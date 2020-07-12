/
west loop
315 Apartments for rent in West Loop, Chicago, IL
28 Units Available
Catalyst
123 N Desplaines St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,795
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,513
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,736
1207 sqft
Close to the Ogilvie Transportation Center and W Randolph St. Modern apartments featuring designer kitchens, stainless steel appliances and patios/balconies. Clubhouse, coffee bar, pool, clubhouse and gym all available to residents.
26 Units Available
The Van Buren
808 West Van Buren Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,892
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
994 sqft
Multiple Tour Options Available! Call today to schedule an in person, self-guided or virtual tour! We look forward to seeing you soon! Forged from glass and steel, The Van Buren stands tall as the gateway to Chicago’s West Loop and welcomes the
26 Units Available
Arkadia West Loop
765 W Adams St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,629
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,022
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,137
1182 sqft
Panoramic views, a rooftop deck, yoga room and multiple floor plans are available at Arkadia Tower. LEED certified with all of the latest upgraded apartment features and amenities. In the heart of West Loop.
Results within 1 mile of West Loop
20 Units Available
Hubbard221
221 W Hubbard St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,597
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,339
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,465
1303 sqft
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, smoke-free units and walk-in closets. Community amenities include business center, bike storage, 24-hour gym and 24-hour concierge. Pet-friendly.
35 Units Available
Eleven40
1140 S Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,483
396 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,891
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
940 sqft
LIVE SMART Welcome home to Eleven40 Apartments, a luxury property in Chicago, IL. Eleven40’s perfect location in Chicago’s South Loop is incredibly convenient to both work and play.
35 Units Available
Aurelien
833 N Clark St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$2,108
654 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,172
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,873
1174 sqft
Quartz countertops, spa-like bathrooms, hardwood floors. Residents can enjoy outdoor pool with sundeck, private cabanas and outdoor grilling stations with panoramic views of city skyline. Fitness center, game room, motion studio and yoga room.
27 Units Available
Century Tower
182 West Lake Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,520
457 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,685
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
935 sqft
Located in the heart of Chicago near the waterfront. This charming community is within a 1930's era building. On-site garage, gym and ample parking. Pet-friendly. Bike storage provided. Modern interiors.
7 Units Available
24 S Morgan St
24 S Morgan St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,125
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,320
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,790
1968 sqft
Working from home? So are we! But you can still find your next home with us…virtually! We are pleased to offer virtual tours of our great apartments. After you are done “touring”, you can fill out your rental application online too.
20 Units Available
The Madison at Racine
1164 W Madison St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$2,212
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,188
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,378
1209 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two bedroom apartments with granite counters, fireplace, in-unit laundry. Modern kitchens. Enjoy rooftop pool, hot tub, gym, bike storage, bbq/grill. Located on public transit line. Close to shopping, schools, recreation, I-290.
17 Units Available
Niche 905
905 N Orleans, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,743
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,568
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,660
1164 sqft
Luxury apartment community with a rooftop pool deck, fire pit, spa, and state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, breakfast bars, and in-unit Washer/Dryer.
44 Units Available
EnV Chicago
161 W Kinzie St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,690
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,115
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,620
1304 sqft
Luxury apartment complex with 24-hour fitness center, yoga/pilates studio, energy-efficient lighting, and Business Center. Units feature built-in desks, all-glass balconies, dishwashers, and stainless steel appliances.
60 Units Available
AMLI River North
71 W Hubbard St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,671
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,394
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,983
1338 sqft
Located close to the river and W Upper Wacker Dr in downtown Chicago. Community has a beautiful communal garden, a pool and a gym. Apartments have patio/balcony, extra storage and furniture.
129 Units Available
The Cooper
720 S Wells Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,560
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,140
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,851
1297 sqft
The Cooper is Southbanks first residential highrise, located on the South Branch of the Chicago River. Inspired by our citys relentless creative energy, The Cooper offers modern residences with a unique perspective on living.
54 Units Available
OneEleven
111 W Wacker Dr, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,823
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,400
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,471
1213 sqft
Located in the heart of Chicago by the river. Stylish apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances and lots of closet space. Community amenities include a pool, a hot tub and concierge service.
50 Units Available
Left Bank
300 N Canal Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,574
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,050
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,652
1145 sqft
Located close to Kinzie Station and Restaurant Row. Units have granite kitchens, full-size washer/dryers and wood flooring. Community features a fitness center, bike storage and private dog park.
25 Units Available
Parc Huron
469 W Huron St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,201
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,358
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,391
1409 sqft
Residences feature in-unit laundry and dishwasher for convenience. Smoke-free apartment community with wine room and hot tub for relaxation. Close to Ward A. Montgomery Park and the North Branch Chicago River, with access to Interstate-94.
23 Units Available
sixforty northwells
640 N Wells, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,695
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,585
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,740
1214 sqft
Modern apartments at the corner of Ontario and Wells with luxe features like chef-inspired kitchens, stone countertops and floor-to-ceiling windows. Enjoy a rooftop with heated pool, hot tub and panoramic views of downtown Chicago.
32 Units Available
73 E Lake St
73 E Lake St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,998
693 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,236
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,121
1113 sqft
Enjoy comfortable living in your apartment home that includes a suite of impressive finishes such as GE stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, wood flooring, Kohler fixtures, a built-in wine rack, and abundant closet space.
13 Units Available
Flair Tower
222 W Erie St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,955
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,130
1255 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,385
1748 sqft
At Flair Tower, style and comfort are yours! With our art-lined halls with over 100 pieces of fine art including a mixture of originals, reproduction lithographs, serigraphs and oil paintings, Flair Tower’s boutique apartment building fits right in
91 Units Available
One Superior Place
1 W Superior St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,697
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,213
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,527
1160 sqft
Luxury apartments with custom finishes. Community highlights include a dog park, business center and gym. Beat the heat in the pool during hot days. Close to Oak Street Beach. Easy access to Lake Shore Drive.
12 Units Available
180 North Jefferson
180 N Jefferson St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,799
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,997
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,512
1065 sqft
Great location near the Chicago Loop and River North. Boutique apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, window coverings and great city views. Complimentary bike storage.
29 Units Available
Chestnut Tower
121 W Chestnut St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$2,019
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,063
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,244
1150 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. Chestnut Tower is the zenith of fantastic high-rise apartment living in the desirable Downtown Chicago area.
28 Units Available
Roosevelt Collection Lofts
1135 S Delano Ct E, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,056
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1132 sqft
Luxury lofts featuring hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, balconies and granite counters. Located in the South Loop, just blocks from Michigan Avenue. Pet-friendly complex with gym. Close to dining at Yang and Kai Sushi.
45 Units Available
Fisher Building City Club
343 S Dearborn St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,585
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Designed as an office building by famed architect, Daniel Burnham, the Fisher Building completed construction in 1896 and remains an integral part of Chicago architectural history to this day.
