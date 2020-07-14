5524-5526 S. Everett Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bike storage

The building was gut rehabbed in 2016 and everything inside is new. True to the mix of styles found throughout Hyde Park, 5524 blends the rustic beauty of brick and stone, featuring geometric keystones, expansive articulated window openings, and geometric terra cotta ornamentation highlighting the roofline. In contrast, the commanding entry, flanked by Ionic pilasters and topped with an ornate pediment, reflects a Grecian influence. A landscaped lawn surrounds the front of the building, located a short distance from Lake Michigan and public transportation.