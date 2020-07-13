5508 S. Cornell Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance bike storage on-site laundry

5500 S. Cornell apartments are located on Hyde Park's Restaurant Row where you can find a variety of international cuisines for every palette. This small property consists large 4 bedroom apartments for rent located on the tree-lined avenue named for Paul Cornell, who initiated the development of Hyde Park in 1853. Our 4 Bedroom apartment include dishwashers, washers/dryers, large windows for natural light, hardwood floors, back porches and more. 24/7 emergency maintenance service, a dedicated resident services center, bike storageand package pick-up are a few of our building amenities.



Nearby CTA bus stop, Metra station and the University of Chicago's complimentary shuttle service make the property easily accessible not just to the university of Chicago, but to the entire city. 5508 S. Cornell sits at the heart of a vibrant neighborhood, as Hyde Park is brimming with museums, restaurants, bookstores, public parks, and even beaches. Nearby is Jackson park, a beautiful stretch of land accompanied by series of lagoons designed by Frederick Law Olmsted, with several trails along the water. Less than a mile away is there are over 15,000 objects to view at the University of Chicago's free Smart Museum's collection. A selection is displayed in four permanent collection galleries dedicated to modern art, Asian art, European art, and contemporary art. There is also an on-site cafe and an outdoor sculpture garden. The Hyde Park Art Center, the oldest alternative art venue in the city dedicated to the visual arts, is also nearby our apartments in Hyde Park. You can attend frequent events like artist talks, poetry readings, and music performances. This is just a small portion of the expansive list of things to do in our neighborhood- we encourage you to come and check it out our Hyde Park apartments for yourself!



Please contact a member of our friendly leasing staff if you would like to set up a tour of these design-inspired apartments in Hyde Park!