849-53 W Lill.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 PM

849-53 W Lill

Open Now until 6pm
849 West Lill Avenue · (773) 570-1934
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

849 West Lill Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 849LIC · Avail. Aug 1

$2,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1060 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 853LIO · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1455 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 849-53 W Lill.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
e-payments
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
e-payments
849-53 W. Lill Chicago IL 60614 is located at 849-53 W. Lill Chicago, IL and is managed by ICM Properties Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. 849-53 W. Lill Chicago IL 60614 offers 2 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 900 to 1470 sq.ft. Amenities include Air Conditioner, Dishwasher, Gas Range, Hardwood Floors, Heated and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming cats. Property is located in the 60614 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office at (773) 549-5443 or use the online contact form and we will get back to you as soon as possible.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Move-in Fees: $350 Admin fee per person
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $100
limit: 3
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Cats Allowed No Dogs (except registered service animal, therapy animal, or assistance animal).
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 849-53 W Lill have any available units?
849-53 W Lill has 2 units available starting at $2,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 849-53 W Lill have?
Some of 849-53 W Lill's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 849-53 W Lill currently offering any rent specials?
849-53 W Lill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 849-53 W Lill pet-friendly?
Yes, 849-53 W Lill is pet friendly.
Does 849-53 W Lill offer parking?
No, 849-53 W Lill does not offer parking.
Does 849-53 W Lill have units with washers and dryers?
No, 849-53 W Lill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 849-53 W Lill have a pool?
No, 849-53 W Lill does not have a pool.
Does 849-53 W Lill have accessible units?
No, 849-53 W Lill does not have accessible units.
Does 849-53 W Lill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 849-53 W Lill has units with dishwashers.

