All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 679 N Peoria St 1s.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
679 N Peoria St 1s
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

679 N Peoria St 1s

679 N Peoria St · (773) 318-3881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
West Town
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

679 N Peoria St, Chicago, IL 60642
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1s · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
SPACIOUS AND MODERN 2 BEDROOM CONDO WITH PARKING! - Property Id: 293100

Spacious 2 bedroom condo with abundant upgrades and includes garage parking. Located in West Town/River West neighborhood and close proximity to Loop, expressway, Blue line and buss. Walk to coffee shops, restaurants, bars and shops. Floor to ceiling windows, modern window treatments, spacious steam shower with four body sprays, and stylish finishes. Surround sound in living room with in-wall iPod docking station. Large, west-facing outdoor terrace overlooking a quiet, neighborhood street. Non smokers, please. Available July 1!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293100
Property Id 293100

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5829841)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 679 N Peoria St 1s have any available units?
679 N Peoria St 1s has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 679 N Peoria St 1s have?
Some of 679 N Peoria St 1s's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 679 N Peoria St 1s currently offering any rent specials?
679 N Peoria St 1s isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 679 N Peoria St 1s pet-friendly?
No, 679 N Peoria St 1s is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 679 N Peoria St 1s offer parking?
Yes, 679 N Peoria St 1s does offer parking.
Does 679 N Peoria St 1s have units with washers and dryers?
No, 679 N Peoria St 1s does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 679 N Peoria St 1s have a pool?
No, 679 N Peoria St 1s does not have a pool.
Does 679 N Peoria St 1s have accessible units?
No, 679 N Peoria St 1s does not have accessible units.
Does 679 N Peoria St 1s have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 679 N Peoria St 1s has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 679 N Peoria St 1s?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

8456 S Wabash Ave
8456 S Wabash Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
777 South State
2 E 8th St
Chicago, IL 60605
6822 N Wayne
6822 North Wayne Avenue
Chicago, IL 60626
180 W Adams
180 West Adams Street
Chicago, IL 60603
7801-03 S Cornell
7801 S Cornell Ave
Chicago, IL 60649
Reside on Jackson
1241-1245 W Jackson Blvd
Chicago, IL 60607
537 West Melrose
537 W Melrose St
Chicago, IL 60657
Coeval
51E 14th Street
Chicago, IL 60605

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity