated among the Lincoln Square Community, having no shortage of options for dining and shopping. A few favorite local attractions include The Old Town School of Folk Music, The Davis Theater, Lillstreet Art Center, River Valley Ranch/Farmer’s Table Restaurant & Grocery, and annual festivals such as the Taste of Ravenswood and the Ravenswood Art Walk.

From this location it is easy to get around the city via the Brown Line, with the Damen Station being only a couple of blocks away. Nearby bus-stops include the Damen (#50) and Lawrence

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-11 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50, only for cosigner
Deposit: None!
Move-in Fees: $350 per person
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $100 pet registration fee
rent: $25 Pet rent per pet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4600 North Winchester Ave. have any available units?
4600 North Winchester Ave. has 5 units available starting at $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4600 North Winchester Ave. have?
Some of 4600 North Winchester Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4600 North Winchester Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4600 North Winchester Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4600 North Winchester Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4600 North Winchester Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 4600 North Winchester Ave. offer parking?
No, 4600 North Winchester Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 4600 North Winchester Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4600 North Winchester Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4600 North Winchester Ave. have a pool?
No, 4600 North Winchester Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4600 North Winchester Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4600 North Winchester Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4600 North Winchester Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4600 North Winchester Ave. has units with dishwashers.
