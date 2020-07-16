All apartments in Chicago
5135 N Damen Ave

5135 North Damen Avenue · (312) 307-6616
Location

5135 North Damen Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1375 · Avail. now

$1,375

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Sunny 2Br in Ravenswood Central Heat and Air - Property Id: 303946

Location: 5135 N Damen Ave , Chicago , IL , 60625

Rent: $1375
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Pet friendly
Laundry: In Building
Parking: Street

Sunny 2Br in Ravenswood with central heat and air. The unit is pet friendly with a 35 lbs weight limit. Laundry in building, hardwood floors

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,
UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE

Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)
Landstar Realty Group
312-307-6616

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tenant Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/303946
Property Id 303946

(RLNE5872112)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

