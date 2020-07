Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard bike storage on-site laundry

One of the few courtyard residences along the historic avenue named for Hyde Park's founder Paul Cornell, this cozy red brick building receives abundant morning light through generous windows, while the inner courtyard ushers in evening light. It sits steps from the eclectic mix of restaurants and cafes along 53rd Street and just a few blocks from both Lake Michigan and public transportation.