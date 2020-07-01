All apartments in Chicago
6901 S Merrill Ave
6901 S Merrill Ave

6901 S Merrill Ave · (312) 878-2743
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
6901 S Merrill Ave, Chicago, IL 60649
South Shore

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
This 30-unit community in South Shore, Chicago features Free Internet, On-Site Laundry, Phone Entry Intercom, and Security Cameras. Apartments may include Dining Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Free Heat, Dishwasher, Hardwood Floors, and Pre-Wired Phone/Cable. Walking distance to O'keeffe Elementary School, Hasan Park, Commercial Foods, 24 Hr Gyros & Subs, and Crandon Super Market. Commute easily via 71st Street & Paxton Bus Line or ME Metra Electric at the Bryn Mawr stop. Pets are welcome! Call in today for a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Pets under 40 lbs are welcome. Please note that there are restrictions of certain dog breeds & monthly pet fees will apply.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6901 S Merrill Ave have any available units?
6901 S Merrill Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6901 S Merrill Ave have?
Some of 6901 S Merrill Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6901 S Merrill Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6901 S Merrill Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6901 S Merrill Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6901 S Merrill Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6901 S Merrill Ave offer parking?
No, 6901 S Merrill Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6901 S Merrill Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6901 S Merrill Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6901 S Merrill Ave have a pool?
No, 6901 S Merrill Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6901 S Merrill Ave have accessible units?
No, 6901 S Merrill Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6901 S Merrill Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6901 S Merrill Ave has units with dishwashers.
