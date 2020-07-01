6901 S Merrill Ave

Amenities
This 30-unit community in South Shore, Chicago features Free Internet, On-Site Laundry, Phone Entry Intercom, and Security Cameras. Apartments may include Dining Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Free Heat, Dishwasher, Hardwood Floors, and Pre-Wired Phone/Cable. Walking distance to O'keeffe Elementary School, Hasan Park, Commercial Foods, 24 Hr Gyros & Subs, and Crandon Super Market. Commute easily via 71st Street & Paxton Bus Line or ME Metra Electric at the Bryn Mawr stop. Pets are welcome! Call in today for a showing.