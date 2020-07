Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated w/d hookup bathtub oven stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system gym parking new construction cats allowed online portal

Amazing NEW CONSTRUCTION right on the edge of Lincoln Park & Lakeview. Less than a 10 minute walk to El Train. Close to lots of great stuff: shopping, nightlife, gym, DePaul, & grocery store.



All units have great modern amenities such as:

- fireplace

- NEW hardwood floors

- NEW windows

- in-unit washer & dryer

- central air & forced heat

- pre-installed buzzer and alarm system

- 2 Parking spots



ICM Properties Inc. is a management company with over nearly 45 years of professional experience



You Pay NO Security Deposit



Wayne & Diversey



Call ICM Properties, Inc. for details or to arrange a showing @ 773 549-5443



Email: apartments@icmproperties.com