Chicago, IL
5654 West Higgins
Last updated March 30 2020 at 8:06 AM

5654 West Higgins

5654 West Higgins Avenue · (312) 348-5809
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5654 West Higgins Avenue, Chicago, IL 60630
Jefferson Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

Large 2 bedroom plus den/office, 1 bathroom in in Jefferson Park available March 1st. Great location near the Kennedy expressway, Jefferson Park Metra, Jefferson Park Blue Line, shops and restaurants like Gale Street Inn, Jewel-Osco, and much more. Unit features include: - Spacious duplex-down layout - Good sized living room - Separate dining room - Vintage kitchen with dishwasher - Spacious back patio - Large backyard - Big bedrooms - 2nd living space and office downstairs - Central air conditioning - Coin-operated laundry in building - Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5654 West Higgins have any available units?
5654 West Higgins has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5654 West Higgins have?
Some of 5654 West Higgins's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5654 West Higgins currently offering any rent specials?
5654 West Higgins isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5654 West Higgins pet-friendly?
No, 5654 West Higgins is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 5654 West Higgins offer parking?
No, 5654 West Higgins does not offer parking.
Does 5654 West Higgins have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5654 West Higgins does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5654 West Higgins have a pool?
No, 5654 West Higgins does not have a pool.
Does 5654 West Higgins have accessible units?
No, 5654 West Higgins does not have accessible units.
Does 5654 West Higgins have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5654 West Higgins has units with dishwashers.
