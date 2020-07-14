2229-35 W Wilson

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel oven Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed

Popular Ravenswood location very close to Lincoln Square! Every unit is Rehabbed w/ all the modern amenities:



* In-unit laundry

* Central AC & gas forced heat

* Refinished hardwood floors

* short 5 minutes to El or Metra stop

* around corner from shopping, night life & groceries

- professional management company since 1966

- 24 hour emergency call center

- no security deposit



Wilson and Licoln



Call ICM Properties, Inc. for details or to arrange a showing @ 773 549-5443