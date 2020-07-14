5401-5403 S. Woodlawn Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

The projected corner bay windows of this delicate yellow brick facade offer abundant light and ample cross-ventilation to the interiors as well as unobstructed views of the streetscape. A solid limestone base combines with a grand Romanesque entryway, both anchoring the building and marking its presence in the center of the neighborhood just a few minutes from Lake Michigan to the east and Washington Park to the west.