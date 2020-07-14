All apartments in Chicago
5524-5526 S. Everett Avenue
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:01 AM

5524-5526 S. Everett Avenue

5524 S Everett Ave · (773) 839-4371
Location

5524 S Everett Ave, Chicago, IL 60637
Hyde Park

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
The building was gut rehabbed in 2016 and everything inside is new. True to the mix of styles found throughout Hyde Park, 5524 blends the rustic beauty of brick and stone, featuring geometric keystones, expansive articulated window openings, and geometric terra cotta ornamentation highlighting the roofline. In contrast, the commanding entry, flanked by Ionic pilasters and topped with an ornate pediment, reflects a Grecian influence. A landscaped lawn surrounds the front of the building, located a short distance from Lake Michigan and public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 - 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: 0/1 bdrm: $350; 2 bdrm: $450; 3 bdrm: $550; 4 bdrm: $650
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
Parking Details: Street parking Parking lot couple of blocks away: $100/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5524-5526 S. Everett Avenue have any available units?
5524-5526 S. Everett Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5524-5526 S. Everett Avenue have?
Some of 5524-5526 S. Everett Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5524-5526 S. Everett Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5524-5526 S. Everett Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5524-5526 S. Everett Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5524-5526 S. Everett Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5524-5526 S. Everett Avenue offer parking?
No, 5524-5526 S. Everett Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5524-5526 S. Everett Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5524-5526 S. Everett Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5524-5526 S. Everett Avenue have a pool?
No, 5524-5526 S. Everett Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5524-5526 S. Everett Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5524-5526 S. Everett Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5524-5526 S. Everett Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5524-5526 S. Everett Avenue has units with dishwashers.
