5654 West Higgins

Amenities
Large 2 bedroom plus den/office, 1 bathroom in in Jefferson Park available March 1st. Great location near the Kennedy expressway, Jefferson Park Metra, Jefferson Park Blue Line, shops and restaurants like Gale Street Inn, Jewel-Osco, and much more. Unit features include: - Spacious duplex-down layout - Good sized living room - Separate dining room - Vintage kitchen with dishwasher - Spacious back patio - Large backyard - Big bedrooms - 2nd living space and office downstairs - Central air conditioning - Coin-operated laundry in building - Sorry, no pets.