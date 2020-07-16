Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Sunny 2Br in Ravenswood Central Heat and Air - Property Id: 303946



Location: 5135 N Damen Ave , Chicago , IL , 60625



Rent: $1375

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Pets: Pet friendly

Laundry: In Building

Parking: Street



Sunny 2Br in Ravenswood with central heat and air. The unit is pet friendly with a 35 lbs weight limit. Laundry in building, hardwood floors



Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)

Landstar Realty Group

312-307-6616



