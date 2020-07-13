Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar 24hr concierge 24hr gym on-site laundry parking garage internet access

We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Hyde Park Tower Apartments in Chicago, IL 60615 is a smoke free community. Select apartment homes have modern kitchens and baths, spacious living rooms, large walk in closets and panoramic views of the downtown skyline or Lake Michigan. Select homes feature wood flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Smart home technology available in every home! Pet friendly community has controlled access, 24 hour concierge, complimentary Wi Fi in the community lounge, covered parking garage, 24 hour fitness center, on site recycling and complimentary coffee and tea. Conveniently located less than 5 minutes from the Museum of Science and Industry, less than a mile from the 51st/53rd Street Metra Station and only a few blocks from the Hyde Park Shopping Center. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.