Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:51 PM

Hyde Park Tower Apartments

5140 S Hyde Park Blvd · (773) 570-1164
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Your new home is going to be awesome. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to one month FREE when you move into select apartment homes! Conditions apply.
Location

5140 S Hyde Park Blvd, Chicago, IL 60615
Hyde Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-15C · Avail. Aug 7

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 844 sqft

Unit 1-10D · Avail. Sep 19

$2,010

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 897 sqft

Unit 1-14G · Avail. Sep 19

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

See 6+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1-7B · Avail. now

$2,458

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1188 sqft

Unit 1-8B · Avail. now

$2,498

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1188 sqft

Unit 1-5A · Avail. Sep 6

$2,544

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1178 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hyde Park Tower Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr concierge
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Hyde Park Tower Apartments in Chicago, IL 60615 is a smoke free community. Select apartment homes have modern kitchens and baths, spacious living rooms, large walk in closets and panoramic views of the downtown skyline or Lake Michigan. Select homes feature wood flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Smart home technology available in every home! Pet friendly community has controlled access, 24 hour concierge, complimentary Wi Fi in the community lounge, covered parking garage, 24 hour fitness center, on site recycling and complimentary coffee and tea. Conveniently located less than 5 minutes from the Museum of Science and Industry, less than a mile from the 51st/53rd Street Metra Station and only a few blocks from the Hyde Park Shopping Center. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $70 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30
restrictions: Our pet-friendly apartments and townhomes welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate the following breeds, dogs resembling these breeds, or mixes of these breeds: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid
Parking Details: Street, assigned. Additional offsite/street parking for guests and residents is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Garage lot, assigned: $200/month. Covered garage parking options are available for residents. Motorcycle parking is available for $50. Surface lot, assigned: $160/month. Uncovered garage parking options are available for residents.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hyde Park Tower Apartments have any available units?
Hyde Park Tower Apartments has 14 units available starting at $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does Hyde Park Tower Apartments have?
Some of Hyde Park Tower Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hyde Park Tower Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Hyde Park Tower Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Your new home is going to be awesome. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to one month FREE when you move into select apartment homes! Conditions apply.
Is Hyde Park Tower Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Hyde Park Tower Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Hyde Park Tower Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Hyde Park Tower Apartments offers parking.
Does Hyde Park Tower Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hyde Park Tower Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hyde Park Tower Apartments have a pool?
No, Hyde Park Tower Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Hyde Park Tower Apartments have accessible units?
No, Hyde Park Tower Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Hyde Park Tower Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hyde Park Tower Apartments has units with dishwashers.
