5401-5403 S. Woodlawn Avenue
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:01 AM

5401-5403 S. Woodlawn Avenue

5401 S Woodlawn Ave · (773) 570-2681
Location

5401 S Woodlawn Ave, Chicago, IL 60615
Hyde Park

Price and availability

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 5401-5403 S. Woodlawn Avenue.

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
The projected corner bay windows of this delicate yellow brick facade offer abundant light and ample cross-ventilation to the interiors as well as unobstructed views of the streetscape. A solid limestone base combines with a grand Romanesque entryway, both anchoring the building and marking its presence in the center of the neighborhood just a few minutes from Lake Michigan to the east and Washington Park to the west.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 - 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50/person
Deposit: None
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: 0/1 br: $350 2 br: $450 3 br: $550 4 br: $650
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats, birds, lizards
fee: $350 flat fee
limit: 2 pets
rent: $25 or $35
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Street parking Parking lot couple of blocks away open lot: $100/month.

