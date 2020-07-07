All apartments in Chicago
Harper Court

5134 S Harper Ave · (773) 840-0988
Location

5134 S Harper Ave, Chicago, IL 60615
Hyde Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 17 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Harper Court.

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
online portal
tennis court
volleyball court
Harper Court is a classic piece of 1920's Chicago architecture with updated common areas that include elevator access. This apartment has a gated parking lot that provides the convenience of on-site parking; but, you won't need to drive to experience all that this neighborhood has to offer. Within a mile of Harper Court our Hyde Park apartments have access to downtown Hyde Park restaurants and shops, Nichols Park's community vegetable garden, Promontory Point's BBQ pits, the Museum of Science's rotating exhibits and Lake Michigan.

Our Hyde Park apartments provide an extra storage option and laundry center. In addition, each apartment has an eat-in kitchen and granite countertops. We offer 1 bedroom apartments for rent, 2 bedroom apartments for rent, and Hyde Park studio apartments.

Chicago's lakefront trail is nearby, an 18 mile trail expanding across several neighborhoods, including Hyde Park. Run, walk, bike or rollerblade alongside Lake Michigan and find parks, beaches, gardens, playgrounds, soccer fields, volleyball nets and tennis courts and concession stands along the way. Also, not far from these Hyde Park Chicago apartments is the hub of the neighborhood's dining along 53rd Street in downtown Hyde Park.

If cooking your meals is more your thing, the Hyde Park Farmers Market, Whole Foods, Treasure Island, Hyde Park Grocer and Open Produce are all within walking distance to this Hyde Park apartment.

Staying in one of our Hyde Park rentals means that you get a team of people dedicated to your building's maintenance and your resident needs. All of Mac Properties' Hyde Park apartments, including Harper Court apartments, receive 24/7 emergency maintenance service, a centralized resident services center, online work order request notifications and package pick-up alerts. Please contact a member of our friendly leasing staff if you would like to set up a tour of these picturesque Hyde Park rentals- we would love to welcome you to our neighborhood!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 - 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: 0/1 bdrm: $350; 2 bdrm: $450; 3 bdrm: $550; 4 bdrm: $650
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
Parking Details: Street parking Gated parking: $100/month.
Storage Details: Additional storage: $5/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Harper Court have any available units?
Harper Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does Harper Court have?
Some of Harper Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Harper Court currently offering any rent specials?
Harper Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Harper Court pet-friendly?
Yes, Harper Court is pet friendly.
Does Harper Court offer parking?
Yes, Harper Court offers parking.
Does Harper Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, Harper Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Harper Court have a pool?
No, Harper Court does not have a pool.
Does Harper Court have accessible units?
No, Harper Court does not have accessible units.
Does Harper Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Harper Court has units with dishwashers.
