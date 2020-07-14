All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 14 2020

2229-35 W Wilson

2229 West Wilson Avenue · (773) 546-9134
Location

2229 West Wilson Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2233-2 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,950

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 945 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2229-35 W Wilson.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
Popular Ravenswood location very close to Lincoln Square! Every unit is Rehabbed w/ all the modern amenities:

* In-unit laundry
* Central AC & gas forced heat
* Refinished hardwood floors
* short 5 minutes to El or Metra stop
* around corner from shopping, night life & groceries
- professional management company since 1966
- 24 hour emergency call center
- no security deposit

Wilson and Licoln

Call ICM Properties, Inc. for details or to arrange a showing @ 773 549-5443

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $350 per applicant
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $100 per pet
limit: 3
rent: $25/month per pet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2229-35 W Wilson have any available units?
2229-35 W Wilson has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2229-35 W Wilson have?
Some of 2229-35 W Wilson's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2229-35 W Wilson currently offering any rent specials?
2229-35 W Wilson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2229-35 W Wilson pet-friendly?
Yes, 2229-35 W Wilson is pet friendly.
Does 2229-35 W Wilson offer parking?
No, 2229-35 W Wilson does not offer parking.
Does 2229-35 W Wilson have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2229-35 W Wilson offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2229-35 W Wilson have a pool?
No, 2229-35 W Wilson does not have a pool.
Does 2229-35 W Wilson have accessible units?
No, 2229-35 W Wilson does not have accessible units.
Does 2229-35 W Wilson have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2229-35 W Wilson has units with dishwashers.
