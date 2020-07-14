2229 West Wilson Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625 Lincoln Square
Price and availability
VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO
2 Bedrooms
Unit 2233-2 · Avail. Sep 1
$1,950
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 945 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2229-35 W Wilson.
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
Popular Ravenswood location very close to Lincoln Square! Every unit is Rehabbed w/ all the modern amenities:
* In-unit laundry * Central AC & gas forced heat * Refinished hardwood floors * short 5 minutes to El or Metra stop * around corner from shopping, night life & groceries - professional management company since 1966 - 24 hour emergency call center - no security deposit
Wilson and Licoln
Call ICM Properties, Inc. for details or to arrange a showing @ 773 549-5443
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)