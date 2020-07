Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse doorman 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub sauna cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly lobby pool table

For those who dream of never leaving your favorite resort, Axis Apartments and Lofts is just for you. Living at Axis means New Year’s eve toasts against Chicago’s breathtaking skyline. It’s warm summer days, grilling on the Sky Park and lounging next to the cool blue waters of our indoor pool. It’s spa-inspired afternoons, sweating in our state-of-the-art fitness center and detoxing in our sauna. It’s scenic bike rides to Navy Pier and a hop, skip, and a jump from Lakeshore Drive. It’s life at the crossroads of Chicago’s active heart – the prestigious Streeterville neighborhood. It’s your apartment living fantasies realized.