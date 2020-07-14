4600 North Winchester Ave.

Amenities

4600-06 N. Winchester / 1940-54 W. Wilson



This Ravenswood corner building hosts studio, 1, and 2-bedroom apartments, having both vintage and modern options. They range in size from 350 to 820 sqft.



Amenities vary per unit, but may include:



FREE Heat OR Central Air

Designated Building Engineer

Hardwood Floors

Dishwasher

On-Site Laundry

Updated units might also have SS Appliances and Granite Countertops.



The Ravenswood Neighborhood is situated among the Lincoln Square Community, having no shortage of options for dining and shopping. A few favorite local attractions include The Old Town School of Folk Music, The Davis Theater, Lillstreet Art Center, River Valley Ranch/Farmer’s Table Restaurant & Grocery, and annual festivals such as the Taste of Ravenswood and the Ravenswood Art Walk.



From this location it is easy to get around the city via the Brown Line, with the Damen Station being only a couple of blocks away. Nearby bus-stops include the Damen (#50) and Lawrence