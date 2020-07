Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking online portal

This 49-unit building in South Shore, Chicago features On-Site Laundry, Free Cooking Gas, Hardwood Floors, Free Heat, Phone Entry Intercom, and Quality Appliances. Walking distance to Walgreens, Gulf of Aden Food Mart, and Jeffery Plaza. Commute easily via 71st Street & Euclid Bus Line or ME Metra Electric at the Bryn Mawr stop. Pets are welcome! Section 8 is accepted. Call today to hear about our current specials and to schedule your showing!