Unit Amenities refrigerator recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub extra storage microwave oven range smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities business center dog park gym cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly elevator parking on-site laundry 24hr concierge 24hr maintenance bike storage cc payments doorman e-payments google fiber guest parking lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Living at 1000 N LaSalle you’ll enjoy affordable luxurious living in the heart of the Gold Coast. You’re near wonderful shopping, bustling nightlife and incredible restaurants. The spacious apartments boast newly renovated kitchens and unbelievable city views through each of the luminous floor-to-ceiling windows. As a resident, you will be able to take advantage of the building’s rooftop sundeck, fitness center, and business center with free Wi-Fi and printing. For added peace of mind, we have 24/7 door staff, and the management office, which is open daily, and available for many of your future inquiries and needs. The perks will also extend to your furry, four-legged friend, since 1000 North LaSalle is a dog-friendly building, equipped with the largest dog park the Gold Coast has to offer. Your pet will feel pampered and spoiled with our frequent pet events, doggie parties, and daily treats from the door & management staff.