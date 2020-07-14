All apartments in Chicago
5487-5491 S. Hyde Park Boulevard
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:01 AM

5487-5491 S. Hyde Park Boulevard

5487 S Hyde Park Blvd · (773) 570-4748
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5487 S Hyde Park Blvd, Chicago, IL 60615
Hyde Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 5487-5491 S. Hyde Park Boulevard.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bike storage
on-site laundry
On a quiet street just steps from 57th Street Beach and dotted with classic early 20th-century architecture, 5487's deep, red brick blends with its surroundings, yet its facade stands out: Stately, white Romanesque columns support balustrade-lined balconies, providing a sense of arrival and contrasting with the softly molded corner sun-rooms anchoring both sides of the building.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 - 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: None
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: 0/1 br: $3502 br: $4503 br: $5504 br: $650
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, lizards
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
Parking Details: Street parking Gated parking: $100/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5487-5491 S. Hyde Park Boulevard have any available units?
5487-5491 S. Hyde Park Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5487-5491 S. Hyde Park Boulevard have?
Some of 5487-5491 S. Hyde Park Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5487-5491 S. Hyde Park Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5487-5491 S. Hyde Park Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5487-5491 S. Hyde Park Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 5487-5491 S. Hyde Park Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 5487-5491 S. Hyde Park Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5487-5491 S. Hyde Park Boulevard offers parking.
Does 5487-5491 S. Hyde Park Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5487-5491 S. Hyde Park Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5487-5491 S. Hyde Park Boulevard have a pool?
No, 5487-5491 S. Hyde Park Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 5487-5491 S. Hyde Park Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5487-5491 S. Hyde Park Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5487-5491 S. Hyde Park Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5487-5491 S. Hyde Park Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
