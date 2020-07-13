All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1000 N. LASALLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1000 N. LASALLE
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

1000 N. LASALLE

Open Now until 6pm
1000 N Lasalle Blvd · (312) 345-5141
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
“Up to 2 Months free rent” The offer can expire 8/1/2020.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near North Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1000 N Lasalle Blvd, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 days AGO

Studio

Unit 409 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,472

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Unit 213 · Avail. now

$1,479

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Unit 507 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

See 3+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 705 · Avail. now

$1,699

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 505 · Avail. now

$1,699

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 917 · Avail. now

$1,699

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

See 13+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$2,549

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit 319 · Avail. now

$2,599

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit 219 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,636

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1000 N. LASALLE.

Amenities

on-site laundry
google fiber
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
dog park
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
elevator
parking
on-site laundry
24hr concierge
24hr maintenance
bike storage
cc payments
doorman
e-payments
google fiber
guest parking
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Living at 1000 N LaSalle you’ll enjoy affordable luxurious living in the heart of the Gold Coast. You’re near wonderful shopping, bustling nightlife and incredible restaurants. The spacious apartments boast newly renovated kitchens and unbelievable city views through each of the luminous floor-to-ceiling windows. As a resident, you will be able to take advantage of the building’s rooftop sundeck, fitness center, and business center with free Wi-Fi and printing. For added peace of mind, we have 24/7 door staff, and the management office, which is open daily, and available for many of your future inquiries and needs. The perks will also extend to your furry, four-legged friend, since 1000 North LaSalle is a dog-friendly building, equipped with the largest dog park the Gold Coast has to offer. Your pet will feel pampered and spoiled with our frequent pet events, doggie parties, and daily treats from the door & management staff.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65
Move-in Fees: $300
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply
Parking Details: $190-$210.
Storage Details: Personal Storage Available

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 N. LASALLE have any available units?
1000 N. LASALLE has 28 units available starting at $1,472 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 N. LASALLE have?
Some of 1000 N. LASALLE's amenities include on-site laundry, google fiber, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 N. LASALLE currently offering any rent specials?
1000 N. LASALLE is offering the following rent specials: “Up to 2 Months free rent” The offer can expire 8/1/2020.
Is 1000 N. LASALLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1000 N. LASALLE is pet friendly.
Does 1000 N. LASALLE offer parking?
Yes, 1000 N. LASALLE offers parking.
Does 1000 N. LASALLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 N. LASALLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 N. LASALLE have a pool?
No, 1000 N. LASALLE does not have a pool.
Does 1000 N. LASALLE have accessible units?
No, 1000 N. LASALLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 N. LASALLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 N. LASALLE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1000 N. LASALLE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5401-5409 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
5401 S Cottage Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
The Uptown Regency
5050 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60640
5415 S. Woodlawn Avenue
5415 S Woodlawn Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Ravenswood Terrace
1801 W Argyle St
Chicago, IL 60640
Sheridan Tower
5650 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60660
10425-29 S Vernon
10425 S Vernon Ave
Chicago, IL 60628
Roosevelt Collection Lofts
1135 S Delano Ct E
Chicago, IL 60607
Luxe on Madison
1222 W Madison St
Chicago, IL 60607

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity