All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 5508 S. Cornell Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
5508 S. Cornell Avenue
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:22 AM

5508 S. Cornell Avenue

Open Now until 6pm
5508 S Cornell Ave · (773) 570-2293
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Hyde Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5508 S Cornell Ave, Chicago, IL 60637
Hyde Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 14 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 5508 S. Cornell Avenue.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
bike storage
on-site laundry
5500 S. Cornell apartments are located on Hyde Park's Restaurant Row where you can find a variety of international cuisines for every palette. This small property consists large 4 bedroom apartments for rent located on the tree-lined avenue named for Paul Cornell, who initiated the development of Hyde Park in 1853. Our 4 Bedroom apartment include dishwashers, washers/dryers, large windows for natural light, hardwood floors, back porches and more. 24/7 emergency maintenance service, a dedicated resident services center, bike storageand package pick-up are a few of our building amenities.

Nearby CTA bus stop, Metra station and the University of Chicago's complimentary shuttle service make the property easily accessible not just to the university of Chicago, but to the entire city. 5508 S. Cornell sits at the heart of a vibrant neighborhood, as Hyde Park is brimming with museums, restaurants, bookstores, public parks, and even beaches. Nearby is Jackson park, a beautiful stretch of land accompanied by series of lagoons designed by Frederick Law Olmsted, with several trails along the water. Less than a mile away is there are over 15,000 objects to view at the University of Chicago's free Smart Museum's collection. A selection is displayed in four permanent collection galleries dedicated to modern art, Asian art, European art, and contemporary art. There is also an on-site cafe and an outdoor sculpture garden. The Hyde Park Art Center, the oldest alternative art venue in the city dedicated to the visual arts, is also nearby our apartments in Hyde Park. You can attend frequent events like artist talks, poetry readings, and music performances. This is just a small portion of the expansive list of things to do in our neighborhood- we encourage you to come and check it out our Hyde Park apartments for yourself!

Please contact a member of our friendly leasing staff if you would like to set up a tour of these design-inspired apartments in Hyde Park!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 - 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50/person
Deposit: None
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: 0/1 br: $350 2 br: $450 3 br: $550 4 br: $650
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats, birds, lizards
fee: $350 flat fee
limit: 2 pets
rent: $25/month or $35/month flat fee
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Street parking Gated parking: $100/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5508 S. Cornell Avenue have any available units?
5508 S. Cornell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5508 S. Cornell Avenue have?
Some of 5508 S. Cornell Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5508 S. Cornell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5508 S. Cornell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5508 S. Cornell Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5508 S. Cornell Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5508 S. Cornell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5508 S. Cornell Avenue offers parking.
Does 5508 S. Cornell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5508 S. Cornell Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5508 S. Cornell Avenue have a pool?
No, 5508 S. Cornell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5508 S. Cornell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5508 S. Cornell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5508 S. Cornell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5508 S. Cornell Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5508 S. Cornell Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

13Thirteen Randolph Street Lofts
1313 W Randolph St
Chicago, IL 60607
Sheridan Plaza Apartments
4607 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60640
Bucktown Station
1870 N Winnebago Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
5118 S.dorchester Ave
5118 South Dorchester Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
Everett Apartments
5465 South Everett Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
1036 N. Dearborn
1036 N Dearborn St
Chicago, IL 60610
Vivian
6807 N Sheridan
Chicago, IL 60626
2719-23 N Wayne
2719 North Wayne Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity