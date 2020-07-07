Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters recently renovated oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking playground 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage online portal tennis court volleyball court

Harper Court is a classic piece of 1920's Chicago architecture with updated common areas that include elevator access. This apartment has a gated parking lot that provides the convenience of on-site parking; but, you won't need to drive to experience all that this neighborhood has to offer. Within a mile of Harper Court our Hyde Park apartments have access to downtown Hyde Park restaurants and shops, Nichols Park's community vegetable garden, Promontory Point's BBQ pits, the Museum of Science's rotating exhibits and Lake Michigan.



Our Hyde Park apartments provide an extra storage option and laundry center. In addition, each apartment has an eat-in kitchen and granite countertops. We offer 1 bedroom apartments for rent, 2 bedroom apartments for rent, and Hyde Park studio apartments.



Chicago's lakefront trail is nearby, an 18 mile trail expanding across several neighborhoods, including Hyde Park. Run, walk, bike or rollerblade alongside Lake Michigan and find parks, beaches, gardens, playgrounds, soccer fields, volleyball nets and tennis courts and concession stands along the way. Also, not far from these Hyde Park Chicago apartments is the hub of the neighborhood's dining along 53rd Street in downtown Hyde Park.



If cooking your meals is more your thing, the Hyde Park Farmers Market, Whole Foods, Treasure Island, Hyde Park Grocer and Open Produce are all within walking distance to this Hyde Park apartment.



Staying in one of our Hyde Park rentals means that you get a team of people dedicated to your building's maintenance and your resident needs. All of Mac Properties' Hyde Park apartments, including Harper Court apartments, receive 24/7 emergency maintenance service, a centralized resident services center, online work order request notifications and package pick-up alerts. Please contact a member of our friendly leasing staff if you would like to set up a tour of these picturesque Hyde Park rentals- we would love to welcome you to our neighborhood!